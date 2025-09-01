NVIDIA NVOS User Manual for InfiniBand Switches v25.02.5002
Cluster Manager Commands

nv show cluster apps manager

nv show cluster apps <app-name> manager

Show a list of manager attributes.

Syntax Description

app-name

Application name (e.g., nmx-telemetry, nmx-controller)

Default

N/A

History

25.02.1884

admin@nvos:~$ nv show cluster apps nmx-telemetry manager
                      operational
--------------        -----------
ca-certificate        ca        
certificate           cert_id_03
encryption            disabled  
crl                   crl_id_01
state                 disabled 

REST API

GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/cluster/apps/<app-name>/manager

Related Commands

nv show cluster apps <app-name> manager encryption

nv show cluster apps <app-name> manager certificates

Notes

When cluster is disabled, no apps will be accepted as valid app names.

nv show cluster apps manager encryption

nv show cluster apps <app-name> manager encryption

Shows encryption mode which is disabled, mTLS, or TLS.

Syntax Description

app-name

Application name (e.g., nmx-telemetry, nmx-controller)

Default

Disabled

History

25.02.1884

admin@nvos:~$ nv show cluster apps nmx-telemetry manager encryption
 
----------   -----------
encryption   disabled

REST API

GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/cluster/apps/<app-name>/manager/encryption

Related Commands

nv show cluster apps <app-name> manager certificates

Notes

When the cluster is disabled, no apps will be accepted as valid app name

nv show cluster apps manager certificate

nv show cluster apps <app-name> manager certificate

Shows the certificate ID which the cluster apps <app-name> manager is bounded to.

Syntax Description

app-name

Application name (e.g., nmx-telemetry, nmx-controller)

Default

N/A

History

25.02.1884

admin@nvos:~$ nv show cluster apps nmx-telemetry manager certificate
 
                  operational
-----------       -----------
certificate       cert_id_03

REST API

GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/cluster/apps/<app-name>/manager/certificate

Related Commands

nv show cluster apps <app-name> manager ca-certificate

Notes

When the cluster is disabled, no apps will be accepted as valid app name

nv show cluster apps manager certificate detail

nv show cluster apps <app-name> manager certificate detail

Display detailed information of certioficate applied to application.

Syntax Description

app-name

Application name (e.g., nmx-telemetry, nmx-controller)

Default

N/A

History

25.02.4253

admin@nvos:~$ nv show  cluster apps nmx-controller manager certificate detail 
Certificate:
    Data:
        Version: 3 (0x2)
        Serial Number:
            62:ea:1d:a5:ba:33:3c:b1:b2:85:28:ce:ca:a3:00:dc:cd:f2:c1:05

REST API

GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/nvue_v1/cluster/apps/{app-name}/manager/certificate/detail

Related Commands

nv show cluster apps nmx-controller manager certificate

Notes

nv show cluster apps manager ca-certificate

nv show cluster apps <app-name> manager ca-certificate

Shows the ca certificate ID which the cluster apps <app-name> manager is bounded to.

Syntax Description

app-name

Application name (e.g., nmx-telemetry, nmx-controller)

Default

N/A

History

25.02.1884

admin@nvos:~$ nv show cluster apps nmx-telemetry manager ca-certificate
 
                        operational
-----------             -----------
Ca-certificate          ca-name

REST API

GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/cluster/apps/<app-name>/manager/ca-certificate

Related Commands

nv show cluster apps <app-name> manager ca-certificate

Notes

When the cluster is disabled, no apps will be accepted as valid app name

nv show cluster apps manager ca-certificate detail

nv show cluster apps <app-name> manager ca-certificate detail

Display detailed information of certioficate applied to application.

Syntax Description

app-name

Application name (e.g., nmx-telemetry, nmx-controller)

Default

History

25.02.4253

admin@nvos:~$ nv show  cluster apps nmx-controller manager ca-certificate detail
Certificate:
    Data:
        Version: 3 (0x2)
        Serial Number:
            4e:5e:ea:6e:ca:7e:57:76:14:b7:06:92:a6:fd:37:c1:23:26:f3:40

REST API

GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/nvue_v1/cluster/apps/<app-name>/manager/ca-certificate/detail

Related Commands

nv show cluster apps nmx-controller manager certificate

Notes

nv action update cluster apps manager

nv action update cluster apps <app-name> manager

This action enables the cluster apps <app-name> manager communication.

It opens an external port in the device for communication between the cluster app and the cluster manager.

Syntax Description

app-name

Application name (e.g., nmx-telemetry, nmx-controller)

Default

Disabled

History

25.02.1884

admin@nvos:~$ nv action update cluster apps nmx-telemetry manager
Action executing ...
Cluster App Manager Port updated successfully
Action succeeded

REST API

POST https://<ip>/nvue_v1/cluster/apps/<app-name>/manager

Related Commands

nv action update cluster apps <app-name> manager encryption

Notes

Dependency that cluster state is enabled.

nv action update cluster apps manager certificate

nv action update cluster apps <app-name> manager certificate <cert-id>

This command binds the certificate in the system to be used by the cluster manager.

Syntax Description

cert-id

Certificate ID

Default

N/A

History

25.02.1884

admin@nvos:~$ nv action update cluster apps <app-name> manager certificate cert_id_03
Action executing ...
Cluster App Manager Cert updated successfully
Action succeeded

REST API

POST https://<ip>/nvue_v1/cluster/apps/<app-name>/manager/certificate

Related Commands

nv action update cluster apps <app-name> manager encryption

Notes

The operation should be rejected if one of the following occurs:

  • cluster is disabled

  • The <cert-id> does not include: cert and private key

  • The certificate extended key usage does not have TLS client authentication

  • Given app is not valid

nv action update cluster apps manager ca-certificate

nv action update cluster apps <app-name> manager ca-certificate <cacert-id>

This command binds the ca certificate that exists in the system to be used by the cluster apps <app-name> manager.

Syntax Description

cacert-id

CA certificate ID

Default

N/A

History

25.02.1884

admin@nvos:~$ nv action update cluster apps <app-name> manager ca-certificate ca_id
 
Action executing ... 
Cluster App Manager CA Cert updated successfully
Action succeeded

REST API

POST https://<ip>/nvue_v1/cluster/apps/<app-name>/manager/certificate @update {cacert-id: <cacert-id>}

Related Commands

nv action update cluster apps <app-name> manager encryption

Notes

the <cacert-id> certificate was imported by nv action import system security ca-certificate “ca data”

The operation should be rejected, if one of the following occurs:

  • cluster is disabled

  • The <ca-cert-id> does not include ca cert

  • Given app is not valid

nv action update cluster apps manager encryption

nv action update cluster apps <app-name> manager encryption <disabled | tls | mtls>

This command sets which encryption mode will be used when using cluster apps <app-name> manager.

Syntax Description

app-name

Application name (e.g., nmx-telemetry, nmx-controller)

disabled

The cluster apps <app-name> manager feature will work with no encryption protocol

tls

The cluster apps <app-name> manager feature will work with TLS protocol

mtls

The cluster apps <app-name> manager feature will work with Mutual TLS (mTLS) protocol

Default

Disabled

History

25.02.1884

admin@nvos:~$ nv action update cluster apps nmx-telemetry manager encryption tls
Action executing ...
Cluster App Manager Encryption updated successfully
Action succeeded

REST API

POST https://<ip>/nvue_v1/cluster/apps/<app-name>/manager/encryption

Related Commands

nv action update cluster apps <app-name> manager certificate

Notes

Requirement when mode is mTLS:

  • The cluster state is enabled

  • The certificate was bound to use TLS mode

  • The CA certificate was bound to use mTLS mode

  • Given app is valid

Requirement when mode is TLS:

  • The cluster state is enabled

  • The certificate was bound to use TLS mode

  • Given app is valid

Requirement when mode is disabled:

  • The cluster state is enabled

  • Given app is valid

nv action restore cluster apps manager encryption

nv action restore cluster apps <app-name> manager encryption

This command is setting encryption mode disabled.

Syntax Description

app-name

Application name (e.g., nmx-telemetry, nmx-controller)

Default

Disabled

History

25.02.1884

admin@nvos:~$ nv action restore cluster apps nmx-controller manager encryption
Action executing ...
Cluster App Manager Encryption restored successfully
Action succeeded

REST API

POST https://<ip>/nvue_v1/cluster/apps/<app-name>/manager/encryption

Related Commands

nv action update cluster apps <app-name> manager certificate

Notes

Command should be rejected when the following occurs:

  • cluster is disabled

  • Given app is not valid

nv action restore cluster apps manager

nv action restore cluster apps <app-name> manager

This command disables the communication between the NMX app and NMX manager.

This action sends a notification to the NMX app to close the port which listens to the NMX manager's requests.

Syntax Description

app-name

Application name (e.g., nmx-telemetry, nmx-controller)

Default

Disabled

History

25.02.1884

admin@nvos:~$ nv action update cluster apps nmx-controller manager
 
Action executing ...
Cluster App Manager Port restored successfully
Action succeeded

REST API

POST https://<ip>/nvue_v1/cluster/apps/<app-name>/manager

Related Commands

nv action restore cluster apps <app-name> manager encryption

Notes

The operation should be rejected when the following occurs:

  • cluster is disabled

  • given app is invalid

nv action restore cluster apps manager certificate

nv action restore cluster apps <app-name> manager certificate

This command removes the bounded certificate used by the cluster apps <app-name> manager.

Syntax Description

app-name

Application name (e.g., nmx-telemetry, nmx-controller)

Default

N/A

History

25.02.1884

admin@nvos:~$ nv action restore cluster apps nmx-telemetry manager certificate
Action executing ...
Cluster App Manager Cert restored successfully
Action succeeded

REST API

POST https://<ip>/nvue_v1/cluster/apps/<app-name>/manager/certificate

Related Commands

nv action restore cluster apps <app-name> manager encryption

Notes

Command should be rejected when:

  • cluster is disabled

  • cluster apps <app-name> manager encryption mode is "mtls/tls”

  • given app is invalid

nv action restore cluster apps manager ca-certificate

nv action restore cluster apps <app-name> manager ca-certificate

This command removes the CA certificate used by the cluster apps <app-name> manager.

Syntax Description

app-name

Application name (e.g., nmx-telemetry, nmx-controller)

Default

N/A

History

25.02.1884

admin@nvos:~$ nv action restore cluster apps nmx-telemetry manager ca-certificate
Action executing ...
Cluster App Manager CA Cert restored successfully
Action succeeded

REST API

POST https://<ip>/nvue_v1/cluster/apps/<app-name>/manager/certificate

Related Commands

nv action restore cluster apps <app-name> manager encryption

Notes

Command should be rejected when the following occurs:

  • cluster is disabled

  • cluster apps <app-name> manager encryption mode is "mtls"

  • given app is invalid

nv show cluster apps manager crl

nv show cluster apps <app-name> manager crl

Shows CRL ID bounded to cluster manager.

Syntax Description

app-name

Name of the application, usually nmx-controller or nmx-telemetry

Default

None

History

25.02.4253

admin@nvos:~$ nv show cluster apps nmx-controller manager crl
 
----------         -----------
crl                crl_01

REST API

GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/cluster/manager/crl

Related Commands

nv show cluster apps manager certificates

Notes

The operation should be rejected if one of the following occurs:

  • The cluster is disabled

  • The cluster does not exist

  • The operation is not supported

nv action update cluster apps manager crl

nv action update cluster apps <app-name> manager crl <crl-id>

This command is binding the CRL Certificates Revocation List that exists in the system to be used by the cluster manager.

Syntax Description

app-name

Name of the application, usually nmx-controller or nmx-telemetry

crl-id

CRL ID to be bind which can be selected from CRLs imported.

Default

None

History

25.02.4253

admin@nvos:~$ nv action update cluster apps nmx-controller manager crl crl_id_01
 
Action executing ...
Cluster Manager CRL updated successfully
Action succeeded

REST API

POST https://<ip>/nvue_v1/cluster/manager/crl @update {crl-id: }

Related Commands

nv action update cluster apps manager encryption

Notes

The operation should be rejected if one of the following occurs:

  • The cluster is disabled

  • The cluster does not exist

  • The operation is not supported

nv action restore cluster apps manager crl

nv action restore cluster apps <app-name> manager crl

This command is removing bounded CRL used by the cluster manager.

Syntax Description

app-name

Name of the application, usually nmx-controller or nmx-telemetry

Default

None

History

25.02.4253

admin@nvos:~$ nv action restore cluster apps nmx-controller manager crl
 
Action executing ...
Cluster Manager CRL restored successfully
Action succeeded

REST API

POST https://<ip>/nvue_v1/cluster/manager/crl @restore {}

Related Commands

nv action restore cluster apps manager encryption

Notes

The operation should be rejected if one of the following occurs:

  • The cluster is disabled

  • The cluster does not exist

  • The operation is not supported
