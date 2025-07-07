AAA Authentication, Authorization, and Accounting AAA is a security framework for controlling and tracking user access within a computer network. It is used for Authentication, Authorization, and Accounting: Authentication—verifies user credentials (username and password)

Authorization—grants or refuses privileges to a user/client for accessing specific services

Accounting—tracks network resources consumption by users

ARP Address Resolution Protocol. A protocol or procedure that translates or connects IP addresses into fixed physical MAC addresses for communication over a local area network (LAN).

BIOS Basic Input/Output System

BMC Baseboard Management Controller

CPLD Complex Programmable Logic Device

DHCP Dynamic Host Configuration Protocol (DHCP) is an automatic configuration protocol used on IP networks.

ERoT External Root of Trust

FTP/TFTP/sFTP File Transfer Protocol (FTP) is a standard network protocol used to transfer files from one host to another over a TCP-based network, such as the Internet.

FPGA Field Programmable Gate Arrays

Host A host in networking is a device that is connected to a network and is able to communicate with other hosts on the network.

MAC Media Access Control address. MAC address is a unique identifier assigned to network interfaces for communications on the physical network segment. MAC addresses are used for numerous network technologies and most IEEE 802 network technologies including Ethernet.

MTU Maximum Transfer Unit. The maximum size of a packet payload (not including headers) that can be sent /received from a port.

Network Adapter A hardware device that allows for communication between devices in a network.

NTP Network Time Protocol. A protocol for synchronizing computer clocks in a network.

RADIUS Remote Authentication Dial In User Service. A networking protocol that enables AAA centralized management for computers to connect and use a network service.

SA Subnet Agent. Every node in a cluster runs a subnet agent that talks to the subnet manager.

SCP Secure Copy protocol. SCP is a means of securely transferring computer files between a local and a remote host or between two remote hosts. It is based on the Secure Shell (SSH) protocol.

SM Subnet Manager.

SNMP Simple Network Management Protocol. A network protocol designed for network management and the monitoring of network devices and their functions.

SSH Secure Shell. A secure protocol designed to enable the authentication and execution of programs on remote machines via a network. This protocol verifies access to the remote system and ensures the encryption of data transferred over the connection

syslog A standard for forwarding log messages in an IP network.