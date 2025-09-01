NVIDIA NVOS User Manual for InfiniBand Switches v25.02.4014
NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage  NVIDIA Networking  Networking Software  Switch Software  NVIDIA NVOS User Manual for InfiniBand Switches v25.02.4014  nv set/unset system hostname

nv set/unset system hostname

nv set/unset system hostname {hostname}

Set/unset the hostname of the switch.

Syntax Description

hostname

The new hostname to set

Default

N/A

History

25.02.2002

Example
Copy
Copied!
            

            
admin@nvos:~$ nv set system hostname switch01
 
admin@nvos:~$ nv unset system hostname

REST API

PATCH https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system

Related Commands

nv show system

Notes

nv set/unset system hostname

nv set/unset system hostname {hostname}

Set/unset the hostname of the switch.

Syntax Description

hostname

The new hostname to set

Default

N/A

History

25.02.2002

Example
Copy
Copied!
            

            
admin@nvos:~$ nv set system hostname switch01
 
admin@nvos:~$ nv unset system hostname

REST API

PATCH https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system

Related Commands

nv show system

Notes
© Copyright 2025, NVIDIA. Last updated on Sep 1, 2025.
content here