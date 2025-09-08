NVIDIA NVOS User Manual for InfiniBand Switches v25.02.5019
ibdiagnet Commands

nv show ib ibdiagnet

Display content of ibdiagnet log file

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

History

25.02.2002

Example
admin@nvos:~$ nv show ib ibdiagnet

REST API

GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/ib/ibdiagnet

Related Commands

nv show ib ibdiagnet files

nv action upload ib ibdiagnet files {archive-name} {remote-url}

nv action delete ib ibdiagnet files {archive-name}

nv action run ib cmd <ib-cmd-str>

Notes

Log file is generated each time when 'nv action run ib cmd "ibdiagnet"' CLI is invoked.

nv show ib ibdiagnet files

Display available ibdiagnet archive files in the system

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

History

25.02.2002

Example
admin@nvos:~$ nv show ib ibdiagnet files
File name              Ibdiagnet archive file path
---------------------  -------------------------------------
ibdiagnet2_output.tgz  /host/ibdiagnet/ibdiagnet2_output.tgz

REST API

GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/ib/ibdiagnet/files

Related Commands

nv show ib ibdiagnet

nv action upload ib ibdiagnet files {archive-name} {remote-url}

nv action delete ib ibdiagnet files {archive-name}

nv action run ib cmd <ib-cmd-str>

Notes

Archive file is generated each time when 'nv action run ib cmd "ibdiagnet"' CLI is invoked.

nv action delete ib ibdiagnet files

nv action delete ib ibdiagnet files <archive-name>

Remove ibdiagnet archive file from file system.

Syntax Description

archive-name

Name of the ibdiagnet archive file.

Default

N/A

History

25.02.2002

Example
admin@nvos:~$ nv action delete ib ibdiagnet files ibdiagnet2_output.tgz
File delete successfully
Action succeeded

REST API

POST https://<ip>/nvue_v1/ib/ibdiagnet/files/{archive-name}

Related Commands

nv show ib ibdiagnet

nv show ib ibdiagnet files

nv action upload ib ibdiagnet files {archive-name} {remote-url}

nv action run ib cmd <ib-cmd-str>

Notes

Available ibdiagnet archive files can be viewed via 'nv show ib ibdiagnet files' command.

nv action upload ib ibdiagnet files

nv action upload ib ibdiagnet files {archive-name} {remote-url}

Upload ibdiagnet archive file to remote host.

Syntax Description

archive-name

Name of the ibdiagnet archive file.

remote-url

Destination image file name

Remote url path to upload a file to.

Format: [protocol]://username[:password]@hostname/path/filename

Supported protocols: SCP, FTP, SFTP, and HTTPS

Default

N/A

History

25.02.2002

25.02.4002 Added HTTPS support in remote-url

Example
admin@nvos:~$ nv action upload ib ibdiagnet files ibdiagnet2_output.tgz scp://username:password@host-name/home/logs/
File upload successfully
Action succeeded

REST API

POST https://<ip>/nvue_v1/ib/ibdiagnet/files/{archive-name}

Related Commands

nv show ib ibdiagnet

nv show ib ibdiagnet files

nv action delete ib ibdiagnet files {archive-name}

nv action run ib cmd <ib-cmd-str>

Notes

Available ibdiagnet archive files can be viewed via "nv show ib ibdiagnet files" command.

nv action run ib cmd

nv action run ib cmd <ib-cmd-str>

Run InfiniBand command (e.g., ibdiagnet).

Syntax Description

ib-cmd-str

String with InfiniBand shell command to run

Default

N/A

History

25.02.2002

Example
admin@nvos:~$ nv action run ib cmd "ibdiagnet --get_phy_info"
Running ib command: ibdiagnet
ibdiagnet output files were archived into ibdiagnet2_output.tgz
Action succeeded

REST API

POST https://<ip>/nvue_v1/ib/cmd -d '{ "@run" : {"state": "start", "parameters": {"cmd" : "ibdiagnet" }} }'

Related Commands

nv show ib ibdiagnet

nv show ib ibdiagnet files

nv action upload ib ibdiagnet files {archive-name} {remote-url}

nv action delete ib ibdiagnet files {archive-name}

Notes

Only ibdiagnet command is currently supported in command string.
