Statistics
NVOS collects samples and saves system statistics data. Sampling data is collected for tech-support.
Supporting CLI:
Show, upload, clear data collected.
Configure sampling configuration.
Enable/disable sampling
Sampling interval
How long to save samples (cyclic buffer)
Statistics are split into multiple categories:
Category
Statistic
Description
Temperature
asic-<x>
Asic temperature (per asic)
ambient COMEX
Ambient comex temperature
Ambient Fan Side
Ambient fan side temperature
Ambient Port Side
Ambient port-side temperature
CPU Core <x>
CPU core temperature (per cpu)
CPU Pack
CPU pack temperature
PSU-<x>
PSU temperature (per PSU)
Module <idx>
Module temperatureerature
CPU
Free-ram
Free system ram memory
CPU utilization
CPU utilization over the last 5 minutes (can be either 1/5/15)
Reboot count
Number of reboots
Disk
Free space
Free space under "/"
Wear level
Disk remaining time left
Write rate
Average disk write/sec
Read rate
Average disk read/sec
Program fail count
Counts the number of flash program failures
Erase fail count
counts the number of failed data deletion attempts
Uncorrectable error count
count of errors that are impossible to recover
Power
Psu-power <x>
PSU power [W]
Psu-current <x>
PSU current [A]
Fan
Fan-speed <x>
Fan speed [%]
Mgmt-interface
Eth<x> tx bytes
TX bytes diff from last sample
Eth<x> rx bytes
RX bytes diff from last sample