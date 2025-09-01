NVIDIA NVOS User Manual for InfiniBand Switches v25.02.4014
nv show platform software installed

nv show platform software installed

Displays the software packages installed in the system.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

History

25.02.2002

Example
Copy
Copied!
            

            
admin@nvos:~$ nv show platform software installed 
Installed Software      Description                                             Package            Version
---------------------  -------------------------------------------------------  ------------------ --------------
acl                     access control list - utilities                         acl                 2.2.53-10
adduser                 add and remove users and groups                         adduser             3.118
apparmor                user-space parser utility for AppArmor                  apparmor            2.13.6-10
apt                     commandline package manager                             apt                 2.2.4
apt-transport-https     transitional package for https support                  apt-transport-https 2.2.4
audisp-tacplus          audisp module for TACACS+ accounting                    audisp-tacplus      1.0.2
auditd                  User space tools for security auditing                  auditd              1:3.0-2
base-files              Debian base system miscellaneous files                  base-files          11.1+deb11u3
base-passwd             Debian base system master password and group files      base-passwd         3.5.51
...

REST API

GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/platform/software/installed

GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/platform/software/installed/{installed-id}

Related Commands

nv show platform

Notes

