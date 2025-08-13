Upgrading System Firmware

This section provides step-by-step instructions to manually check and update software and firmware on InfiniBand switch to ensure the system is up to date with the latest software and firmware versions.

Note These updates are not done every release. See NVIDIA NVOS Release Notes to see which versions should be used. A power cycle is needed at the end of the upgrade process. The upgrade process will require maintenance window. If necessary, retrieve logs for customer support using the command "nv action generate system tech-support".

Firmware updates can be done by NVOS CLI commands. CLI commands are blocking, meaning each command must be finished before another one can be.

There are two stages to upgrade each component:

Fetching a file from the unpacked bundle. Copy Copied! admin @nvos :~$ nv action fetch platform firmware <component-id> <remote-url> For details, see nv action fetch platform firmware. Installing a component: Copy Copied! admin @nvos :~$ nv action install platform firmware <component-id> files <file-name> For details, see nv action install platform firmware files.

To save time, it it recommended to update one-by-one component and then to choose a power cycle.

Note <component-id> can be one of the following: ASIC, BIOS, and CPLD1. Once upgrading a specific CPLD, all other CPLDs will be upgraded as well.

Power cycle should be triggered if it was chosen after install command but if manual power cycle required, run the following: Copy Copied! admin @nvos :~$ nv action reboot system To verify firmware versions after power cycle, run the following: For details, see nv show platform firmware.

Fetching a file from the unpacked bundle. Copy Copied! admin @nvos :~$ nv action fetch platform firmware transceiver <file-path> For details, see nv action fetch platform firmware. Installing transceiver firmware. Copy Copied! admin @nvos :~$ nv action install platform transceiver <transceiver-id> firmware files <file-name> For details, see nv action install platform transceiver firmware files.

In order to activate the transceiver firmware, NVOS will reset the transceiver as part of the install action.

To verify firmware version, run the following:

Copy Copied! admin @nvos :~$ nv show platform transceiver <transceiver-id> firmware

For details, see nv show platform transceiver firmware.

RestAPI can be used from remote server to perform operations on the switch.

RestAPI is not blocking, meaning command can be sent before the previous finished. To deal with this nature, each command returns Task ID, use the Task ID to query for the result between the commands. State of “action_success” means the operation ended successfully.

Upgrades consist of fetch, install, and power cycle at the end of the entire process.

Query command, should be executed between commands:

Copy Copied! admin @nvos :~$ curl -k --user <nvos-user>:<nvos-password> --request GET 'https://<switch-ip>/nvue_v1/action/<task-id>'

Fetching component image file: Copy Copied! admin @nvos :~$ curl -k --user <nvos-user>:<nvos-password> --request POST 'https://<switch-ip>/nvue_v1/platform/firmware/<component>' -H 'Content-Type: application/json' -d '{"@fetch": {"state": "start", "parameters": {"remote-url": "scp://<server-user>:<<server-password> >@<PATH_TO_FILE>"}}}' Install the component file: Copy Copied! admin @nvos :~$ curl -k --user <nvos-user>:<nvos-password> --request POST 'https://<switch-ip>/nvue_v1/platform/firmware/<component>/files/</<file-name>' -H 'Content-Type: application/json' -d '{"@install": {"state": "start", "parameters": {"force": false}}}' Power cycle: Copy Copied! admin @nvos :~$ curl -k --user <nvos-user>:<nvos-password>--request POST 'https://<switch-ip>/nvue_v1/system' -H 'Content-Type: application/json' -d '{"@reboot": {"state": "start", "parameters": {"force": true}}}' After power cycle, check firmware version: Copy Copied! admin @nvos :~$ curl -k --user <nvos-user>:<nvos-password> --request GET 'https://<nvos-ip>/nvue_v1/platform/firmware'

Use the table below to identify the errors and their meaning.

Bundles List