Password Hardening
NVOS includes a robust password hardening feature to enhance security and protect user accounts.
By default, this feature is disabled.
Id enabled, passwords must meet the following requirements:
Minimum length of 8 characters
Inclusion of at least the following:
One uppercase letter
One lowercase letter
One number
One special character from the set
`~!@#$%^&*()-_+=|[{}];:',<.>/?and white space
The password cannot reuse any of the last 10 previously saved passwords
The password cannot contain the username
The user can choose to enable or disable/change one or more policies or even deactivate the feature entirely.
Password hardening check are forced in NVUE during SET/PATCH operations. Any changes to the policies or feature state must be applied first and will only take effect for subsequent operations.