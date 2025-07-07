On This Page
Resource Management Commands
nv show system
Show general system information.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
History
25.02.2002
25.02.4002—Updated memory field in the output
Example
REST API
GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system
Related commands
Notes
nv show system cpu
Show system CPU.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
History
25.02.2002
25.02.4002—Updated output
Example
REST API
GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/cpu
Related Commands
Notes
nv show system memory
Show system memory.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
History
25.02.2002
Example
REST API
GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/memory
Related Commands
Notes
nv show system disk
Get system disk information.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
History
25.02.3000
Example
REST API
GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/disk
Related Commands
nv show system disk usage
Notes
nv show system disk usage
Get system storage utilization information.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
History
25.02.3000
Example
REST API
GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/disk/usage
Related Commands
nv show system disk
Notes
nv action erase system disk [force]
Wipe all the SSD data.
Syntax Description
force
Optional boolean flag
That will bypass the warning message indicating that the disk data will be unrecoverable.
Default
N/A
History
25.02.3000
Example
REST API
GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/disk
Related Commands
nv action change system security sed-password 12345678
Notes
The procedure is secure by doing crypto erase and block erase, ensuring the data is unrecoverable.