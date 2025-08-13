On This Page
TPM Commands
nv action generate system security tpm <pcrs> <nonce> [algorithm]
Generate quotes file.
Syntax Description
pcrs
Platform Configuration Registers to be included in the quote <1-30>, divided by “,”. Both quote and PCRs use the same hash algorithm.
nonce
Hex string, up to 512 bits (128 hex letters)
algorithm
Hashing algorithm to be used (e.g., sha384)
Default
Algorithm-sha384
History
25.02.2002
Example
REST API
POST https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/security/tpm/quote
nv action upload sys security tpm <file-name> <remote-url>
Upload configuration file.
Syntax Description
file-name
File to be uploaded (IAK.crt, quotes.json, or oIAK.crt).
Note: quotes.json is a Base64-encoded JSON of quote.bin and signature, available after generating using nv action generate system security tpm.
remote-url
Destination image file name
Remote url path to upload a file to.
Format: [protocol]://username[:password]@hostname/path/filename
Supported protocols: SCP, FTP, SFTP, and HTTPS
Default
N/A
History
25.02.2002
25.02.4002 Added HTTPS support in remote-url
Example
REST API
POST https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/security/tpm/upload
nv show sys security tpm oiak
Display owner IAK certificate.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
History
25.02.4253
Example
REST API
GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/security/tpm/oiak
nv action import system security tpm oiak
nv action import system security tpm oiak
Import system security TPM owner IAK.
Syntax Description
remote-url
A local/remote URI from where the certificate file (containing the public-key) can be retrievied
data
The raw data bytes (e.g., PEM string) of the certificate
Default
N/A
History
25.02.4253
Example
REST API
POST https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/security/tpm/oiak
nv action delete system security tpm oiak
nv show sys security tpm oiak
nv action delete system security tpm oiak
Delete system security TPM owner IAK.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
History
25.02.4253
Example
REST API
DELETE https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/security/tpm/oiak
nv action import system security tpm oiak
