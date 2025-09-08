NVIDIA NVOS User Manual for InfiniBand Switches v25.02.5002
NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage  NVIDIA Networking  Networking Software  Switch Software  NVIDIA NVOS User Manual for InfiniBand Switches v25.02.5002  Event Management Commands

On This Page

Event Management Commands

nv show system events

nv show system events

Display events generated by the system.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

History

25.02.2002

25.02.5002 Added Etc/UTC to event timestamp in output

Example
Copy
Copied!
            

            
admin@nvos:~$nv show system events
 
                 operational
---------------  -----------
table-occupancy  80
table-size       1000
 
Events
=========
    Event ID  Severity       Component  Description                                                Timestamp
    --------  -------------  ---------  ---------------------------------------------------------  -------------------
    80        INFORMATIONAL  System     Health status is ok                                        2024-04-23 08:29:05 Etc/UTC
    79        INFORMATIONAL  PSU2/FAN   HW component goes back to normal                           2024-04-23 08:29:05 Etc/UTC
    78        INFORMATIONAL  PSU1/FAN   HW component goes back to normal                           2024-04-23 08:29:05 Etc/UTC
    77        WARNING        PSU1/FAN   PSU1/FAN speed is out of range, speed=30%, range=[35,100]  2024-04-23 08:29:02 Etc/UTC
    76        WARNING        PSU2/FAN   PSU2/FAN speed is out of range, speed=30%, range=[35,100]  2024-04-23 08:28:56 Etc/UTC
    75        WARNING        PSU2/FAN   PSU2/FAN speed is out of range, speed=29%, range=[35,100]  2024-04-23 08:28:50 Etc/UTC
    74        WARNING        PSU1/FAN   PSU1/FAN speed is out of range, speed=29%, range=[35,100]  2024-04-23 08:28:50 Etc/UTC

REST API

GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/events

Related Commands

nv action clear system events

Notes

It shows only the last 50 events in order to not flood the screen with multiple lines at the same time. To get more events, ‘last’ option can be used.

nv show system events --last

nv show system events --last [number]

Show requested last events.

Syntax Description

number

Requested number of events to show

Default

20 events

History

25.02.2002

25.02.5002 Updated command syntax. JSON no longer has "last" as a key.

Example
Copy
Copied!
            

            
admin@nvos:~$ nv show system events --last
 
 
Event ID  Severity       Component    Description                                      Timestamp
--------  -------------  -----------  -----------------------------------------------  -------------------
63529     WARNING        swss-ibv00   Container 'swss-ibv00' is not running            2025-05-16 08:05:44
63528     WARNING        syncd-ibv00  Container 'syncd-ibv00' is not running           2025-05-16 08:05:41
63527     WARNING        pmon         Container 'pmon' is not running                  2025-05-16 08:05:41
63526     INFORMATIONAL  pmon         Service goes back to normal                      2025-05-16 08:05:26
63525     INFORMATIONAL  pmon         Cleared: Container 'pmon' is not running         2025-05-16 08:05:26

REST API

GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/events?last/{number}

Related commands

nv action clear system events

Notes

If no number is specified, this command will show the last 20 entries from the table.

nv show system events --recent

nv show system events --recent [minutes]

Show events in the last requested minutes.

Syntax Description

minutes

Time in past minutes to show events from

Default

5 minutes

History

25.02.2002

25.02.5002 Updated command syntax. JSON no longer has "recent" as a key.

Example
Copy
Copied!
            

            
admin@nvos:~$ nv show system events --recent 10
 
 
Event ID  Severity       Component    Description                                      Timestamp
--------  -------------  -----------  -----------------------------------------------  -------------------
63529     WARNING        swss-ibv00   Container 'swss-ibv00' is not running            2025-05-16 08:05:44

REST API

GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/events?recent/{minutes}

Related commands

nv action clear system events

Notes

If no minutes are specified, this command will display events from the past 5 minutes.

nv set/unset system events table-size

nv set/unset system events table-size <number-of-lines>

Set/unset events table size.

Syntax Description

number-of-lines

Number of lines shown in the events table

Default

1000 lines

History

25.02.2002

Example
Copy
Copied!
            

            
admin@nvos:~$nv set system events table-size 5000
admin@nvos:~$nv unset system events table-size

REST API

PATCH https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/events/table-size/{number-of-lines}

Related commands

nv show system events

Notes

nv action clear system events

nv action clear system events

Clear events.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

History

25.02.2002

Example

Copy
Copied!
            

            
admin@nvos:~$nv action clear system events
Action executing ...
Event table has been cleared
Action succeeded

REST API

POST https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/events

Related Commands

nv show system events

Notes

© Copyright 2025, NVIDIA. Last updated on Sep 8, 2025.
content here