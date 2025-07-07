What can I help you with?
NVIDIA NVOS User Manual for InfiniBand Switches v25.02.4014
Profile Commands

nv show system profile

Displays system profile.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

History

25.02.2002

Example
Copy
Copied!
            

            
admin@nvos:~$ nv show system profile 
                         operational  applied 
-----------------------  -----------  --------
adaptive-routing         enabled             
adaptive-routing-groups  1792                   
breakout-mode            enabled               
ib-routing               disabled              
num-of-swids             1

REST API

GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/profile

nv action change system profile

nv action change system profile [adaptive-routing-groups <ar_groups>] [force]

Sets the profile of the system.

Syntax Description

adaptive-routing-groups

Sets adaptive routing groups.

Range: 128-1792 (must be multiples of 128).

Allowed only when adaptive routing is enabled.

force

Force the action without asking for user confirmation.

Default

adaptive-routing: enabled

adaptive-routing-groups: 1792

History

25.02.2002

Example
Copy
Copied!
            

            
admin@nvos:~$ nv action change system profile adaptive-routing-groups 1792
The operation will reset the system configuration and initiate a reboot.
Type [y] to confirm the system profile change and reboot.
Type [N] to abort.

REST API

POST https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/profile

This operation will perform reset factory with preserving basic configurations
