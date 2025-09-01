On This Page
ASIC and Power Profiles
Note
This section is only relevant to GB300 systems.
NVOS includes robust features for monitoring and managing the platform's ASICs power usage, ensuring optimal performance and system reliability. These features provide detailed insights into each ASIC's power usage during varying time windows, and enable to configure different power-profiles to alter the system's power usage.
Power Profiles: Configurable pre-defined profiles that limit the ASIC's power usage.
ASIC Power Usage Monitoring: Monitor the power usage of each ASIC using short/long term averages and different histograms.