nv show platform software installed
nv show platform software installed
Displays the software packages installed in the system.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
History
25.02.2002
Example
REST API
GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/platform/software/installed
GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/platform/software/installed/{installed-id}
Related Commands
Notes
