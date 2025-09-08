On This Page
- nv show system aaa radius
- nv show system aaa radius server
- nv show system aaa radius server id
- nv set system aaa radius server
- nv set system aaa radius auth-port
- nv set system aaa radius auth-type
- nv set system aaa radius retransmit
- nv set system aaa radius secret
- nv set system aaa radius statistics
- nv set system aaa radius timeout
- nv set system aaa radius server auth-port
- nv set system aaa radius server auth-type
- nv set system aaa radius server secret
- nv set system aaa radius server priority
- nv set system aaa radius server retransmit
- nv set system aaa radius server timeout
RADIUS Commands
nv show system aaa radius
Display RADIUS features configuration and state.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
History
25.02.2002
25.02.3000 Updated command output
Example
REST API
GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/aaa/radius
Related Commands
nv show system aaa radius server
Show remote RADIUS servers.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
History
25.02.2002
25.02.3000 Updated command syntax
Example
REST API
GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/aaa/radius/hostname
Related Commands
nv show system aaa radius
nv show system aaa radius server<server-id>
Display RADIUS server configuration.
Syntax Description
server-id
RADIUS server ID: ipv4, ipv4-unicas, idn-hostname, ipv6
Default
N/A
History
25.02.2002
25.02.3000 Updated command syntax
Example
REST API
GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/aaa/radius/server/<server-id>
Related Commands
nv show system aaa radius server
nv show system aaa radius
nv set system aaa radius server <server-id>
Configure remote RADIUS servers.
Syntax Description
server-id
RADIUS server ID: ipv4, ipv4-unicas, idn-hostname, ipv6
Default
N/A
History
25.02.2002
25.02.3000 Updated command syntax
Example
REST API
SET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/aaa/radius/server/<server-id>
Related Commands
nv show system aaa radius server <server-id>
nv show system aaa radius server
nv show system aaa radius
nv set system aaa radius auth-port <1–65535>
Configure global RADIUS authentication port.
Syntax Description
auth-port
Integer: 1–65535
Default
1812
History
25.02.2002
Example
REST API
SET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/aaa/radius/auth-port
Related Commands
nv show system aaa radius
nv set system aaa radius auth-type <pap | chap>
Configure global authentication type.
Syntax Description
auth-type
enum: chap, pap
Default
pap
History
25.02.2002
Example
REST API
SET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/aaa/radius/auth-type
Related Commands
nv show system aaa radius
nv set system aaa radius retransmit <0–10>
Configure the default RADIUS retransmit tries.
Syntax Description
retransmit
integer: 0–10
Default
0
History
25.02.2002
Example
REST API
SET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/aaa/radius/retransmit
Related Commands
nv show system aaa radius
nv set system aaa radius secret <string | prompt>
Configure global radius server secret in cleartext.
Syntax Description
secret
string, prompt
Default
""
History
25.02.2002
Example
REST API
SET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/aaa/radius/secret
Related Commands
nv show system aaa radius
nv set system aaa radius statistics <enabled | disabled>
Enable/disable log RADIUS statistics.
Syntax Description
statistics
enum: enabled, disabled
Default
Disabled
History
25.02.2002
Example
REST API
SET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/aaa/radius/statistics
Related Commands
nv show system aaa radius
nv set system aaa radius timeout <1–60>
Configure the global RADIUS server reply timeout (seconds).
Syntax Description
timeout
Integer: 1–60
Default
3
History
25.02.2002
Example
REST API
SET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/aaa/radius/timeout
Related Commands
nv show system aaa radius
nv set system aaa radius server <server-id> auth-port <1–65535>
Configure RADIUS authentication port for server.
Syntax Description
server-id
RADIUS server ID: ipv4, ipv4-unicast, idn-hostname, ipv6
auth-port
Integer: 1–65535
Default
None (set by RADIUS global config)
History
25.02.2002
25.02.3000 Updated command syntax
Example
REST API
SET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/aaa/radius/server/<server-id>/auth-port/<auth-port>
Related Commands
nv show system aaa radius server <server-id>
nv show system aaa radius server
nv show system aaa radius
nv set system aaa radius server <server-id> auth-type <pap | chap>
Configure RADIUS authentication type for server.
Syntax Description
server-id
RADIUS server ID: ipv4, ipv4-unicast, idn-hostname, ipv6
auth-type
Enum: pap, chap
Default
None (set by RADIUS global config)
History
25.02.2002
25.02.3000 Updated command syntax
Example
REST API
SET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/aaa/radius/server/<server-id>/auth-type/<auth-type>
Related Commands
nv show system aaa radius server <server-id>
nv show system aaa radius server
nv show system aaa radius
nv set system aaa radius server <server-id> secret <secret>
Configure server secret in cleartext.
Syntax Description
server-id
RADIUS server ID: ipv4, ipv4-unicast, idn-hostname, ipv6
secret
string, prompt
Default
None (set by RADIUS global config)
History
25.02.2002
25.02.3000 Updated command syntax
Example
REST API
SET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/aaa/radius/server/<server-id>/secret/<secret>
Related Commands
nv show system aaa radius server <server-id>
nv show system aaa radius server
nv show system aaa radius
nv set system aaa radius server <server-id> priority <1–8>
Configure RADIUS priority for server
Syntax Description
server-id
RADIUS server ID: ipv4, ipv4-unicast, idn-hostname, ipv6
priority
Integer: 1–8
Default
1
History
25.02.2002
25.02.3000 Updated command syntax
Example
REST API
SET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/aaa/radius/server/<server-id>/priority/<priority-value>
Related Commands
nv show system aaa radius server <server-id>
nv show system aaa radius server
nv show system aaa radius
nv set system aaa radius server <server-id> retransmit <1–10>
Configure the RADIUS retransmit tries for server.
Syntax Description
server-id
RADIUS server ID: ipv4, ipv4-unicast, idn-hostname, ipv6
retransmit
Integer: 1–10
Default
None (set by RADIUS global config)
History
25.02.2002
25.02.3000 Updated command syntax
Example
REST API
SET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/aaa/radius/server/<server-id>/retransmit/<retransmit-value>
Related Commands
nv show system aaa radius server <server-id>
nv show system aaa radius server
nv show system aaa radius
nv set system aaa radius server <server-id> timeout <1–60>
Configure the reply timeout for a RADIUS server (seconds).
Syntax Description
server-id
RADIUS server ID: ipv4, ipv4-unicast, idn-hostname, ipv6
timeout
Integer: 1–60
Default
None (set by RADIUS global config)
History
25.02.2002
25.02.3000 Updated command syntax
Example
REST API
SET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/aaa/radius/server/<server-id>/timeout/<timeout-value>
Related Commands
nv show system aaa radius server <server-id>
nv show system aaa radius server
nv show system aaa radius
