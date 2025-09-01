nv set/unset system hostname
nv set/unset system hostname {hostname}
Set/unset the hostname of the switch.
Syntax Description
hostname
The new hostname to set
Default
N/A
History
25.02.2002
Example
REST API
PATCH https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system
Related Commands
nv show system
Notes
nv set/unset system hostname {hostname}
Set/unset the hostname of the switch.
Syntax Description
hostname
The new hostname to set
Default
N/A
History
25.02.2002
Example
REST API
PATCH https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system
Related Commands
nv show system
Notes