NVOS enables users to manage the system profile. The profile includes settings such as adaptive routing state, group numbers, breakout mode state, and the number of SWIDs.

The user is permitted to manage the number of adaptive-routing groups. For instance:

Copy Copied! admin @nvos :~$ nv action change system profile adaptive-routing-groups 2048 The operation will reset the system configuration and initiate a reboot. Type [y] to confirm the system profile change and reboot. Type [N] to abort.