NVIDIA NVOS User Manual for InfiniBand Switches v25.02.5002
Technical Support Commands

nv show system tech-support files

nv show system tech-support files

Show the created tech-support files on the switch.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

History

25.02.2002

admin@nvos:~$ nv show system tech-support files
File name                                      Tech-support file path
---------------------------------------------  --------------------------------------------------------
nvos_dump_nvos-switch_20230120_151401.tar.gz  /host/dump/nvos_dump_nvos-switch_20230120_151401.tar.gz

REST API

GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/tech-support/files

Related Commands

nv action generate system tech-support

nv action delete system tech-support files

nv action generate system tech-support

nv action generate system tech-support {-–since <time>}

Action to generate a tech-support file on switch.

Syntax Description

--since

Collect logs and cores only from the given since date

Default

N/A

History

25.02.2002

admin@nvos:~$ nv action generate system tech-support
Generating system tech-support file, it might take a few minutes...
Generated tech-support /var/dump/nvos_dump_jaguar-70_20220601_114011.tar.gz
Action succeeded
admin@nvos:~$ nv action generate system tech-support --since=1/1/2022
Generating system tech-support file, it might take a few minutes...
Generated tech-support /var/dump/nvos_dump_jaguar-70_20220601_114315.tar.gz
Action succeeded

REST API

POST https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/tech-support

Related Commands

nv show system tech-support files

nv action delete system tech-support files

nv action upload system tech-support files

nv action delete system tech-support files

nv action delete system tech-support files <file-name>

Delete tech-support file from the file system.

Syntax Description

file-name

Name of the tech-support file.

Default

N/A

History

25.02.2002

admin@nvos:~$ nv action delete system tech-support files nvos_dump_nvos-switch_20230120_151401.tar.gz
File delete successfully
Action succeeded

REST API

POST https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/tech-support/files/{file-name}

Related Commands

nv action show system tech-support files

nv action generate system tech-support

nv action upload system tech-support files

nv action upload system tech-support files

nv action upload system tech-support files <file-name> <remote-url>

Upload tech-support file to the remote server.

Syntax Description

file-name

Name of the tech-support file.

remote-url

Destination image file name

Remote url path to upload a file to.

Format: [protocol]://username[:password]@hostname/path/filename

Supported protocols: SCP, FTP, SFTP, and HTTPS

Default

N/A

History

25.02.2002

25.02.4002 Added HTTPS support in remote-url

admin@nvos:~$ nv action upload system tech-support files nvos_dump_nvos-switch_20230120_151401.tar.gz scp://username@host-name/home/logs/
Password:
Upload file 1
File upload successfully
Action succeeded

REST API

POST https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/tech-support/files/{file-name}

Related Commands

nv action show system tech-support files

nv action generate system tech-support

nv action delete system tech-support files

