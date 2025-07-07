On This Page
Installation Management Commands
nv show system version
Display version information for system image that is currently running.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
History
25.02.2002
Example
REST API
GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/version
Related Commands
nv show system
nv show system image
Notes
nv show system image
Show system image information.
Display version information related to system image.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
History
25.02.2002
25.02.3000: Updated command output
Example
REST API
GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/image
Related commands
nv show system image files
Notes
nv show system image files
Show files in the image directory on the switch file system.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
History
25.02.2002
Example
REST API
GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/image/files
Related commands
nv show system image
Notes
nv action fetch system image
nv action fetch system image <remote-url>
Fetch/download a file from a remote server and stores it locally.
Syntax Description
remote-url
Default
N/A
History
25.02.2002
Example
REST API
POST https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/image
Related Commands
nv show system image files
Notes
Using https requires the remote server to have a valid CA certificate.
nv action install system image files
nv action install system image files {image-file} [force] [reboot <yes/no>]
Install system image from a binary file and reboot the system.
Syntax Description
image-file
Path to the binary file to install on the OS filesystems
force
Force the action without asking for user confirmation
reboot
Install image with or without system reboot
Default
N/A
History
25.02.2002
Example
REST API
POST https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/image/files/
Related commands
nv show system image
Notes
Executing the command for an image that is already installed on the other partition will not install the image again, it will only change the "boot-next" image.
nv action rename system image files
nv action rename system image files <image> <new-name>
Rename an image file.
Syntax Description
image
Source image file name
new-name
Destination image file name
Default
N/A
In case of an empty parameter performs a regular reboot without force.
History
25.02.2002
Example
REST API
POST https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/image/files/<file-name>
Related Commands
nv show system image files
Notes
nv action upload system image files
nv action upload system image files <image> <remote-url>
Upload an image file to remote location.
Syntax Description
image
Image file to upload
remote-url
Destination image file name
Remote url path to upload a file to.
Format: [protocol]://username[:password]@hostname/path/filename
Supported protocols: SCP, FTP, SFTP, and HTTPS
Default
N/A
History
|
25.02.2002
25.02.4002: Added HTTPS support in remote-url
Example
REST API
POST https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/image/files/<file-name>
Related commands
nv show system image files
Notes
nv action uninstall system image
Removes old unused images that are not current or boot-next.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
History
25.02.2002
Example
REST API
POST https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/image
Related commands
nv show system image
Notes
nv action delete system image files
nv action delete system image files <image>
Delete an image from file system.
Syntax Description
image
Image file name
Default
N/A
History
25.02.2002
Example
REST API
POST https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/image/files/<file-name>
Related Commands
nv show system image files
Notes
nv action uninstall system image force
Uninstall the system image.
Uninstall old unused images that are not current image.
Syntax Description
image-id
System image identifier
Default
N/A
History
25.02.2002
Example
REST API
POST https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/image
Related commands
nv show system image
Notes
Image ID can be retrieved by the "nv show system image" command.
nv action boot-next system image
Set boot-next system image.
Set image to boot from at the next boot.
Syntax Description
image-id
System image identifier
Default
N/A
History
25.02.2002
Example
REST API
POST https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/image
Related commands
nv show system image
Notes
nv show platform firmware
Show platform firmware information.
Show firmware information for platform components like ASIC, BIOS, SSD, CPLD, and transceiver.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
History
25.02.2002
Example
REST API
GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/platform/firmware
Related commands
Notes
nv show platform firmware id
Show platform firmware information for specific component.
Show firmware information for platform components such as ASIC, BIOS, CPLD, SSD, and transceiver.
Syntax Description
component-id
Platform component name: ASIC, BIOS, CPLD1, SSD, and transceiver.
For systems with BMC, additional firmware components are supported: EROT, FPGA, BMC.
Default
N/A
History
25.02.2002
Example
REST API
GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/platform/firmware/<component-id>
Related Commands
nv show platform firmware
Notes
nv show platform firmware files
Display the list of available firmware files for specific component.
Display the list of available firmware files for platform components such as ASIC, BIOS, CPLD and transceiver.
Syntax Description
component-id
Platform component name: ASIC, BIOS, CPLD, and transceiver. For system with BMC, more firmware like EROT/FPGA/BMC are supported.
Default
N/A
History
25.02.2002
Example
REST API
GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/platform/firmware/{component-id}/files
Related commands
nv show platform firmware
nv action install platform firmware <component-id> files <file-name>
nv action install platform transceiver <transceiver-id> firmware files <file-name>
Notes
nv set/unset platform firmware
nv set platform firmware [ASIC | BIOS] [auto-update {enabled,disabled} | fw-source {default,custom}]
nv unset platform firmware [ASIC | BIOS] [auto-update {enabled,disabled} | fw-source {default,custom}]
Update the platform ASIC or BIOS component configuration.
Syntax Description
auto-update
Firmware component auto-update state
fw-source
Firmware component default source
Default
auto-update
enabled
fw-source
default
History
25.02.2002
Example
REST API
PATCH https://<ip>/nvue_v1/platform/firmware/ASIC
Related commands
Notes
The configuration on BIOS is not available on system with BMC.
nv action install platform firmware files
Install platform firmware image.
ASIC Image will be installed to stage location and will be installed at the next reboot time.
Syntax Description
component_id
Platform component name: ASIC, BIOS, CPLD1, SSD, and transceiver.
For systems with BMC, additional firmware components are supported: EROT, FPGA, BMC.
file_path
Path to the firmware file.
force
Force the action without asking for user confirmation.
skip-reboot
Skip reboot after firmware installation. If force was specified, the reboot will still be skipped.
Default
N/A
History
25.02.2002
Example
REST API
POST https://<ip>/nvue_v1/platform/firmware/{platform-component-id}/files/{file-name}
Related commands
nv set/unset platform firmware ASIC auto-update
nv action reboot system
Notes
nv action delete platform firmware files
Delete firmware file from the filesystem for specific component such as ASIC, BIOS, CPLD and transceiver.
Syntax Description
file-name
firmware file name
component-id
Platform component name: ASIC, BIOS, CPLD, and transceiver. For system with BMC, more firmware like EROT/FPGA/BMC are supported.
Default
N/A
History
25.02.2002
Example
REST API
POST https://<ip>/nvue_v1/platform/firmware/{component-id}/files/{file-name}
Related commands
nv show platform firmware <component-id> files
nv action fetch platform firmware <component-id> <url>
nv action upload platform firmware <component-id> files <file-name> <remote-url>
nv action rename platform firmware <component-id> files <file-name> <new-name>
nv action install platform firmware <component-id> files <file-name> [force]
nv show platform transceiver <transceiver-id> firmware
nv action install platform transceiver <transceiver-id> firmware files
Notes
nv action rename platform firmware files
Rename available firmware file for platform components such as ASIC, BIOS, CPLD and transceiver.
Syntax Description
file-name
Firmware file name
new-name
New name for firmware file
component-id
Platform component name: ASIC, BIOS, CPLD, and transceiver. For system with BMC, more firmware like EROT/FPGA/BMC are supported.
Default
N/A
History
25.02.2002
Example
REST API
POST https://<ip>/nvue_v1/platform/firmware/{component-id}/files/{file-name}
Related commands
nv show platform firmware <component-id> files
nv action fetch platform firmware <component-id> <url>
nv action upload platform firmware <component-id> files <file-name> <remote-url>
nv action delete platform firmware <component-id> files <file-name>
nv action install platform firmware <component-id> files <file-name> [force]
nv show platform transceiver <transceiver-id> firmware
nv action install platform transceiver <transceiver-id> firmware files
Notes
nv action fetch platform firmware
Fetch remote firmware file to local filesystem for platform components such as ASIC, BIOS, CPLD and transceiver.
Syntax Description
component-id
Platform component name: ASIC, BIOS, CPLD, and transceiver. For system with BMC, more firmware like EROT/FPGA/BMC are supported.
remote-url
Default
N/A
History
25.02.2002
Example
REST API
POST https://<ip>/nvue_v1/platform/firmware/{component-id}/files/{file-name}
Related commands
nv show platform firmware <component-id> files
nv action rename platform firmware <component-id> files <file-name> <new-name>
nv action upload platform firmware <component-id> files <file-name> <remote-url>
nv action delete platform firmware <component-id> files <file-name>
nv action install platform firmware <component-id> files <file-name> [force]
nv show platform transceiver <transceiver-id> firmware
nv action install platform transceiver <transceiver-id> firmware files
Notes
nv action upload platform firmware files
Upload available firmware file for platform components such as ASIC, BIOS, CPLD and transceiver to remote server.
Syntax Description
component-id
Platform component name: ASIC, BIOS, CPLD, and transceiver. For system with BMC, more firmware like EROT/FPGA/BMC are supported.
file-name
Firmware file name
remote-url
Destination image file name
Remote url path to upload a file to.
Format: [protocol]://username[:password]@hostname/path/filename
Supported protocols: SCP, FTP, SFTP, and HTTPS
Default
N/A
History
|
25.02.2002
25.02.4002: Added HTTPS support in remote-url
Example
REST API
POST https://<ip>/nvue_v1/platform/firmware/{component-id}/files/{file-name}
Related commands
nv show platform firmware <component-id> files
nv action fetch platform firmware <component-id> <url>
nv action delete platform firmware <component-id> files <file-name>
nv action install platform firmware <component-id> files <file-name> [force]
nv show platform transceiver <transceiver-id> firmware
nv action install platform transceiver <transceiver-id> firmware files
Notes