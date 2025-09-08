On This Page
Date and Time Commands
nv show system date-time
Show detailed system date and time information
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
History
25.02.5002
Example
REST API
GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/date-time
Related commands
Notes
nv action change system date-time <yyyy-mm-dd> <hh:mm:ss>
Sets the time and date.
Syntax Description
hh:mm:ss
Time
yyyy-mm-dd
Date
Default
N/A
History
25.02.2002
Example
REST API
POST https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/date-time
Related Commands
nv show system
Notes
Unable to change date and time in case NTP is enabled.
nv set system date-time timezone <timezone>
nv unset system date-time timezone
Sets the system time zone.
The no form of the command resets time zone to its default (Etc/UTC).
Syntax Description
timezone
A valid timezone value (e.g., Africa/Abidjan, Brazil/Acre, Africa/Accra, Chile/Continental)
Default
Etc/UTC
History
25.02.2002
25.02.5002 Updated command syntax
Example
REST API
PATCH https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/date-time
Related Commands
nv show system
Notes
The time zone may be specified in one of three ways: