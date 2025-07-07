Remote Logging
To configure remote syslog to send syslog messages to a remote syslog server, follow the steps below.
Set remote syslog server.
admin
@nvos:~$ nv set system syslog server <IP address/hostname>
(Optional) Set the destination port of the remote host.
admin
@nvos:~$ nv set system syslog server
10.20.
30.40port
1234
(Optional) Filter log messages according to an input regex.
admin
@nvos:~$ nv set system syslog server
10.20.
30.40filter include ERROR
Set the minimum severity of the log level to info (it has no impact on local log level).
admin
@nvos:~$ nv set system syslog server
10.20.
30.40trap info
Set the protocol over which to communicate with remote syslog server
admin
@nvos:~$ nv set system syslog server
10.20.
30.40protocol tcp