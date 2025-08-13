NVIDIA NVOS User Manual for InfiniBand Switches v25.02.5002
System API Commands

nv show system api

nv show system api

Show NVUE external REST API configuration.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

History

25.02.2002

25.02.3000 Updated command output

Example

Copy
Copied!
            

            
admin@nvos:~$ nv show system api
 
                     operational  applied    
-------------------  -----------  -----------
state                enabled      enabled    
port                 443          443        
certificate          cert_id_304  cert_id_304
[listening-address]  any                     
mtls                                         
  ca-certificate     ca_id_49     ca_id_49   
connections                                  
  active             1                       
  accepted           1                       
  handled            1                       
  requests           1                       
  reading            0                       
  writing            1                       
  waiting            0

REST API

GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/api

nv set/unset system api state

nv set/unset system api port

nv set/unset system api state

nv set/unset system api state < enabled | disabled>

Set the REST API external access state.

Syntax Description

state

enabled, disabled

Default

enabled

History

25.02.2002

Example

Copy
Copied!
            

            
admin@nvos:~$ nv show system api
admin@nvos:~$ nv set system api state enabled

REST API

PATCH https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/api

nv show system api

nv set/unset system api port

nv set/unset system api port < port-number >

Set the REST API listen port.

Syntax Description

port-number

Port number of the remote syslog server: 1–65535

Default

443

History

25.02.2002

Example

Copy
Copied!
            

            
admin@nvos:~$ nv set system api port 443

REST API

PATCH https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/api

nv show system api

nv show system api mtls

nv show system api mtls

Show configured CA certificate for API mTLS connections.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

History

25.02.2002

Example
Copy
Copied!
            

            
admin@nvos:~$ nv show system api mtls 
                operational  applied  
--------------  -----------  ---------
ca-certificate  nvue_root    nvue_root

REST API

GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/api/mtls

nv show system api

nv set system api mtls ca-certificate

nv set system api mtls ca-certificate <cacert-id>

Set CA certificate for API mTLS connection.

Syntax Description

cacert-id

CA certificate ID string

Default

none

History

25.02.2002

Example
Copy
Copied!
            

            
admin@nvos:~$ nv set system api  mtls ca-certificate nvue_root 

REST API

PATCH https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/api/mtls?rev= Content-Type: application/json {"ca-certificate": "cacert_id"}

nv set system api certificate

nv set system api certificate <cert-id>

Set certificate for API connection.

Syntax Description

cert-id

Certificate ID string

Default

none

History

25.02.2002

Example
Copy
Copied!
            

            
admin@nvos:~$ nv set system api certificate cert cert_id

REST API

PATCH https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/api/mtls?rev= Content-Type: application/json {"certificate": "cert_id"}

