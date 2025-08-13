Zero-Touch Provisioning Commands

admin @nvos :~$ nv action abort system ztp The operation will perform abort of the ZTP. Type [y] to perform abort of the ZTP. Type [N] to cancel an action. Do you want to continue ? [y/N] y Action executing ... Aborting ZTP session Action executing ... Action succeeded admin @nvos :~$ nv action run system ztp The operation will perform rerun of the ZTP. Type [y] to perform rerun of the ZTP. Type [N] to cancel an action. Do you want to continue ? [y/N] y Action executing ... Rerunning ZTP session Action executing ... Action succeeded