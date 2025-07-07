On This Page
Link Diagnostic Per Port
When debugging a system, it is important to be able to quickly identify the root of a problem. The Diagnostic commands enables an insight into the physical layer components where the user is able to see information such as a cable status (plugged/unplugged) or if Auto-Negotiation has failed.
Link Diagnostic Indication
Code
Firmware PHY Indication (0–1023)
0
No issue observed
1
Port is close by command
2–4
Auto Negotiation failure
5–8
Link training failure
9–13
Logical mismatch between link partners
14
Remote fault received
15
Bad Signal integrity
16
Compliance code mismatch (protocol mismatch between cable and port)
17
Bad signal integrity
18
Internal error
19
Internal error
22
Internal error
23
Internal error
24–32
Cable compliance code mismatch (protocol mismatch
between cable and port)
34
Speed degradation
35
Speed degradation
38
Auto Negotiation failure
39
Auto Negotiation failure
40
VPI protocol do not match
41
Port is closed, module cannot be set to the enabled rate
42
Bad signal integrity
48
Bad signal integrity
49
Bad signal integrity
50
Internal error
52
Bad signal integrity
55
Internal error
56
module_lanes_frequency_not_synced
57
Signal not detected
60
No partner detected for long time
128
Troubleshooting in process
1023
Information not available
Code
Firmware Management Issues (1024–2047)
1024
Cable is unplugged
1025
Long range for non NVIDIA cable/module
1026
Bus stuck (I2C Data or clock shorted)
1027
Bad/unsupported EEPROM
1028
Part number list
1029
Unsupported cable
1030
Module temperature shutdown
1031
Shorted cable
1032
Power budget exceeded
1033
Management force down the port
1034
Module is disabled by command
1035
System Power is Exceeded therefore the module is powered off
1036
Module’s PMD type is not enabled (see PMTPS).
1040
pcie system power slot Exceeded
1042
Module state machine fault
1043–1046
Module’s stamping speed degeneration
1047, 1048
Modules DataPath FSM fault
1050–1053
Module Boot Error
1054
Module Forced to Low Power by command
Code
Link Down Reason Indication
0
No_link_down_indication
1
Unknown_reason
2
Hi_SER_or_Hi_BER
3
Block_Lock_loss
4
Alignment_loss
5
FEC_sync_loss
6
PLL_lock_loss
7
FIFO_overflow
8
false_SKIP_condition
9
Minor_Error_threshold_exceeded
10
Physical_layer_retransmission_timeout
11
Heartbeat_errors
12
Link_Layer_credit_monitoring_watchdog
13
Link_Layer_integrity_threshold_exceeded
14
Link_Layer_buffer_overrun
15
Down_by_outband_command_with_healthy_link
16
Down_by_outband_command_for_link_with_hi_ber
17
Down_by_inband_command_with_healthy_link
18
Down_by_inband_command_for_link_with_hi_ber
19
Down_by_verification_GW
20
Received_Remote_Fault
21
Received_TS1
22
Down_by_management_command
23
Cable_was_unplugged
24
Cable_access_issue
25
Cable_Thermal_shutdown
26
Current_issue
27
Power_budget
28
Fast_recovery_raw_ber
29
Fast_recovery_effective_ber
30
Fast_recovery_symbol_ber
31
Fast_recovery_credit_watchdog
32
Peer_side_down_to_sleep_state
33
Peer_side_down_to_disable_state
34
Peer_side_down_to_disable_and_port_lock
35
Peer_side_down_due_to_thermal_event
36
Peer_side_down_due_to_force_event
37
Peer_side_down_due_to_reset_event
38
Reset_no_power_cycle
39
Fast_recovery_tx_plr_trigger
40
Down_due_to_HW_force_event
41
Down_due_to_thermal_event
42
L1_exit_failure
43
too_many_link_error_recoveries