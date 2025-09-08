Document Revision History
Version 25.02.5002 —August 2025
Added:
Two new operation codes (44 and 45) to the table Link Down Reason Indication
"System-Services-Related Events" section to the table Detailed Table of Events
Ne w event to " ASIC-Related Events" in the table Detailed Table of Events
An update to dhcp-client-identifier to include in the Zero-Touch Provisioning section
The command nv set/unset system ntp listen
The command nv set/unset system cli inactive-timeout
The command nv show system cli
The command nv show system syslog selector
The command nv show system syslog selector id
The command nv show system syslog selector filter
The command nv show system syslog selector filter id
The command nv show system syslog selector rate-limit
The command nv show system version image
The command nv show system version packages installed
The command nv show system version packages installed id
The command nv show system ntp server detail (used to be
nv show system ntp server
query)
The command nv show system date-time
Updated:
The modes of the command nv action reboot system
The output of the command nv show system serial-console
The command "nv show system events last" to nv show system events --last
The command "nv show system events recent" to nv show system events --recent
The output of the command nv show system version
The command
nv set system ssh-server inactivity-timeoutto nv set/unset system ssh-server inactive-timeout
The command
nv set system ssh-server
portsto nv set/unset system ssh-server port
The output of the command nv show system
The output of the command nv show platform
The output of the command nv show system syslog
The output of the command nv show system syslog server
The output of the command nv show system syslog server id
The output of the command nv show system ntp
The output of the command nv show system ntp server
The command
nv set system timezoneto nv set/unset system date-time timezone
The output of the command nv show system events to reflect Etc/UTC event timestamp
Removed:
The comm and nv set system syslog format welf (use nv set system syslog format welf firewall-name <name>, instead)
The "detail" option to the command nv show platform transceiver
Note in Certificates Management section
Note under Upgrading OS Software section
Version 25.02.4002—May 2025
Added:
The command nv show system aaa user spiffe-id
The command nv set/unset system aaa user spiffe-id
The command nv show system gnmi-server mtls
The command nv set system gnmi-server mtls ca-certificate
The table Link Down Reason Indication
The command nv set acl rule action set dscp
The subsection Set DSCP on Transit Traffic in the Access Control List Configuration section
Updated:
NVOS group IDs in the LDAP section
The output of the command nv show system
The output of the command nv show system cpu
The remote-url options to include HTTPS in the following upload commands:
The subsection Recovery Flow After SSD Wipe
Version 25.02.3000—March 2025
Added:
A subsection in the Troubleshooting section
A note in the command nv action reset system factory-default
Added commands to the Role Based Access Control Commands section
The command nv show system disk
The command nv show system disk usage
The command nv action erase system disk
The command nv show system log file list
The command nv show system security tpm oiak
The command nv action import system security tpm oiak
The command nv action delete system security tpm oiak
The command nv show system aaa tacacs authentication
The subsection ZTP Config provisioning-script
The subsection Provisioning Script Example
Updated:
The section Role Based Access Control
The Supported Events table
Output of the command nv show platform transceiver
Output of the command nv show system image
Output of the command nv show system log to display log configurations
Output of the command nv show system log file to display the contents of the latest syslog
Output of the command nv show system ntp
Output of the command nv show system aaa ldap
The command
nv show system log filesto nv show system log file
The "nvued" component to "nvue" (see Logging Commands section)
The command
nv show system aaa tacacs hostnameto nv show system aaa tacacs server
The command
nv set system aaa tacacs hostnameto nv set system aaa tacacs server
The command
nv set system aaa tacacs hostname auth-portto nv set system aaa tacacs server auth-port
The command
nv set system aaa tacacs hostname auth-modeto nv set system aaa tacacs server auth-mode
The command
nv set system aaa tacacs hostname secretto nv set system aaa tacacs server secret
The command
nv set system aaa tacacs hostname priorityto nv set system aaa tacacs server priority
The command
nv set system aaa tacacs hostname timeoutto nv set system aaa tacacs server timeout
The command
nv set system aaa tacacs auth-typeto nv set system aaa tacacs authentication mode
The command
nv set system aaa tacacs hostname auth-typeto nv set system aaa tacacs server auth-mode
The command
nv show system aaa radius hostnameto nv show system aaa radius server
The command
nv show system aaa radius hostname idto nv show system aaa radius server id
The command
nv set system aaa radius hostnameto nv set system aaa radius server
The command
nv set system aaa radius hostname auth-portto nv set system aaa radius server auth-port
The command
nv set system aaa radius hostname auth-typeto nv set system aaa radius server auth-type
The command
nv set system aaa radius hostname secretto nv set system aaa radius server secret
The command
nv set system aaa radius hostname priorityto nv set system aaa radius server priority
The command
nv set system aaa radius hostname retransmitto nv set system aaa radius server retransmit
The command
nv set system aaa radius hostname timeoutto nv set system aaa radius server timeout
The command
nv show system aaa ldap hostnameto nv show system aaa ldap server
The command
nv set system aaa ldap hostname idto nv set system aaa ldap server id
The command
nv set system aaa ldap hostnameto nv set system aaa ldap server
Removed:
The command
nv set system aaa ldap ssl ca-list
Version 25.02.2002—January 2025
This is the initial release of NVOS software documentation for InfiniBand switches.