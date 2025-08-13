NVIDIA NVOS User Manual for InfiniBand Switches v25.02.5002
NVIDIA Docs Hub  NVIDIA Networking  Networking Software  Switch Software  NVIDIA NVOS User Manual for InfiniBand Switches v25.02.5002  Software

Software

NVOS provides tools to display the software packages installed on the system.

Software Commands
© Copyright 2025, NVIDIA. Last updated on Aug 13, 2025.
content here