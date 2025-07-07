On This Page
Network Time Protocol (NTP) is a networking protocol for clock synchronization between computer systems over variable-latency data networks. NTP is intended to synchronize all participating computers to within a few milliseconds of Coordinated Universal Time (UTC) and is designed to mitigate the effects of variable network latency. NTP can usually maintain time to within tens of milliseconds over the public Internet, and can achieve better than one millisecond accuracy in local area networks under ideal conditions.
When authentication of incoming NTP packets is enabled, the switch ensures that they come from an authenticated time source before using them for time synchronization on the switch. Authentication keys are created and marked as trusted.
To add a key to be used for authentication, take the following steps
Create the key.
admin
@nvos:~$ nv set system ntp key
1
Specify the value.
admin
@nvos:~$ nv set system ntp key
1value mystrongpassword
Trust new added key.
admin
@nvos:~$ nv set system ntp key
1trusted yes
Assign the key to the server.
admin
@nvos:~$ nv set system ntp server
10.34.
1.1key
1
An authentication key may be created and used to authenticate incoming NTP packets. For the key to be used, make sure the following is in place.
It should be shared with the NTP server sending the NTP packet.
The key should be marked as trusted.
NTP authentication should be enabled on the system.