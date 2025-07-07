On This Page
Security
To wipe the SED SSD (encrypted with a user-defined or default password), retrieve the PSID and perform a disk wipe.
Get SSD PSID
The Physical Security ID (PSID) is required to unlock and wipe the SSD. The SSD PSID can be retrieved by running the following command:
sudo cat /var/run/hw-management/eeprom/vpd_data | grep PSID
Perform Disk Wipe
Once you have the PSID, proceed to wipe the SSD.
Run the following Linux command to initiate the wipe process:
sudo sedutil-cli --yesIreallywanttoERASEALLmydatausingthePSID <psid> /dev/nvme0
The
psid value needs to be taken from the earlier step in "Get SSD PSID".
In order to execute these commands, the user must have
sudo capabilities.
This action is destructive and irreversible. Proceeding will completely erase all data on the switch's disk.
Prerequisites
Before starting the recovery process, ensure the following requirements are met:
PXE Server Setup
A PXE (Preboot Execution Environment) server must be installed and running in the lab network
The PXE server should be configured to point to the NVIDIA ONIE image and automatically boot from it without user interaction
Required Resources
NVIDIA ONIE image
NVOS image
Provisioning package
Performing an SSD wipe will erase the previous NVOS configuration, and it will not be recoverable. Ensure that any required configurations or data are backed up before proceeding.
Recovery Steps
Wait for NVIDIA ONIE installation to finish (should take up to 3 minutes).
Connect to ONIE via ssh. Please refer to UM for ONIE default credentials.
Once connected to ONIE, stop onie install by running
onie-stop.
Copy provisioning package (e.g., sed_provisioning_83.03.0001.tgz) to
/tmp.
Extract provisioning script and run it.
cd /tmp tar –xzf sed_provisioning_83.
03.0001.tgz ./sedutil_init.sh
Wait for the script to finish (which can take up to 2 minutes). The device will perform power-cycle.
Perform a new NVOS image install following the guidelines in the Installing a New NVOS Image section.