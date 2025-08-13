NVIDIA NVOS User Manual for InfiniBand Switches v25.02.5002
Chassis Information and Inventory Commands

nv show platform

nv show platform

Displays the types of data available under more specific platform commands.

Syntax Description

Default

History

25.02.2002

25.02.5002 Updated the output field "product-name" with "system type"

Example
Copy
Copied!
            

            
admin@nvos:~$ nv show platform
               operational
-------------  --------------------------------------------------
system-mac     90:0A:84:63:64:00
cpu            x86_64 Intel(R) Core(TM) i3-8100H CPU @ 3.00GHz x4
memory         7.5 GB
disk-size      14.7 GB
port-layout    64 x 400G
part-number    N/A
serial-number  N/A
asic-model     Quantum2
system-uuid    e189b5d8-dc77-11ec-8000-900a84636400
system-type    N/A    

REST API

GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/platform

Related Commands

nv show platform environment

nv show platform firmware

nv show platform software

nv show platform chassis-location

nv show platform chassis-location

Display chassis location information.

Syntax Description

Default

History

25.02.2002

Example
Copy
Copied!
            

            
admin@nvos:~$ nv show platform chassis-location
              operational
-----------   -----------
tray-index    0
slot-number   5
chassis-sn    999WWYY123456
topology-id   GB200 NVL36

Related Commands

nv show platform inventory

nv show platform inventory {<inventory-id>}

Display the status of all platform components. Includes the following fields: hw-version, model, serial, state and type.

Syntax Description

inventory-id

Display the status of a single platform component (with the same fields as the general command).

Default

History

25.02.2002

25.02.3000: Updated command output

Example
Copy
Copied!
            

            
admin@nvos:~$ nv show platform inventory
        HW Version  Model               Serial         State  Type  
------  ----------  ------------------  -------------  -----  ------
BMC     N/A         P3809               1333624062905  ok     bmc   
FAN1/1  N/A         N/A                 N/A            ok     fan   
FAN1/2  N/A         N/A                 N/A            ok     fan   
FAN2/1  N/A         N/A                 N/A            ok     fan   
FAN2/2  N/A         N/A                 N/A            ok     fan   
FAN3/1  N/A         N/A                 N/A            ok     fan   
FAN3/2  N/A         N/A                 N/A            ok     fan   
FAN4/1  N/A         N/A                 N/A            ok     fan   
FAN4/2  N/A         N/A                 N/A            ok     fan   
SWITCH  A1          692-9K36F-A5MV-JQS  MT2441X01890   ok     switch
 
 
admin@nvos:~$ nv show platform inventory SWITCH
                  operational
----------------  ------------------
state             ok
hardware-version  A2
model             692-9K36F-00MV-JS0
serial            MT2416X02630
type              switch

REST API

GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/platform/inventroy/

GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/platform/inventroy/{inventroy-id}

Related Commands

nv show platform

