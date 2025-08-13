On This Page
Link Diagnostic Commands
nv show interface <interface-id> link diagnostics
Display the link diagnostics information of the given interface.
Syntax Description
interface-id
Name of the interface to display
Default
N/A
History
25.02.2002
Example
REST API
GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/interface/<interface id>/link/diagnostics
Related Commands
nv show interface --view link-diagnostics
Notes
nv show interface--view link-diagnostics
Display the link diagnostics for all the interfaces.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
History
25.02.2002
Example
REST API
GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/interface
Related Commands
nv show interface link diagnostics
Notes
nv set system lldp [state {enabled,disabled} | tx-interval {number} | tx-hold-multiplier {number}]
nv unset system lldp [state {enabled,disabled} | tx-interval {number} | tx-hold-multiplier {number}]
Update LLDP global configurations.
Syntax Description
state
LLDP state configuration.
tx-interval
Change transmit delay.
tx-hold-multiplier
TTL of transmitted packets is calculated by multiplying the tx-interval by the given factor.
Default
state
enabled
tx-interval
30
tx-hold-multiplier
4
History
25.02.2002
Example
REST API
PATCH https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/lldp
Related Commands
nv show system lldp
Notes
nv show system lldp
Display LLDP global configurations.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
History
25.02.2002
Example
REST API
GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/lldp
Related Commands
nv set system lldp
Notes
nv show interface <interface-id> lldp
Show preview details of interface neighbor.
Syntax Description
interface-id
interface name
Default
N/A
History
25.02.2002
Example
REST API
GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/interface/{interface-id}/lldp
Related Commands
nv show interface {interface-id} lldp neighbor
Notes
This command is just for mgmt interfaces.
nv show interface <interface-id> lldp neighbor
Show details of interface neighbor.
Syntax Description
interface-id
interface name
Default
N/A
History
25.02.2002
Example
REST API
GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/interface/{interface-id}/lldp/neighbor
Related Commands
nv show interface <interface-id> lldp neighbor <neighbor-id>
Notes
This command is just for mgmt interfaces.
nv show interface <interface-id> lldp neighbor <neighbor-id>
Show extend details of the neighbor
Syntax Description
interface-id
Interface name
neighbor-id
Neighbor name
Default
N/A
History
25.02.2002
Example
REST API
GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/interface/{interface-id}/lldp/neighbor/{neighbor-id}
Related Commands
nv show interface {interface-id} lldp neighbor
Notes
This command is just for mgmt interfaces.
nv show interface lldp
Show neighbor details of all interfaces.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
History
25.02.2002
Example
REST API
GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/interface/lldp
Related Commands
nv show interface {interface-id} lldp
Notes