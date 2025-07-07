On This Page
Hostname
NVOS provides the ability to set a hostname to the switch. Make sure that the hostname is unique and descriptive.
There are two option to set the hostname: Dynamically through DHCP or Statically in NVUE.
By default, DHCP is enabled, device receives the DHCP Hostname option inside the response and set the device hostname.
By default, DHCP is enabled for both interfaces that may receive hostname update during run. NVOS is always updating to the latest hostname received by DHCP.
It is possible to disable hostname for a certain interface by executing the following:
admin
@nvos:~$ nv set
interface eth0 ip dhcp-client set-hostname disabled
admin
@nvos:~$ nv config apply
Do not use an underscore (_), apostrophe ('), or non-ASCII characters in the hostname.
The hostname convention need to follow "idn-hostname" as defined by either RFC 1123 as for hostname, or an internationalized hostname as defined by RFC 5890, section 2.3.2.3 [RFC5890]
To change the hostname, run the following:
admin
@nvos:~$ nv set system hostname leaf01
admin
@nvos:~$ nv config apply
The command prompt in the terminal does not reflect the new hostname until either logging out of the switch or starting a new shell.