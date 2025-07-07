What can I help you with?
NVIDIA NVOS User Manual for InfiniBand Switches v25.02.4014
Installation Management Commands

Version

nv show system version

nv show system version

Display version information for system image that is currently running.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

History

25.02.2002

Example

Copy
Copied!
            

            
admin@nvos:~$ nv show system version
            operational                        applied  
----------  ---------------------------------  ------- 
kernel      5.10.0-8-2-amd64
build-date  Mon May 30 22:45:11 UTC 2022                                     
image       nvos-25.01.0002

REST API

GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/version

Related Commands

nv show system

nv show system image

Notes


Image

nv show system image

nv show system image

Show system image information.

Display version information related to system image.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

History

25.02.2002

25.02.3000: Updated command output

Example

Copy
Copied!
            

            
admin@nvos: ~$ nv show system image
            operational
----------  -------------------
current     2
next        2
partition1
  build-id  nvos-25.02.1936
partition2
  build-id  nvos-25.02.2930-010

REST API

GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/image

Related commands

nv show system image files

Notes


nv show system image files

nv show system image files

Show files in the image directory on the switch file system.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

History

25.02.2002

Example

Copy
Copied!
            

            
admin@nvos:~$ nv show system image files
Available image file         
-----------------------------
nvos-amd64-25.01.2434-013.bin
nvos-amd64-25.01.2504.bin

REST API

GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/image/files

Related commands

nv show system image

Notes


nv action fetch system image

nv action fetch system image <remote-url>

Fetch/download a file from a remote server and stores it locally.

Syntax Description

remote-url

  • Remote url path to fetch file from.

  • Format: [protocol]://username[:password]@hostname/path/filename

  • Supported protocols: SCP, HTTPS, FILE, FTP, and SFTP.

  • The password must be encoded if it contains special characters and is provided as part of the command.

Default

N/A

History

25.02.2002

Example

Copy
Copied!
            

            
admin@nvos:~$ nv action fetch system image scp://my_user:my_password@server/path/image.bin
admin@nvos:~$ nv action fetch system image https://some.domain.com/path/image.bin
admin@nvos:~$ nv action fetch system image file:///path/image.bin

REST API

POST https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/image

Related Commands

nv show system image files

Notes

Using https requires the remote server to have a valid CA certificate.


nv action install system image files

nv action install system image files {image-file} [force] [reboot <yes/no>]

Install system image from a binary file and reboot the system.

Syntax Description

image-file

Path to the binary file to install on the OS filesystems

force

Force the action without asking for user confirmation

reboot

Install image with or without system reboot

Default

N/A

History

25.02.2002

Example

Copy
Copied!
            

            
admin@nvos:~$ nv action install system image files nvos.bin
The operation will install the image and initiate a reboot.
Type [y] to install the image and reboot.
Type [N] to abort.
 
 
Do you want to continue? [y/N] N
Image install aborted by user

REST API

POST https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/image/files/

Related commands

nv show system image

Notes

Executing the command for an image that is already installed on the other partition will not install the image again, it will only change the "boot-next" image.


nv action rename system image files

nv action rename system image files <image> <new-name>

Rename an image file.

Syntax Description

image

Source image file name

new-name

Destination image file name

Default

N/A

In case of an empty parameter performs a regular reboot without force.

History

25.02.2002

Example

Copy
Copied!
            

            
admin@nvos:~$ nv action rename system image files old_name.img new_name.img

REST API

POST https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/image/files/<file-name>

Related Commands

nv show system image files

Notes


nv action upload system image files

nv action upload system image files <image> <remote-url>

Upload an image file to remote location.

Syntax Description

image

Image file to upload

remote-url

Destination image file name

Remote url path to upload a file to.

Format: [protocol]://username[:password]@hostname/path/filename

Supported protocols: SCP, FTP, SFTP, and HTTPS

Default

N/A

History

25.02.2002

25.02.4002: Added HTTPS support in remote-url

Example

Copy
Copied!
            

            
admin@nvos:~$ nv action upload system image image_file.bin scp://my_user:my_password@server/path/image_file.bin

REST API

POST https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/image/files/<file-name>

Related commands

nv show system image files

Notes


nv action uninstall system image

nv action uninstall system image

Removes old unused images that are not current or boot-next.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

History

25.02.2002

Example

Copy
Copied!
            

            
admin@nvos:~$ nv action uninstall system image 
Cleaning up old unused images...
Removing image nvos-old
Images cleanup done
Action succeeded
 
 
admin@nvos:~$ nv action uninstall system image
Cleaning up old unused images...
No image(s) to cleanup
Action succeeded

REST API

POST https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/image

Related commands

nv show system image

Notes


nv action delete system image files

nv action delete system image files <image>

Delete an image from file system.

Syntax Description

image

Image file name

Default

N/A

History

25.02.2002

Example

Copy
Copied!
            

            
admin@nvos:~$ nv action delete system image files nvos.bin

REST API

POST https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/image/files/<file-name>

Related Commands

nv show system image files

Notes


nv action uninstall system image force

nv action uninstall system image force

Uninstall the system image.

Uninstall old unused images that are not current image.

Syntax Description

image-id

System image identifier

Default

N/A

History

25.02.2002

Example

Copy
Copied!
            

            
admin@nvos:~$ nv action uninstall system image force
Uninstalling system image: nvos
Image nvos uninstalled successfully
Action succeeded
 
 
admin@nvos:~$ nv action uninstall system image
Uninstalling system image: nvos
Action failed with the following issue:
  Image nvos can’t be uninstalled. Image does not exist

REST API

POST https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/image

Related commands

nv show system image

Notes

Image ID can be retrieved by the "nv show system image" command.


nv action boot-next system image

nv action boot-next system image <image-id>

Set boot-next system image.

Set image to boot from at the next boot.

Syntax Description

image-id

System image identifier

Default

N/A

History

25.02.2002

Example

Copy
Copied!
            

            
admin@nvos:~$ nv action boot-next system image nvos
Setting system image nvos as boot-next..
Image nvos set as boot-next
Action succeeded
 
admin@nvos:~$ nv action boot-next system image nvos
Setting system image nvos as boot-next..
Action failed with the following issue:
  Failed to set boot-next: Image nvos does not exist

REST API

POST https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/image

Related commands

nv show system image

Notes

  • Image ID can be retrieved by "nv show system image" command.

  • Select which partition to boot from.

  • Booting to an image with existing DB (with an image that is not freshly installed), will not migrate the configurations from the current image.


Firmware

nv show platform firmware

nv show platform firmware

Show platform firmware information.

Show firmware information for platform components like ASIC, BIOS, SSD, CPLD, and transceiver.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

History

25.02.2002

Example

Copy
Copied!
            

            
admin@nvos:~# nv show platform firmware
Name        Actual FW           Part Number                FW Source
----------  ------------------  -------------------------  ---------
ASIC        31_2012_2906-032    MQM9700-NS2X-NS_Ax         default
BIOS        0ACQF_06.01.002     N/A                        N/A
CPLD1       CPLD000232_REV0700  N/A                        N/A
CPLD2       CPLD000324_REV0300  N/A                        N/A
CPLD3       CPLD000000_REV0000  N/A                        N/A
SSD         0202-002            StorFly VSFBM4XC016G-MLX2  N/A
transceiver N/A                 N/A                        N/A

REST API

GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/platform/firmware

Related commands

Notes


nv show platform firmware id

nv show platform firmware <component-id>

Show platform firmware information for specific component.

Show firmware information for platform components such as ASIC, BIOS, CPLD, SSD, and transceiver.

Syntax Description

component-id

Platform component name: ASIC, BIOS, CPLD1, SSD, and transceiver.

For systems with BMC, additional firmware components are supported: EROT, FPGA, BMC.

Default

N/A

History

25.02.2002

Example

Copy
Copied!
            

            
admin@nvos:~$ nv show platform firmware ASIC
operational      applied
---------------  ------------------  -------
part-number      MQM9700-NS2X-NS_Ax
actual-firmware  31_2012_2906-032
auto-update      enabled
fw-source        default      

REST API

GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/platform/firmware/<component-id>

Related Commands

nv show platform firmware

Notes

nv show platform firmware files

nv show platform firmware <component-id> files

Display the list of available firmware files for specific component.

Display the list of available firmware files for platform components such as ASIC, BIOS, CPLD and transceiver.

Syntax Description

component-id

Platform component name: ASIC, BIOS, CPLD, and transceiver. For system with BMC, more firmware like EROT/FPGA/BMC are supported.

Default

N/A

History

25.02.2002

Example

Copy
Copied!
            

            
admin@nvos:~$ nv show platform firmware ASIC files
Available firmware files          File path
--------------------------------  ------------------------------------------------
fw-QTM2-rel-31_2012_3008-EVB.mfa  /host/fw-images/fw-QTM2-rel-31_2012_3008-EVB.mfa
 
admin@nvos:~$ nv show platform firmware transceiver files 
Available Firmware Files        File Path                                            
------------------------------  -----------------------------------------------------
fw_47_150_03003_dev_signed.bin  /host/fw-images/module/fw_47_150_03003_dev_signed.bin

REST API

GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/platform/firmware/{component-id}/files

Related commands

nv show platform firmware

nv action install platform firmware <component-id> files <file-name>

nv action install platform transceiver <transceiver-id> firmware files <file-name>

Notes


nv set/unset platform firmware

nv set platform firmware [ASIC | BIOS] [auto-update {enabled,disabled} | fw-source {default,custom}]

nv unset platform firmware [ASIC | BIOS] [auto-update {enabled,disabled} | fw-source {default,custom}]

Update the platform ASIC or BIOS component configuration.

Syntax Description

auto-update

Firmware component auto-update state

fw-source

Firmware component default source

Default

auto-update

enabled

fw-source

default

History

25.02.2002

Example

Copy
Copied!
            

            
admin@nvos:~$ nv set platform firmware ASIC fw-source custom
admin@nvos:~$ nv set platform firmware ASIC auto-update disabled

REST API

PATCH https://<ip>/nvue_v1/platform/firmware/ASIC

Related commands

Notes

The configuration on BIOS is not available on system with BMC.


nv action install platform firmware files

nv action install platform firmware <component_id> files <file_path> [force] [skip-reboot]

Install platform firmware image.

ASIC Image will be installed to stage location and will be installed at the next reboot time.

Syntax Description

component_id

Platform component name: ASIC, BIOS, CPLD1, SSD, and transceiver.

For systems with BMC, additional firmware components are supported: EROT, FPGA, BMC.

file_path

Path to the firmware file.

force

Force the action without asking for user confirmation.

skip-reboot

Skip reboot after firmware installation. If force was specified, the reboot will still be skipped.

Default

N/A

History

25.02.2002

Example

Copy
Copied!
            

            
admin@nvos:~$ nv action install platform firmware ASIC files/tmp/fw-QTM2.mfa
Installing firmware: /tmp/fw-QTM2.mfa
Firmware fw-QTM2.mfa successfully installed
Action succeeded

REST API

POST https://<ip>/nvue_v1/platform/firmware/{platform-component-id}/files/{file-name}

Related commands

nv set/unset platform firmware ASIC auto-update

nv action reboot system

Notes

  • ASIC Image will be installed to stage location and will be installed at the next reboot time

  • Installation respects "auto-update" and "fw-source" configuration

  • To install firmware on a transceiver, use the following command: nv action install platform transceiver firmware files

  • After installing firmware, initiating system reboot via the "nv action reboot system" command will perform a power-cycle to load the new firmware.


nv action delete platform firmware files

nv action delete platform firmware <component-id> files <file-name>

Delete firmware file from the filesystem for specific component such as ASIC, BIOS, CPLD and transceiver.

Syntax Description

file-name

firmware file name

component-id

Platform component name: ASIC, BIOS, CPLD, and transceiver. For system with BMC, more firmware like EROT/FPGA/BMC are supported.

Default

N/A

History

25.02.2002

Example

Copy
Copied!
            

            
admin@nvos:~$ nv action delete platform firmware ASIC files fw-test.mfa
File delete successfully
Action succeeded  
 
admin@nvos:~$ nv action delete platform firmware transceiver files fw-test.bin
File delete successfully
Action succeeded

REST API

POST https://<ip>/nvue_v1/platform/firmware/{component-id}/files/{file-name}

Related commands

nv show platform firmware <component-id> files

nv action fetch platform firmware <component-id> <url>

nv action upload platform firmware <component-id> files <file-name> <remote-url>

nv action rename platform firmware <component-id> files <file-name> <new-name>

nv action install platform firmware <component-id> files <file-name> [force]

nv show platform transceiver <transceiver-id> firmware

nv action install platform transceiver <transceiver-id> firmware files

Notes


nv action rename platform firmware files

nv action rename platform firmware <component-id> files <file-name> <new-name>

Rename available firmware file for platform components such as ASIC, BIOS, CPLD and transceiver.

Syntax Description

file-name

Firmware file name

new-name

New name for firmware file

component-id

Platform component name: ASIC, BIOS, CPLD, and transceiver. For system with BMC, more firmware like EROT/FPGA/BMC are supported.

Default

N/A

History

25.02.2002

Example

Copy
Copied!
            

            
admin@nvos:~$ nv action rename platform firmware ASIC files fw-QTM.mfa new-fw-QTM.mfa
File renamed successfully
Action succeeded  
 
admin@nvos:~$ nv action rename platform firmware transceiver files fw-test.bin new-fw-test.bin
File renamed successfully
Action succeeded

REST API

POST https://<ip>/nvue_v1/platform/firmware/{component-id}/files/{file-name}

Related commands

nv show platform firmware <component-id> files

nv action fetch platform firmware <component-id> <url>

nv action upload platform firmware <component-id> files <file-name> <remote-url>

nv action delete platform firmware <component-id> files <file-name>

nv action install platform firmware <component-id> files <file-name> [force]

nv show platform transceiver <transceiver-id> firmware

nv action install platform transceiver <transceiver-id> firmware files

Notes


nv action fetch platform firmware

nv action fetch platform firmware <component-id> <remote-url>

Fetch remote firmware file to local filesystem for platform components such as ASIC, BIOS, CPLD and transceiver.

Syntax Description

component-id

Platform component name: ASIC, BIOS, CPLD, and transceiver. For system with BMC, more firmware like EROT/FPGA/BMC are supported.

remote-url

  • Remote url path to fetch file from.

  • Format: [protocol]://username[:password]@hostname/path/filename

  • Supported protocols: SCP, HTTPS, FILE, FTP, and SFTP.

  • The password must be encoded if it contains special characters and is provided as part of the command.

Default

N/A

History

25.02.2002

Example

Copy
Copied!
            

            
admin@nvos:~$ nv action fetch platform firmware ASIC scp://my_user:my_password@hostname/dir/file.mfa
Fetching file …
File fetched successfully
Action succeeded
 
admin@nvos:~$ nv action fetch platform firmware transceiver scp://my_user:my_password@hostname/dir/file.bin
Fetching file …
File fetched successfully
Action succeeded
 
admin@nvos:~$ nv action fetch platform firmware ASIC file:///dir/file.mfa
Fetching file …
File fetched successfully
Action succeeded

REST API

POST https://<ip>/nvue_v1/platform/firmware/{component-id}/files/{file-name}

Related commands

nv show platform firmware <component-id> files

nv action rename platform firmware <component-id> files <file-name> <new-name>

nv action upload platform firmware <component-id> files <file-name> <remote-url>

nv action delete platform firmware <component-id> files <file-name>

nv action install platform firmware <component-id> files <file-name> [force]

nv show platform transceiver <transceiver-id> firmware

nv action install platform transceiver <transceiver-id> firmware files

Notes

nv action upload platform firmware files

nv action upload platform firmware <component-id> files <file-name> <remote-url>

Upload available firmware file for platform components such as ASIC, BIOS, CPLD and transceiver to remote server.

Syntax Description

component-id

Platform component name: ASIC, BIOS, CPLD, and transceiver. For system with BMC, more firmware like EROT/FPGA/BMC are supported.

file-name

Firmware file name

remote-url

Destination image file name

Remote url path to upload a file to.

Format: [protocol]://username[:password]@hostname/path/filename

Supported protocols: SCP, FTP, SFTP, and HTTPS

Default

N/A

History

25.02.2002

25.02.4002: Added HTTPS support in remote-url

Example

Copy
Copied!
            

            
admin@nvos:~$ nv action upload platform firmware ASIC files fw-QTM.mfa new-fw-QTM.mfa
 
Action executing ...
File upload successfully
Action succeeded

REST API

POST https://<ip>/nvue_v1/platform/firmware/{component-id}/files/{file-name}

Related commands

nv show platform firmware <component-id> files

nv action fetch platform firmware <component-id> <url>

nv action delete platform firmware <component-id> files <file-name>

nv action install platform firmware <component-id> files <file-name> [force]

nv show platform transceiver <transceiver-id> firmware

nv action install platform transceiver <transceiver-id> firmware files

Notes


