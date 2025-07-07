On This Page
RADIUS
Various add-on packages enable RADIUS users to log in to NVOS switches in a transparent way with minimal configuration. There is no need to create accounts or directories on the switch. Authentication uses PAM and includes login,
ssh, restapi,
sudo and
su.
RADIUS configuration is made of global configurations and per-server configurations. In general, if per-server configuration is not defined, the configuration will be taken from the global configuration.
All nv radius commands can be found in RADIUS Commands, where global ones are direct under /system/aaa/radius and per-server ones or under /system/aaa/radius/hostname/<hostname-id>
NVOS supports 3 types of RADIUS users, defined by Management-Privilege-Level configured in radius-server.
Management-Privilege-Level := 15 # admin privileged users (nv set, nv config apply)
Management-Privilege-Level := 7 # monitor privileged users (nv show)
Management-Privilege-Level := 1 # non-privileged users (no nv commands access)
Radius server can be configured either on a remote host, or on the switch itself (for testing or sanity-check).
Basic RADIUS Server Configuration
To conduct a basic RADIUS server configuration, add sections to "users" and "clients.conf" files.
User File Example
radius_user Cleartext-Password :=
"radius_user_password"
Management-Privilege-Level := <
15,
7,
1>
Client File Example
client client_name {
ipaddr =
10.1.
2.3
secret = radius-secret
}
# Or as CIDR block such as:
client
10.0.
0.0/
8 {
secret = testing-radius
}
How To Set Up Basic FreeRADIUS Server
Run the following command in a Debian machine or other similar Linux distributions.
sudo apt-get update sudo apt-get install freeradius -y
Add your client IP to
/etc/freeradius/3.0/clients.conffile as:
client client_name { ipaddr = <CLIENT_IP> secret = mysecret }
or use CIDR block:
client
10.0.
0.0/
8{ secret = global-secret }
Add your required radius users to
/etc/freeradius/3.0/usersfile as:
radius_admin_user Cleartext-Password :=
"radius_password"Management-Privilege-Level :=
15radius_monitor_user Cleartext-Password :=
"radius_password"Management-Privilege-Level :=
7radius_non_priv_user Cleartext-Password :=
"radius_password"Management-Privilege-Level :=
1
Reboot freeRADIUS service (and make sure it is running).
sudo service freeradius restart sudo service freeradius status
Configure RADIUS client to use such server.
admin
@nvos:~$ nv set system aaa radius hostname <radius-server-ip> secret radius-secret admin
@nvos:~$ nv set system aaa authentication order radius,local admin
@nvos:~$ nv config apply -y
Login with configured users.