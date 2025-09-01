NVIDIA NVOS User Manual for InfiniBand Switches v25.02.5002
Cluster RBAC Commands

nv cluster rbac file

nv show cluster rbac file

Display imported RBAC files

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

History

25.02.4253

Example
admin@nvos:~$ nv show cluster rbac file 
Available RBAC files   id        status
--------------------------    -----     ------
rbac1                         rbac1

REST API

GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/cluster/rbac/file

Related Commands

nv action import cluster rbac file <rbac-id> <remote-url>

nv action delete cluster rbac file <rbac-id>

Notes

nv action import cluster rbac file

nv action import cluster rbac file <rbac-id> <remote-url>

Import remote cluster RBAC file to local filesystem.

Syntax Description

rbac-id

ID of RBAC file to be assigned to imported file.

remote-url

Remote path of the file to fetch.

Default

History

25.02.4253

Example
admin@nvos:~$ nv action  import cluster rbac file rbac1 scp://my_user:my_password@hostname/dir/rbac1.yaml
Action executing ...
Fetching file ...
Action executing ...
Action succeeded

REST API

POST https://<ip>/nvue_v1/cluster/rbac/file/<rbac-id>/<remote-url>

Related Commands

nv show cluster rbac file

nv action delete cluster rbac file <rbac-id>

Notes

  • Existing rbac-id can not be reused/rewritten.

  • Current rbac file needs to be deleted.

nv action delete cluster rbac file

nv action delete cluster rbac file <rbac-id>

Delete available cluster RBAC file from the system.

Syntax Description

rbac-id

ID applied to cluster RBAC file during import.

Default

History

25.02.4253

Example
admin@nvos:~$ nv action delete cluster rbac file rbac1 
Action executing ...
Action succeeded

REST API

POST https://<ip>/nvue_v1/cluster/rbac/file/<rbac-id>

Related Commands

nv show cluster rbac file

nv action import cluster rbac file <rbac-id> <remote-url>

Notes

RBAC file can not be deleted if in use.

nv action update cluster apps rbac file

nv action update cluster apps <app-name> rbac file <rbac-id>

Update cluster application RBAC file.

Syntax Description

app-name

Application name (nmx-controller, nmx-telemetry)

rbac-id

ID applied to cluster RBAC file during import.

Default

History

25.02.4253

Example
admin@nvos:~$ nv action update cluster apps nmx-telemetry rbac file rbac1
Action executing ...
Cluster Manager RBAC file updated successfully
Action succeeded

REST API

POST https://<ip>/nvue_v1/cluster/apps/<app-name>/rbac/file/<rbac-id>

Related Commands

nv action restore cluster apps <app-name> rbac file

nv action update cluster apps <app-name> rbac mode <mode>

Notes

RBAC file usage requires tls or mtls cluster mode enabled

nv action restore cluster apps rbac file

nv action restore cluster apps <app-name> rbac file

Unbind RBAC file from application.

Syntax Description

app-name

Application name (nmx-controller, nmx-telemetry)

Default

History

25.02.4253

Example
admin@nvos:~$ nv action restore cluster apps nmx-telemetry rbac file 
Action executing ...
Cluster Manager RBAC file restored successfully
Action succeeded

REST API

POST https://<ip>/nvue_v1/cluster/apps/<app-name>/rbac/file

Related Commands

nv action update cluster apps <app-name> rbac file <rbac-id>

nv action update cluster apps <app-name> rbac mode <mode>

Notes

nv action update cluster apps rbac mode

nv action update cluster apps <app-name> rbac mode <rbac-mode>

Update cluster application RBAC mode.

Syntax Description

app-name

Application name: nmx-controller, nmx-telemetry

rbac-mode

RBAC Mode: disabled, spiffe, username-password

Default

History

25.02.4253

Example
admin@nvos:~$ nv action update cluster apps nmx-telemetry rbac mode spiffe 
Action executing ...
Cluster Manager RBAC mode updated successfully
Action succeeded

REST API

POST https://<ip>/nvue_v1/cluster/apps/<app-name>/rbac/mode/<rbac-mode>

Related Commands

nv action restore cluster apps <app-name> rbac mode

nv action update cluster apps <app-name> rbac mode <mode>

nv show cluster apps <app-name> rbac mode

Notes

  • RBAC mode spiffe requires mtls cluster mode enabled.

  • RBAC mode username-password requires tls or mtls cluster mode enabled.

nv action restore cluster apps rbac mode

nv action restore cluster apps <app-name> rbac mode

Unset cluster application RBAC mode.

Syntax Description

app-name

Application name: nmx-controller, nmx-telemetry

Default

History

25.02.4253

Example
admin@nvos:~$ nv action restore cluster apps nmx-telemetry rbac mode
Action executing ...
Cluster Manager RBAC mode restored successfully
Action succeeded

REST API

POST https://<ip>/nvue_v1/cluster/apps/<app-name>/rbac/mode

Related Commands

nv action update cluster apps <app-name> rbac file <rbac-id>

nv action update cluster apps <app-name> rbac mode <mode>

nv show cluster apps <app-name> rbac mode

Notes

nv show cluster apps rbac mode

nv show cluster apps <app-name> rbac mode

Display RBAC mode applied to application.

Syntax Description

app-name

Application name: nmx-controller, nmx-telemetry

Default

History

25.02.4253

Example
admin@nvos:~$ nv show cluster apps nmx-controller rbac mode 
                operational
---------       -----------
rbac-mode         spiffe

REST API

GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/nvue_v1/cluster/apps/<app-name>/rbac/mode

Related Commands

nv action update cluster apps <app-name> rbac mode <mode>

Notes

nv show cluster apps rbac file

nv show cluster apps <app-name> rbac file

Display RBAC mode applied to application.

Syntax Description

app-name

Application name: nmx-controller, nmx-telemetry

Default

History

25.02.4253

Example
admin@nvos:~$ nv show cluster apps nmx-controller rbac file
           operational
---------  -----------
rbac-file  rbac1

REST API

GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/nvue_v1/cluster/apps/<app-name>/rbac/file

Related Commands

nv action update cluster apps <app-name> rbac file <rbac-id>

nv show cluster rbac file

Notes

nv show cluster apps rbac file detail

nv show cluster apps <app-name> rbac file detail

Display content of RBAC file applied to application

Syntax Description

app-name

Application name: nmx-controller, nmx-telemetry

Default

History

25.02.4253

Example
admin@nvos:~$ nv show cluster apps nmx-controller rbac file detail 
policies:
  "nmx_c_api1":
    permissions:
      - and_rules:
        rules:
..........

REST API

GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/nvue_v1/cluster/apps/<app-name>/rbac/file/detail

Related Commands

nv action update cluster apps <app-name> rbac file <rbac-id>

nv show cluster apps <app-name> rbac file

Notes
