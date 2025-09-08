Documentation Commands
nv show system documentation
Display system document list.
Syntax Description
files
Displays system document list in brief mode.
Default
N/A
History
25.02.2002
nv action upload system documentation files <file-name> <remote-url>
Upload system document to remote server
Syntax Description
file-name
Document to be uploaded.
remote-url
Destination image file name
Remote url path to upload a file to.
Format: [protocol]://username[:password]@hostname/path/filename
Supported protocols: SCP, FTP, SFTP, and HTTPS
Default
N/A
History
|
25.02.2002
25.02.4002: Added HTTPS support in remote-url
