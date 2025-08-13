NVIDIA NVOS User Manual for InfiniBand Switches v25.02.5002
User Account Commands

nv show system aaa user

Displays list of users, their role and status.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

History

25.02.2002

Example

Copy
Copied!
            

            
admin@nvos:~$ nv show system aaa user
 
Username  Full-name             Role     State
--------  --------------------  -------  -------
admin     System Administrator  admin    enabled
monitor   System Monitor        monitor  enabled

REST API

GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/aaa/user

nv show system aaa user id

nv show system aaa user <user-id>

Displays configuration of a user.

Syntax Description

user-id

The user (e.g., monitor, test)

Default

N/A

History

25.02.2002

25.02.3000 Updated command output

Example

Copy
Copied!
            

            
admin@nvos:~$ nv show system aaa user admin
                    operational           applied             
------------------  --------------------  --------------------
state               enabled               enabled             
role                admin                 admin               
full-name           System Administrator  System Administrator
password            *                     *                   
hashed-password     *                     *                   
ssh                                                           
  [authorized-key]

REST API

GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/aaa/user/{user-id}

nv show system aaa user ssh authorized-key

nv show system aaa user <user-id> ssh authorized-key <authorized-key-id>

Lists all SSH keys associated with the specified user.

Syntax Description

user-id

The user (e.g., monitor, test)

authorized-key-id

Name of the SSH key (item-name) (enum: saved keys of user)

Default

N/A

History

25.02.2002

25.02.3000 Updated command output

Example

Copy
Copied!
            

            
admin@nvos:~$ nv show sys aaa user admin ssh authorized-key
 
SSH Key Name  Key string  Key Type           
------------  ----------  -------------------
key1          *           ecdsa-sha2-nistp256

REST API

GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/aaa/user/<user>/ssh/authorized-key

The key string is obfuscated yet not regarded as a secret within NVOS.

nv show system aaa user ssh authorized-key id

nv show system aaa user <user-id> ssh authorized-key <ssh-authorized-key-id>

Displays details for a specific SSH key.

Syntax Description

user-id

The user (e.g., monitor, test)

authorized-key-id

Name of the SSH key (item-name) (enum: saved keys of user)

Default

N/A

History

25.02.2002

25.02.3000 Updated command output

Example

Copy
Copied!
            

            
admin@nvos:~$ nv show sys aaa user admin ssh authorized-key key1
 
      operational          applied                     
----  -------------------  ------------------- 
key   *                    *                                       
type  ecdsa-sha2-nistp256  ecdsa-sha2-nistp256

REST API

GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/aaa/user/<user-id>/ssh/authorized-key/<ssh-authorized-key-id>

The key string is obfuscated yet not regarded as a secret within NVOS.

nv show system aaa user ssh

nv show system aaa user <user-id> ssh

Display user SSH configuration.

Syntax Description

user-id

The user (e.g., monitor, test)

Default

N/A

History

25.02.2002

Example

Copy
Copied!
            

            
admin@nvos:~$ nv show sys aaa user admin ssh
 
                  operational  applied
----------------  -----------  -------
[authorized-key]  key1         key1  

REST API

GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/aaa/user/<user-id>/ssh

Key string in obfuscated but is not considered a secret in nvos.

nv show system aaa allow-reset-local-passwords

nv show system aaa allow-reset-local-passwords

Displays state of resetting the local users passwords upon long reboot press

Syntax

N/A

Default

Enabled

History

25.02.2002

Example

Copy
Copied!
            

            
admin@nvos:~$ nv show system aaa allow-reset-local-passwords
       operational  applied
-----  -----------  -------
state  enabled      enabled

REST API

GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/aaa/allow-reset-local-passwords

nv show system aaa user spiffe-id

nv show system aaa user <user-id> spiffe-id

Display all SPIFFE IDs of a given user.

Syntax

N/A

Default

Enabled

History

25.02.4002

Example

Copy
Copied!
            

            
admin@nvos:~$ nv show sys aaa user admin ssh spiffe-id
 
Spiffe Id             
-----------------------
spiffe://example.com/prod

REST API

GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/aaa/user/<user>/spiffe-id

Notes

Same as with certificate, the value for each spiffe-id is empty.

nv set/unset system aaa user ssh authorized-key

nv set system aaa user <user-id> ssh authorized-key <ssh-authorized-key-id> {key | type}

nv unset system aaa user <user> ssh authorized-key <ssh-authorized-key-id> {key | type}

Authorized SSH key configuration.

The unset form of the command clears configuration of SSH parameters for a user.

Syntax Description

user-id

Name of the user (user-name) (enum: local users)

authorized-key-id

Name of the SSH key (item-name) (enum: saved keys of user)

key

The base64 contents of the key (key-string)

type

The type of encoded key (string | enum:ecdsa-sha2-nistp256, ecdsa-sha2-nistp384, ecdsa-sha2-nistp521, ssh-ed25519, ssh-rsa | default:ssh-rsa)

Default

key=N/A

type=ssh-rsa

History

25.02.2002

Example

Copy
Copied!
            

            
admin@nvos:~$ nv set sys aaa user admin ssh authorized-key key1 key AAAdnfs…==
admin@nvos:~$ nv set sys aaa user admin ssh authorized-key key1 type nistp384
Copy
Copied!
            

            
admin@nvos:~$ nv unset sys aaa user admin ssh authorized-key
admin@nvos:~$ nv unset sys aaa user admin ssh authorized-key key1 
admin@nvos:~$ nv unset sys aaa user admin ssh authorized-key key1 type
admin@nvos:~$ nv unset sys aaa user admin ssh authorized-key key1 key

REST API

PATCH https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/aaa/user/<user-id>/ssh/authorized-key/<ssh-authorized-key-id>

nv set/unset system aaa user

nv set system aaa user <user-id>

nv unset system aaa user <user-id>

Specifies a username and creates a user account. New users are created initially with admin privileges.

The unset form of the command deletes the user account.

Syntax Description

user-id

The user.

Username max length is 32 and it begins with a letter or an underscore, followed by letters, digits, underscores, or dashes. They can end with a dollar sign.

Default

The following usernames are available by default:

* admin

* monitor

History

25.02.2002

Example

Copy
Copied!
            

            
admin@nvos:~$ nv set system aaa user test

REST API

PATCH https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/aaa/user/{user-id}

  • New users must have a password.

  • Default users cannot be deleted.

nv set/unset system aaa user full-name

nv set system aaa user <user-id> full-name <full-name>

nv unset system aaa user <user-id> full-name <full-name>

Configures user's full-name (Gecos Field).

The unset form of the command sets user full-name (Gecos Field) to empty.

Syntax Description

user-id

The user

full-name

The full name of the user

Default

N/A

History

25.02.2002

Example

Copy
Copied!
            

            
admin@nvos:~$ nv set system aaa user test full-name "Test User"

REST API

PATCH https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/aaa/user/{user-id}

nv set/unset system aaa user state

nv set system aaa user <user-id> state <enable | disable>

nv unset system aaa user <user-id> state

Enables/disables the user account.

The unset form of the command returns the user account state to its default state (enabled).

Syntax Description

user-id

The user

Default

Enabled

History

25.02.2002

Example

Copy
Copied!
            

            
admin@nvos:~$ nv set system aaa user test state disabled

REST API

PATCH https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/aaa/user/{user-id}

Disabling a user account will terminate all user bash terminals.

nv set/unset system aaa user role

nv set system aaa user <user-id> role <role-id>

nv unset system aaa user <user-id> role

Configures user role (capabilities).

The unset form of the command return the user account role to its default (admin).

Syntax Description

user-id

The user

role-id

The name of the role

Default

admin

History

25.02.2002

Example

Copy
Copied!
            

            
admin@nvos:~$ nv set system aaa user test role monitor

REST API

PATCH https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/aaa/user/{user-id}

nv set/unset system aaa user password

nv set system aaa user <user-id> password <password>

nv unset system aaa user <user-id> password

Configures a login password in cleartext.

The unset form of the command clears the user password for non-default users. For default users, the default password will be expired and must be reconfigured in the next login.

Syntax Description

user-id

The user

password

A password for the user in string form.

A string containing special Linux characters must be quoted or have the special characters escaped (i.e., add "\" before each special character).

Examples:

pass\!word

"pass!word"

A leading dot is a special case and it must be escaped even if it is quoted:

Examples:

"\.password"

\\.password

Default

N/A

History

25.02.2002

Example

Copy
Copied!
            

            
admin@nvos:~$ nv set system aaa user test password "pa\!sswOrd"
 
admin@nvos:~$ nv set system aaa user test password 
Enter new password: 
Confirm password:

REST API

PATCH https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/aaa/user/{user-id}

  • If no password was specified, user will be prompted to configure the password.

  • If password hardening is enabled, the new password must match all configured policies.

  • A string containing special Liznux characters must be quoted or have the special characters escaped (i.e., add "\" before each special character).

    Examples:

    pass\!word

    "pass!word"

    A leading dot is a special case and it must be escaped even if it is quoted:

    Examples:

    "\.password"

    \\.password

  • A password is required, therefore a password must be configured before applying new configurations.

nv set/unset system aaa user hashed-password

nv set system aaa user <user-id> hashed-password <hashed-password>

nv unset system aaa user <user-id> hashed-password

Configures a login password in encrypted format.

The unset form of the command clears the user hashed-password.

Syntax Description

user-id

The user

hashed-password

A password for the user in encrypted text.

Special Linux characters must be escaped (add "\" before each special character).

Default

N/A

History

25.02.2002

Example

Copy
Copied!
            

            
admin@nvos:~$ nv set system aaa user test password "\$y\$j9T\$YwHwJEhi5c2oCgNNVJZgR0\$TboB1DcoS2iGmneLa/9Y54hsAgq9milQKGYmmkRffJC"

REST API

PATCH https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/aaa/user/{user-id}

  • If password hardening is enabled, hashed-password configuration will be blocked.

  • Special Linux characters must be escaped (i.e., add "\" before each special character).

  • A password is required, therefore a password must be configured before applying new configurations.

nv set/unset system aaa allow-reset-local-passwords state

nv set system aaa allow-reset-local-passwords state <enabled | disabled>

nv unset system aaa allow-reset-local-passwords state

Enables/disables the ability to reset local users' passwords upon long reboot press.

The unset form of the command returns the state of feature to its default state (enabled).

Syntax

state

enabled, disabled

Default

Enabled

History

25.02.2002

Example

Copy
Copied!
            

            
admin@nvos:~$ nv set system aaa allow-reset-local-passwords state disabled

REST API

PATCH https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/aaa/allow-reset-local-passwords

nv set/unset system aaa user spiffe-id

nv set system aaa user <user-id> spiffe-id <spiffe-id>

nv unset system aaa user <user-id> spiffe-id

Configure all SPIFFE IDs of a given user.

The unset form of the command clears all SPIFFE IDs for a user.

Syntax Description

spiffe-id

SPIFFE ID mapped to the user (string)

SPIFFE ID must be in format spiffe://trust-domain/path, where the trust-domain and path has only letters, numbers, dots, dashes, and underscores

Default

N/A

History

25.02.4002

Example

Copy
Copied!
            

            
admin@nvos:~$ nv set system aaa user admin spiffe-id spiffe://trust/domain

REST API

PATCH https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/aaa/user/<user>/ spiffe-id /<ssh- spiffe-id>

