Cluster Manager Commands

nv action update cluster apps <app-name> manager crl <crl-id> This command is binding the CRL Certificates Revocation List that exists in the system to be used by the cluster manager.

Syntax Description app-name Name of the application, usually nmx-controller or nmx-telemetry

crl-id CRL ID to be bind which can be selected from CRLs imported.

Default None

History 25.02.4253

Example Copy Copied! admin @nvos :~$ nv action update cluster apps nmx-controller manager crl crl_id_01 Action executing ... Cluster Manager CRL updated successfully Action succeeded

REST API POST https://<ip>/nvue_v1/cluster/manager/crl @update {crl-id: }

Related Commands nv action update cluster apps manager encryption