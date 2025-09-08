On This Page
- Running DHCP-ZTP
- Dynamic Content Configuration
- ZTP Configuration
- ZTP and OS Upgrade
- Example Configurations
- Zero-Touch Provisioning Commands
Zero-Touch Provisioning
Zero-touch Provisioning (ZTP) automates the initial configuration of switch systems at boot time. It helps minimize manual operation and reduce customer initial deployment costs. ZTP allows for automatic upgrade of the switch with a specified OS image, setting up a switch configuration, and checking connectivity to external resources.
A switch configuration is applied by using either of the following two formats: YAML format file configuration or CLI commands in the regular text file.
The user can create a YAML configuration file by saving the running configuration by “nv config save” and later uploading that file to an external provisioning server.
The textual configuration file can be created by running “nv config show -o commands” and pasting the output to the text file. That text file can be edited later to add more commands or replace the ones in the list.
ZTP can execute custom provisioning scripts. These scripts can be of any type, must include a shebang, and will run during the ZTP process.
There is no explicit command to enable ZTP. It is enabled by default. Disabling it is performed by a user-initiated configuration save (using the command “nv config save”). There are two ways to re-enable ZTP. The first one is to run a “reset factory” command, clearing the configuration of the switch and rebooting the system. The second one is to run “nv action run system ztp” which will just remove the startup configuration and restart ZTP. It is encouraged to run the “reset factory” command.
ZTP is based on DHCP. For ZTP to work, the software enables DHCP by default on all its management interfaces. The switch OS requests option 66 (tftp-server-name) and/or 67 (bootfile-name) from the DHCPv4 server or option 59 (bootfile-url) from the DHCPv6 server and waits for the DHCP responses containing the ZTP JSON configuration file URL. See ZTP Configuration File section for more information.
The DHCP server must be configured to send back the URL to the ZTP configuration file. For DHCPv4 there are two options supported: Option 66 and Option 67. Providing both options by DHCP server will result in combining them to build TFTP ULR to ZTP configuration file. When using Option 66 the TFTP protocol prefix is omitted. Providing only Option 67 will be considered as URL to the location of the ZTP configuration file.
For DHCPv6, the only option supported is Option 67. It will contain the complete URL to the ZTP JSON configuration file. The format of all the options is a string. Below is a summary table:
DHCP Option
Name
Description
66
tftp-server-name
TFTP-Server address. If specified by server, must be used together with option 67.
67
bootfile-name
URL to download the ZTP JSON configuration file. It can also specify the ZTP JSON file path on TFTP server.
59
dhcp6.bootfile-url
URL to download the ZTP JSON configuration file.
Examples of Options for DHCPv4:
option tftp-server-name
"198.51.100.8";
option bootfile-name
"ztp.json";
It will result in
tftp://192.51.100.1/ztp.json
Example of only Option 67 for DHCPv4:
option bootfile-name
"scp://<user>:<pass>@198.51.100.8/ztp.json";
Example of only Option 67 for DHCPv6:
option dhcp6.bootfile-url
"http://[2001:db8::8]/ztp.json";
When a switch requests a file specified by a URL, it is expected that the server which is handling the request knows which file to be returned. For example, when a switch requests for configuration file, the server needs to be able to give out a configuration file for the requesting switch. This selection of the file can be done in two ways:
Provisioning Server side: DHCP Options, HTTP Headers
ZTP Client side: Dynamic URL (see ZTP Configuration File Section)
DHCP Options
To have the DHCP server discern the proper files based on switch-specific information, the NOS must provide identifying information for the server to classify the switches. NOS provides the following identifying information:
Product Name—Option 61
Serial Number—Option 61
Vendor Class Identifier—Option 77 (Option 15 for DHCPv6)
Upon receiving such DHCP requests from a client, the server should be able to map the switch-specific information to the target file URLs according to predefined rules.
The following are the DHCP options sent by the NVOS switch in the DHCP request:
DHCP Option
Name
Description
61
dhcp-client-identifier
Used to uniquely identify the switch initiating DHCP request. NVOS switches set this value:
For eth0:
"NVOS##product-name##serial-no"
For eth1:
"NVOS##product-name##serial-no##interface-name"
77
user-class
Used to optionally identify the type or category of user or applications it represents. NVOS switches set this value to "NVOS-ZTP".
15
dhcp6.user-class
Used to optionally identify the type or category of user or applications it represents. NVOS switches set this value to "NVOS-ZTP".
HTTP Headers
For a server to make the decision on which file to serve out, it requires uniquely identifiable information about the requesting switch. Then, appropriate logic can be implemented on the server side to process the provided information, and identify and give out the requested file.
All HTTP/HTTPS requests made during ZTP contain switch identification information as part of HTTP headers. Below is the information that is included.
Header
Value
Example
User-Agent
NVOS-ZTP/0.1
PRODUCT-NAME
String specifying the switch model
SERIAL-NUMBER
String specifying the manufacture provided serial number
MT1234X56789
BASE-MAC-ADDRESS
Ethernet MAC Address assigned to the switch by the manufacturer
12:34:56:AB:CD:EF
NVOS-VERSION
Version string as seen in 'nv show system version' command
nvos-25.02.xxxx
NVUE-VERSION
Version string as seen in 'nv show system version packages installed python3-nvue' command
2.X.X.X-nvos
ZTP Configuration File
For ZTP to automate the provisioning process a user needs to provide a JSON configuration file. The ZTP JSON configuration file consists of configuration sections (objects). Each section has its own options. In other words, ZTP JSON configuration file is an instruction on how to perform provisioning and from where to get provisioning data. Here is an example of the ZTP JSON configuration file:
{
"ztp": {
"01-image": {
"install": {
"url":
"http://198.51.100.2/images/nvos.bin"
},
"uninstall":
true
},
"02-commands-list": {
"url":
"sftp://user:password@198.51.100.3/configs/commands.txt",
"clear-config":
"true"
},
"03-startup-file": {
"url":
"scp://user:password@198.51.100.4/configs/config.yaml",
"clear-config":
false
},
"04-connectivity-check": {
"ping-hosts": [
"198.51.100.5",
"localhost" ]
"ping-count":
10,
"ignore-result":
true
},
"05-provisioning-script": {
"url":
"scp://user:password@198.51.100.5/scripts/script.sh",
"timeout":
300
}
}
}
The main section is “ztp” and it must always be present in the ZTP JSON configuration file. Inside the main section may have the following configuration sections:
image—to manage system images on the switch
commands-list—to apply CLI commands in textual form
startup-file—to apply YAML formatted configuration
connectivity-check—to check a connectivity to predefined location
The configuration sections are processed by ZTP software in lexical order so to control the order of execution, a “xx-“ prefix to the section names is allowed (e.g., 02-commands-list).
Each configuration section of ZTP JSON includes some common parameters that can be used to influence its execution. The default value for a parameter is assumed when the parameter is not specified in the configuration section:
description: Optional free-form text string used to describe a configuration section defined in the ZTP JSON configuration file.
ignore-result (default: false):
true—ZTP service marks status as SUCCESS even if an error is encountered while processing this individual section.
false—ZTP service marks status as FAILED if an error is encountered while processing this individual section.
halt-on-failure (default: false):
true—If configuration section result is FAILED, ZTP service stops and exits immediately marking ZTP status as FAILED. No other configuration sections are processed. User intervention is needed to restart ZTP.
false—ZTP service moves on to next configuration section.
restart-ztp-on-failure (default: true):
true—ZTP procedure is restarted if the result of ZTP is FAILED after processing all of the configuration sections defined in the ZTP JSON configuration file. This happens up to 10 times.
false—ZTP service exits after processing all of the configuration sections defined in the ZTP JSON configuration file.
And the main “ztp” section has its own parameter:
restart-ztp-no-config (default: false):
true—ZTP procedure is restarted if switch startup configuration file is not present after the completion of processing the configuration sections defined in the ZTP JSON configuration file. This happens up to 10 times.
false—ZTP service exits after processing all of the configuration sections defined in the ZTP JSON configuration file even if the Switch startup configuration file is not present.
ZTP service exits and marks the status as FAILED if any errors are encountered while parsing the ZTP JSON configuration file. It is encouraged to check for any JSON format correctness before rolling out the ZTP JSON configuration file for use. When processing a configuration section and provided data is found to be insufficient, it is marked as failed and ZTP moves on to the next section.
ZTP Configuration image
The image configuration section is used for image management on a switch. It can be used to install and uninstall system images.
Example config section to install a new image and boot into it:
"image": {
"install": {
"url":
"http://198.51.100.2/images/nvos.bin",
"skip-reboot ":
false
}
}
Example config section to uninstall a NVOS image from the Switch:
"image": {
"uninstall":
true
}
Following is the list of parameters supported in image configuration section and their brief description with a default values. The default value for a parameter is assumed when the parameter is not used:
install—Used to install an image using URL.
url/dynamic-url—Specifies the URL string from where the system image file has to be downloaded in the form of url or dynamic-url object.
skip-reboot (default: false)—Specifies if a switch reboot operation is performed immediately after installing a new switch image. Reboot is skipped when set to true.
uninstall (default: false)—Used to uninstall an existing image on the disk.
true—Uninstall the image from the second partition.
false—Do nothing.
uninstall is first processed followed by install if both are defined.
ZTP Configuration startup-file
The startup-file configuration section is used to apply the switch configuration in form of YAML file and apply the configuration. The YAML file format of the configuration is the same as switch startup configuration file. Here is an example of startup-file configuration section:
"startup-file": {
"url":
"http://198.51.100.3/startup.yaml",
"clear-config":
true,
"save-config":
true
}
Following is the list of parameters supported by the startup-file configuration section:
url/dynamic-url—Define the URL string from where the startup.yaml file has to be downloaded in the form of url or dynamic-url object.
clear-config (default: true)—Use this to specify if the existing configuration has to be cleared before loading the download startup.yaml file content . When set to true, ZTP replaces all current configuration with startup.yaml file content. When set to false it merges the configurations.
save-config (default: false)—Use this to perform config save command after loading the downloaded startup.yaml file.
Setting save-config parameter to true will save the configuration and hence disable the ZTP at the end of the ZTP session.
ZTP Configuration commands-list
The commands-list configuration section is used to apply switch configuration in form of CLI text commands. The list of commands is provided in text file which should be downloaded and applied. Commands' file must contain only non-interactive commands, otherwise it will fail entire commands-list section. It is user responsibility to make sure commands are non-interactive, for example user should provide “force / -y / -n” or similar flags to the interactive CLI to prevent AYS (Are You Sure?) questions.
Note: Running “system reboot” command will restart the switch and will restart ZTP flow for current section from the beginning resulting in boot-loop. Keep in mind that when defining commands-list text file.
Example of commands-list configuration section:
"commands-list": {
"url":
"http://198.51.100.4/commands.txt",
"clear-config":
true,
"save-config":
true
}
Following is the list of parameters supported by the commands-list configuration section:
url/dynamic-url—Define the URL string from where the commands-list file has to be downloaded in the form of url object or dynamic-url object.
clear-config (default: true)—Use this to specify if the existing configuration has to be cleared before applying file content. If true, it applies empty (default) configuration prior executing commands.
save-config (default: false)—Use this to perform a config save command after applying downloaded commands list.
Setting save-config parameter to true will save the configuration and hence disable the ZTP at the end of the ZTP session. The same behavior applies to “nv config save” command specified in commands-list text file.
ZTP Configuration connectivity-check
The connectivity-check section is used to ping a remote host and verify if the switch is able to reach the remote host. It is possible to ping multiple hosts and the plugin result is marked as failed even if ping to one of the specified host fails.
"connectivity-check": {
"ping-hosts": [
"198.51.100.5",
"localhost" ]
}
Following is the list of objects supported by the connectivity-check section:
ping-hosts—List of IPv4 hosts to ping.
ping6-hosts—List of IPv6 hosts to ping.
retry-interval (default: 5)—Specify a timeout, in seconds, before retrying ping to a host.
retry-count (default: 12)—Stop ping to a host and move on to the next host specified in the list after retrying specified count of times.
ping-count (default: 3)—Stop after sending count ECHO_REQUEST packets. With deadline option, ping waits for count ECHO_REPLY packets, until the timeout expires.
deadline (default: N/A)—Specify a timeout, in seconds, before ping exits regardless of how many packets have been sent or received. In this case ping does not stop after count packet are sent, it waits either for deadline expire or until count probes are answered or for some error notification from network.
timeout (default: N/A)—Time to wait for a response, in seconds. The option affects only timeout in absence of any responses, otherwise ping waits for two RTTs (Round Trip Time).
ZTP Configuration provisioning-script
The provisioning-script plugin is used to download a file and execute it.
Files must include a shebang (e.g., bash, python, etc.).
Files must contain only non-interactive commands.
A non-zero exit code during file execution will result in failure of the provisioning-script section.
// ztp.json
{
"ztp" : {
"1-provisioning-script" : {
"url" :
"scp://user:password@server/path/to/script" ,
"timeout" :
300
}
}
}
The following objects are supported by the provisioning script:
url/dynamic-url)—Defines the URL from which to download the file.
timeout)—Specifies the timeout in seconds (default is 300). The script will terminate and fail if this time is exceeded. This object is optional.
Common objects)—Includes options like halt-on-failure, restart-ztp-on-failure, and others.
Software upgrade from non-ZTP versions to ZTP versions and vice versa is supported. When upgrading from a non-ZTP version, ZTP is disabled because ZTP is always assumed to start with an empty configuration.
DHCPv4 Configuration
The following is a configuration example for ISC DHCPv4 server:
host master {
hardware ethernet
12:
34:
56:AB:CD:EF;
fixed-address
192.51.
100.201;
option bootfile-name
"scp://<user>:<password>@192.51.100.8/ztp.json";
}
DHCPv6 Configuration
The following is a DHCPv6 configuration example:
host master {
........
option dhcp6.bootfile-url
"http://[2001:db8::8]/ztp.json";
}
ZTP Configuration File Example
{
"ztp": {
"01-image": {
"uninstall":
true
},
"02-commands-list": {
"url":
"sftp://user:password@198.51.100.3/configs/commands.txt",
"clear-config":
"true"
},
"03-startup-file": {
"url":
"scp://user:password@198.51.100.4/configs/config.yaml"
},
"04-connectivity-check": {
"ping-hosts": [
"198.51.100.5",
"localhost" ],
}
}
}
Commands List Example
# Disable password hardening
nv set system security password-hardening state disabled
# Configure log rotation rules
nv set system log rotation frequency weekly
# Configure system message
nv set system message pre-login Hello
# Applying config
nv config apply -y
YAML Formatted File Configuration
- set:
system:
log:
rotation:
size:
30.0
ntp:
dhcp: disabled
server:
localntpserver: {}
ua.pool.ntp.org:
association-type: pool
security:
password-hardening:
state: disabled
Provisioning Script Example
#!/bin/python
print(
"Hello world from Provisioning Script!")