Warning The default password for the admin user account is admin . Note It is recommended to change the default password when logging in for the first time. ONIE includes options that allow to change the default password for the admin account automatically when installing a new NVOS image. Refer to ONIE Installation Options.

A new NVOS image can be installed using ONIE—an open source project (equivalent to PXE on servers)—that enables the installation of network operating systems (NOS) on bare metal switches.

Before installing NVOS, the switch may be in one of the two following states:

The switch does not contain an image (the switch is only running ONIE). NVOS is already on the switch, but NVUE commands are to be used to reinstall NVOS or upgrade to a newer version.

The sections below describe some of the different ways to install the NVOS image. Steps show how to install directly from ONIE (if no image is on the switch) and from NVOS (if the image is already on the switch). For additional methods to find and install the NVOS image, see the ONIE Design Specification.

To get into ONIE, you need to interrupt the GRUB countdown screen by pressing the "ESC" or "F4" key and choose the appropriate menu entry.

The NVOS image can be downloaded from the NVIDIA Enterprise Support Portal.

Warning Installing the NVOS image is destructive. Configuration files on the switch are not saved, so copy them to a different server before installation.

