Cluster RBAC Commands
nv show cluster rbac file
Display imported RBAC files
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
History
25.02.4253
Example
REST API
GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/cluster/rbac/file
Related Commands
nv action import cluster rbac file <rbac-id> <remote-url>
nv action delete cluster rbac file <rbac-id>
Notes
nv action import cluster rbac file <rbac-id> <remote-url>
Import remote cluster RBAC file to local filesystem.
Syntax Description
rbac-id
ID of RBAC file to be assigned to imported file.
remote-url
Remote path of the file to fetch.
Default
History
25.02.4253
Example
REST API
POST https://<ip>/nvue_v1/cluster/rbac/file/<rbac-id>/<remote-url>
Related Commands
nv show cluster rbac file
nv action delete cluster rbac file <rbac-id>
Notes
nv action delete cluster rbac file <rbac-id>
Delete available cluster RBAC file from the system.
Syntax Description
rbac-id
ID applied to cluster RBAC file during import.
Default
History
25.02.4253
Example
REST API
POST https://<ip>/nvue_v1/cluster/rbac/file/<rbac-id>
Related Commands
nv show cluster rbac file
nv action import cluster rbac file <rbac-id> <remote-url>
Notes
RBAC file can not be deleted if in use.
nv action update cluster apps <app-name> rbac file <rbac-id>
Update cluster application RBAC file.
Syntax Description
app-name
Application name (nmx-controller, nmx-telemetry)
rbac-id
ID applied to cluster RBAC file during import.
Default
History
25.02.4253
Example
REST API
POST https://<ip>/nvue_v1/cluster/apps/<app-name>/rbac/file/<rbac-id>
Related Commands
nv action restore cluster apps <app-name> rbac file
nv action update cluster apps <app-name> rbac mode <mode>
Notes
RBAC file usage requires tls or mtls cluster mode enabled
nv action restore cluster apps <app-name> rbac file
Unbind RBAC file from application.
Syntax Description
app-name
Application name (nmx-controller, nmx-telemetry)
Default
History
25.02.4253
Example
REST API
POST https://<ip>/nvue_v1/cluster/apps/<app-name>/rbac/file
Related Commands
nv action update cluster apps <app-name> rbac file <rbac-id>
nv action update cluster apps <app-name> rbac mode <mode>
Notes
nv action update cluster apps <app-name> rbac mode <rbac-mode>
Update cluster application RBAC mode.
Syntax Description
app-name
Application name: nmx-controller, nmx-telemetry
rbac-mode
RBAC Mode: disabled, spiffe, username-password
Default
History
25.02.4253
Example
REST API
POST https://<ip>/nvue_v1/cluster/apps/<app-name>/rbac/mode/<rbac-mode>
Related Commands
nv action restore cluster apps <app-name> rbac mode
nv action update cluster apps <app-name> rbac mode <mode>
nv show cluster apps <app-name> rbac mode
Notes
nv action restore cluster apps <app-name> rbac mode
Unset cluster application RBAC mode.
Syntax Description
app-name
Application name: nmx-controller, nmx-telemetry
Default
History
25.02.4253
Example
REST API
POST https://<ip>/nvue_v1/cluster/apps/<app-name>/rbac/mode
Related Commands
nv action update cluster apps <app-name> rbac file <rbac-id>
nv action update cluster apps <app-name> rbac mode <mode>
nv show cluster apps <app-name> rbac mode
Notes
nv show cluster apps <app-name> rbac mode
Display RBAC mode applied to application.
Syntax Description
app-name
Application name: nmx-controller, nmx-telemetry
Default
History
25.02.4253
Example
REST API
GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/nvue_v1/cluster/apps/<app-name>/rbac/mode
Related Commands
nv action update cluster apps <app-name> rbac mode <mode>
Notes
nv show cluster apps <app-name> rbac file
Display RBAC mode applied to application.
Syntax Description
app-name
Application name: nmx-controller, nmx-telemetry
Default
History
25.02.4253
Example
REST API
GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/nvue_v1/cluster/apps/<app-name>/rbac/file
Related Commands
nv action update cluster apps <app-name> rbac file <rbac-id>
nv show cluster rbac file
Notes
nv show cluster apps <app-name> rbac file detail
Display content of RBAC file applied to application
Syntax Description
app-name
Application name: nmx-controller, nmx-telemetry
Default
History
25.02.4253
Example
REST API
GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/nvue_v1/cluster/apps/<app-name>/rbac/file/detail
Related Commands
nv action update cluster apps <app-name> rbac file <rbac-id>
nv show cluster apps <app-name> rbac file
Notes