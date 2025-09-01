On This Page
- nv show cluster apps manager
- nv show cluster apps manager encryption
- nv show cluster apps manager certificate
- nv show cluster apps manager certificate detail
- nv show cluster apps manager ca-certificate
- nv show cluster apps manager ca-certificate detail
- nv action update cluster apps manager
- nv action update cluster apps manager certificate
- nv action update cluster apps manager ca-certificate
- nv action update cluster apps manager encryption
- nv action restore cluster apps manager encryption
- nv action restore cluster apps manager
- nv action restore cluster apps manager certificate
- nv action restore cluster apps manager ca-certificate
- nv show cluster apps manager crl
- nv action update cluster apps manager crl
- nv action restore cluster apps manager crl
Cluster Manager Commands
nv show cluster apps <app-name> manager
Show a list of manager attributes.
Syntax Description
app-name
Application name (e.g., nmx-telemetry, nmx-controller)
Default
N/A
History
25.02.1884
Example
REST API
GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/cluster/apps/<app-name>/manager
Related Commands
nv show cluster apps <app-name> manager encryption
nv show cluster apps <app-name> manager certificates
Notes
When cluster is disabled, no apps will be accepted as valid app names.
nv show cluster apps <app-name> manager encryption
Shows encryption mode which is disabled, mTLS, or TLS.
Syntax Description
app-name
Application name (e.g., nmx-telemetry, nmx-controller)
Default
Disabled
History
25.02.1884
Example
REST API
GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/cluster/apps/<app-name>/manager/encryption
Related Commands
nv show cluster apps <app-name> manager certificates
Notes
When the cluster is disabled, no apps will be accepted as valid app name
nv show cluster apps <app-name> manager certificate
Shows the certificate ID which the cluster apps <app-name> manager is bounded to.
Syntax Description
app-name
Application name (e.g., nmx-telemetry, nmx-controller)
Default
N/A
History
25.02.1884
Example
REST API
GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/cluster/apps/<app-name>/manager/certificate
Related Commands
nv show cluster apps <app-name> manager ca-certificate
Notes
When the cluster is disabled, no apps will be accepted as valid app name
nv show cluster apps <app-name> manager certificate detail
Display detailed information of certioficate applied to application.
Syntax Description
app-name
Application name (e.g., nmx-telemetry, nmx-controller)
Default
N/A
History
25.02.4253
Example
REST API
GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/nvue_v1/cluster/apps/{app-name}/manager/certificate/detail
Related Commands
nv show cluster apps nmx-controller manager certificate
Notes
nv show cluster apps <app-name> manager ca-certificate
Shows the ca certificate ID which the cluster apps <app-name> manager is bounded to.
Syntax Description
app-name
Application name (e.g., nmx-telemetry, nmx-controller)
Default
N/A
History
25.02.1884
Example
REST API
GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/cluster/apps/<app-name>/manager/ca-certificate
Related Commands
nv show cluster apps <app-name> manager ca-certificate
Notes
When the cluster is disabled, no apps will be accepted as valid app name
nv show cluster apps <app-name> manager ca-certificate detail
Display detailed information of certioficate applied to application.
Syntax Description
app-name
Application name (e.g., nmx-telemetry, nmx-controller)
Default
History
25.02.4253
Example
REST API
GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/nvue_v1/cluster/apps/<app-name>/manager/ca-certificate/detail
Related Commands
nv show cluster apps nmx-controller manager certificate
Notes
nv action update cluster apps <app-name> manager
This action enables the cluster apps <app-name> manager communication.
It opens an external port in the device for communication between the cluster app and the cluster manager.
Syntax Description
app-name
Application name (e.g., nmx-telemetry, nmx-controller)
Default
Disabled
History
25.02.1884
Example
REST API
POST https://<ip>/nvue_v1/cluster/apps/<app-name>/manager
Related Commands
nv action update cluster apps <app-name> manager encryption
Notes
Dependency that cluster state is enabled.
nv action update cluster apps <app-name> manager certificate <cert-id>
This command binds the certificate in the system to be used by the cluster manager.
Syntax Description
cert-id
Certificate ID
Default
N/A
History
25.02.1884
Example
REST API
POST https://<ip>/nvue_v1/cluster/apps/<app-name>/manager/certificate
Related Commands
nv action update cluster apps <app-name> manager encryption
Notes
The operation should be rejected if one of the following occurs:
nv action update cluster apps <app-name> manager ca-certificate <cacert-id>
This command binds the ca certificate that exists in the system to be used by the cluster apps <app-name> manager.
Syntax Description
cacert-id
CA certificate ID
Default
N/A
History
25.02.1884
Example
REST API
POST https://<ip>/nvue_v1/cluster/apps/<app-name>/manager/certificate @update {cacert-id: <cacert-id>}
Related Commands
nv action update cluster apps <app-name> manager encryption
Notes
the <cacert-id> certificate was imported by nv action import system security ca-certificate “ca data”
The operation should be rejected, if one of the following occurs:
nv action update cluster apps <app-name> manager encryption <disabled | tls | mtls>
This command sets which encryption mode will be used when using cluster apps <app-name> manager.
Syntax Description
app-name
Application name (e.g., nmx-telemetry, nmx-controller)
disabled
The cluster apps <app-name> manager feature will work with no encryption protocol
tls
The cluster apps <app-name> manager feature will work with TLS protocol
mtls
The cluster apps <app-name> manager feature will work with Mutual TLS (mTLS) protocol
Default
Disabled
History
25.02.1884
Example
REST API
POST https://<ip>/nvue_v1/cluster/apps/<app-name>/manager/encryption
Related Commands
nv action update cluster apps <app-name> manager certificate
Notes
Requirement when mode is mTLS:
Requirement when mode is TLS:
Requirement when mode is disabled:
nv action restore cluster apps <app-name> manager encryption
This command is setting encryption mode disabled.
Syntax Description
app-name
Application name (e.g., nmx-telemetry, nmx-controller)
Default
Disabled
History
25.02.1884
Example
REST API
POST https://<ip>/nvue_v1/cluster/apps/<app-name>/manager/encryption
Related Commands
nv action update cluster apps <app-name> manager certificate
Notes
Command should be rejected when the following occurs:
nv action restore cluster apps <app-name> manager
This command disables the communication between the NMX app and NMX manager.
This action sends a notification to the NMX app to close the port which listens to the NMX manager's requests.
Syntax Description
app-name
Application name (e.g., nmx-telemetry, nmx-controller)
Default
Disabled
History
25.02.1884
Example
REST API
POST https://<ip>/nvue_v1/cluster/apps/<app-name>/manager
Related Commands
nv action restore cluster apps <app-name> manager encryption
Notes
The operation should be rejected when the following occurs:
nv action restore cluster apps <app-name> manager certificate
This command removes the bounded certificate used by the cluster apps <app-name> manager.
Syntax Description
app-name
Application name (e.g., nmx-telemetry, nmx-controller)
Default
N/A
History
25.02.1884
Example
REST API
POST https://<ip>/nvue_v1/cluster/apps/<app-name>/manager/certificate
Related Commands
nv action restore cluster apps <app-name> manager encryption
Notes
Command should be rejected when:
nv action restore cluster apps <app-name> manager ca-certificate
This command removes the CA certificate used by the cluster apps <app-name> manager.
Syntax Description
app-name
Application name (e.g., nmx-telemetry, nmx-controller)
Default
N/A
History
25.02.1884
Example
REST API
POST https://<ip>/nvue_v1/cluster/apps/<app-name>/manager/certificate
Related Commands
nv action restore cluster apps <app-name> manager encryption
Notes
Command should be rejected when the following occurs:
nv show cluster apps <app-name> manager crl
Shows CRL ID bounded to cluster manager.
Syntax Description
app-name
Name of the application, usually nmx-controller or nmx-telemetry
Default
None
History
25.02.4253
Example
REST API
GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/cluster/manager/crl
Related Commands
nv show cluster apps manager certificates
Notes
The operation should be rejected if one of the following occurs:
nv action update cluster apps <app-name> manager crl <crl-id>
This command is binding the CRL Certificates Revocation List that exists in the system to be used by the cluster manager.
Syntax Description
app-name
Name of the application, usually nmx-controller or nmx-telemetry
crl-id
CRL ID to be bind which can be selected from CRLs imported.
Default
None
History
25.02.4253
Example
REST API
POST https://<ip>/nvue_v1/cluster/manager/crl @update {crl-id: }
Related Commands
nv action update cluster apps manager encryption
Notes
The operation should be rejected if one of the following occurs:
nv action restore cluster apps <app-name> manager crl
This command is removing bounded CRL used by the cluster manager.
Syntax Description
app-name
Name of the application, usually nmx-controller or nmx-telemetry
Default
None
History
25.02.4253
Example
REST API
POST https://<ip>/nvue_v1/cluster/manager/crl @restore {}
Related Commands
nv action restore cluster apps manager encryption
Notes
The operation should be rejected if one of the following occurs: