Profile Commands
nv show system profile
Displays system profile.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
History
25.02.2002
Example
REST API
GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/profile
Related commands
Notes
nv action change system profile [adaptive-routing-groups <ar_groups>] [force]
Sets the profile of the system.
Syntax Description
adaptive-routing-groups
Sets adaptive routing groups.
Range: 128-1792 (must be multiples of 128).
Allowed only when adaptive routing is enabled.
force
Force the action without asking for user confirmation.
Default
adaptive-routing: enabled
adaptive-routing-groups: 1792
History
25.02.2002
Example
REST API
POST https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/profile
Related Commands
nv show system profile
nv set/unset interface link breakout
Notes
This operation will perform reset factory with preserving basic configurations