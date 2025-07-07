On This Page
Quick Start Guide
This quick start guide provides an end-to-end setup process for installing and running NVOS.
Before running NVUE commands, please refer to the NVIDIA User Experience (NVUE) section.
NVOS supports configurations through NVUE only. Running Linux commands or directly modifying underlying Linux files might result in undefined behavior.
This guide requires an intermediate-level Linux knowledge. An understanding of text editing, Unix file permissions, and process monitoring is necessary. A variety of text editors are pre-installed, including
vi and
nano.
Access to a Linux or UNIX shell in needed. For Windows users, employing a Linux environment like Cygwin as your command line tool is recommended for interacting with NVOS.
If moving from MLNX-OS to NVOS operating system, please refer to the following appendix: Moving from MLNX-OS to NVOS.
NVOS provides two methods for initial provisioning:
When starting NVOS for the first time, the management port send a DHCP request. To determine the IP address of the switch, you can cross reference the MAC address of the switch with your DHCP server. The MAC address is typically located on the side of the switch or on the box in which the unit ships.
Login Credentials
The default installation includes two accounts:
The user account (admin) has
sudoprivileges. The admin account uses the default password
admin.
The user account (monitor) has
read onlyprivileges. The monitor account uses the default password
monitor.
Upon first login, it will be required to change the default passwords for the admin and monitor accounts. The new password must comply with the default password hardening rules (see Password Hardening section).
The new configured password is treated like any other configuration. If the configuration is not saved, the user will need to reconfigure it upon the system's next boot.
You are required to change your password immediately (administrator enforced).
WARNING: Your password has expired.
You must change your password now!
New password:
Retype
new password:
In this quick start guide, use the admin account to configure NVOS.
All accounts except root can use remote SSH login. Note that the default SSH auto-logout is 15 minutes.
NVOS supports multiple services to authenticate users and authorize switch tasks, both local and remote authentication/authorization methods.
For more information, please refer to Authentication Authorization and Accounting section.
Serial Console Management
It is recommended to perform management and configuration over the network, either in-band or out-of-band. A serial console is fully supported.
Typically, switches ship from the manufacturer with a mating DB9 serial cable. Switches with ONIE are always set to a 115200 baud rate.
Recommended Serial Connection Settings
Parameter
Setting
Baud Rate
115200
Data bits
8
Stop bits
1
Parity
None
Flow Control
None
Wired Ethernet Management
An NVOS switch always provides two dedicated Ethernet management port called eth0 and eth1. This interface is specifically for out-of-band management use. The management interface uses DHCP for addressing by default.
Set Static IP Address
To set a static IP address, run the following (ipv6 supported as well):
admin
@nvos:~$ nv set
interface eth0 ip address
192.0.
2.42/
24
admin
@nvos:~$ nv set
interface eth0 ip gateway
192.0.
2.1
admin
@nvos:~$ nv config apply
Configuring static IP address will trigger unsolicited announcement messages to the gateway in order to reveal the devices's MAC address.
Configure the Hostname
The hostname identifies the switch; as such, make sure the hostname is configured in a unique and descriptive way. For more information, see Hostname section.
Configure the System Clock
NVOS relies on the system clock for displaying the time and timestamping messages. User can control the system time zone and clock settings.
Manual Settings
Time Zone
Default time zone is set to Coordinated Universal Time (UTC). User may change the time zone configuration by executing the following:
admin
@nvos:~$ nv set system timezone Etc/UTC
admin
@nvos:~$ nv config apply
Clock
The system date and time can be manually changed. NTP servers configured on the switch will supersede any manually entered date-time settings.
admin
@nvos:~$ nv action change system date-time
2024-
12-
24
10:
25:
13
NTP
NVOS supports Network Time Protocol (NTP) for synchronizing the time of the system.
NTP Servers from DHCP
By default, NTP will obtain the NTP servers from DHCP. It is possible to disable it by executing the following:
admin
@nvos:~$ nv set system ntp dhcp disabled
admin
@nvos:~$ nv config apply
Configure NTP Servers
A new NTP server can be added by executing the following:
admin
@nvos:~$ nv set system ntp server
10.11.
100.5
admin
@nvos:~$ nv config apply
NTP can be configured to accept packets coming from an authenticated source only.
NTP authentication is disabled by default.
An authentication key may be created and used to authenticate incoming NTP packets. To ensure the key is utilized, the following conditions must be met:
Enable NTP authentication
admin
@nvos:~$ nv set system ntp authentication enabled admin
@nvos:~$ nv config apply
Add a new NTP key, and associate it with the server:
admin
@nvos:~$ nv set system ntp key
15value SECRET admin
@nvos:~$ nv set system ntp key
15trusted yes admin
@nvos:~$ nv set system ntp server
10.11.
100.5key
15admin
@nvos:~$ nv config apply
NTP server must use the same key.
NVOS support various attributes for NTP servers and keys, for more infomation please see NTP Commands.
Configure Syslog Servers
User can configure the system to send syslog logs to a centralized logging server ( one or more):
admin
@nvos:~$ nv set system syslog server
10.20.
30.40
admin
@nvos:~$ nv config apply
For more syslog configurations, please see Remote Logging section.
By default, NVOS enables all data plane ports
(every InfiniBand port).
To view link status, run the
nv show interface command or
nv show platform transceiver.
When running NVUE commands to configure the switch, run the
nv config save command before you reboot. The command saves the applied configuration to the startup configuration so that the changes persist after the reboot.
admin@nvos:~$ nv config save
The connection-mode attribute indicates to which peer this port is connected. This feature is dedicated to Q3200-RA system which can be connected to NDR systems (or older) and to XDR systems.
In case the port is connected to XDR systems, the connection-mode should be XDR. If it connected to NDR system, the connection-mode should be NDR. By default, all the ports are configured to connection-mode XDR.
When connecting port to NDR system, the port connection-mode needs to be changed with the set command (nv set interface link connection-mode) to 'ndr' in order to have link up with full functionality. Changing port connection-mode will move the port to down and up again when configuration ends.