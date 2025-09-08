On This Page
- nv show system syslog
- nv show system syslog format
- nv show system syslog server
- nv show system syslog server id
- nv show system syslog selector
- nv show system syslog selector id
- nv show system syslog selector id filter
- nv show system syslog selector id filter id
- nv show system syslog selector id rate-limit
- nv show system syslog server id selector
- nv show system syslog server id selector id
- nv unset system syslog
- nv set/unset system syslog format
- nv set/unset system syslog format welf firewall-name
- nv unset system syslog server
- nv set/unset system syslog server id
- nv set/unset system syslog server id port
- nv set/unset system syslog server id protocol
- nv set/unset system syslog server id vrf
- nv unset system syslog selector
- nv set/unset system syslog selector id
- nv set/unset system syslog selector id severity
- nv set/unset system syslog selector id program-name
- nv set/unset system syslog selector id facility
- nv unset system syslog selector id filter
- nv set system syslog selector id filter id
- nv set system syslog selector id filter id match
- nv set system syslog selector id filter id action
- nv unset system syslog selector id rate-limit
- nv set/unset system syslog selector id rate-limit burst
- nv set/unset system syslog selector id rate-limit interval
Remote Logging Commands
nv show system syslog
Show syslog configuration.
It shows the next information: log format, servers list, trap level.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
History
25.02.2002
25.02.5002 Updated output
Example
REST API
GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/syslog
Related Commands
nv show system log rotation
Notes
nv show system syslog format
Show syslog format.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
History
25.02.2002
25.02.3000 Updated command output
Example
REST API
GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/syslog/format
Related Commands
nv show system log rotation
Notes
nv show system syslog server
Show remote syslog servers.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
History
25.02.2002
25.02.5002 Updated output
Example
REST API
GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/syslog/server
Related Commands
Notes
nv show system syslog server <server-id>
Show remote syslog server configuration.
Syntax Description
server-id
Remote syslog server ipv4, or ipv6, or hostname
Default
N/A
History
25.02.2002
25.02.3000 Updated command output
25.02.5002 Updated output
Example
REST API
GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/syslog/server/{server-id}
Related Commands
Notes
nv show system syslog selector
Displays all configured syslog selectors along with severity, filters, and rate-limit data.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
History
25.02.5002
Example
REST API
GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/syslog/selector
Related Commands
Notes
nv show system syslog selector <selector-id>
Shows detailed configuration of a specific selector including severity, facility, and rate limits.
Syntax Description
selector-id
Specifies the unique reference for a syslog selector.
Default
N/A
History
25.02.5002
Example
REST API
GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/syslog/selector/{selector-id}
Related Commands
Notes
nv show system syslog selector <selector-id>filter
Lists all filter rules under the specified selector, including match patterns and actions.
Syntax Description
<selector-id>
Specifies the unique reference for a syslog selector.
Default
N/A
History
25.02.5002
Example
REST API
GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/syslog/selector/{selector-id}/filter
Related Commands
Notes
nv show system syslog selector <selector-id> filter <filter-id>
Displays detailed operational and applied values for a specific filter within the selector.
Syntax Description
selector-id
Specifies the unique reference for a syslog selector.
Syntax Description
filter-id
Specifies the unique reference for a filter.
Default
N/A
History
25.02.5002
Example
REST API
GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/syslog/selector/{selector-id}/filter/{priority-id}
Related Commands
Notes
nv show system syslog selector <selector-id> rate-limit
Shows configured burst and interval rate-limit values for the specified selector.
Syntax Description
selector-id
The number of a specific selector
Default
N/A
History
25.02.5002
Example
REST API
GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/syslog/selector/{selector-id}/rate-limit
Related Commands
Notes
nv show system syslog server <server-id> selector
Lists all selectors associated with the specified syslog server along with their priorities.
Syntax Description
server-id
Remote syslog server ipv4, or ipv6, or hostname
Default
N/A
History
25.02.5002
Example
REST API
GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/syslog/server/{server-id}/selector
Related Commands
Notes
nv show system syslog server <server-id> selector <priority-id>
Displays detailed information about a selector mapped to the syslog server for the given priority.
Syntax Description
server-id
Remote syslog server ipv4, or ipv6, or hostname
priority-id
Specifies the priority level of a syslog selector
Default
N/A
History
25.02.5002
Example
REST API
GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/syslog/server/{server-id}/selector/{priority-id}
Related Commands
Notes
nv unset system syslog
Clear syslog global parameters. It completely removes syslog configuration.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
History
25.02.2002
Example
REST API
PATCH https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/syslog
Related Commands
nv show system log rotation
Notes
nv set system syslog format
nv unset system syslog format
Set the log format.
The unset form of the command resets format to default value.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
Standard
History
25.02.2002 25.02.5002 Removed the welf option
Example
REST API
PATCH https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/syslog/format
Related Commands
nv set system syslog format welf firewall-name
Notes
nv set system format welf firewall-name <name>
nv unset system format welf firewall-name
Set WELF format firewall name.
The unset form of that command clears the firewall name.
Syntax Description
Name
Log firewall name to include into WELF log format.
Default
N/A
History
25.02.2002
Example
REST API
PATCH https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/syslog/format/welf
Related Commands
Notes
nv unset system syslog server
Clear remote syslog servers.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
History
25.02.2002
Example
REST API
PATCH https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/syslog/server
Related Commands
Notes
nv set system syslog server {server-id}
nv unset system syslog server {server-id}
Set new remote syslog server.
The unset form of the command clears a specific server.
Syntax Description
server-id
Remote syslog server ipv4, or ipv6, or hostname
Default
N/A
History
25.02.2002
Example
REST API
PATCH https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/syslog/server/{server-id}
Related Commands
Notes
nv set system server <server-id> port <port-number>
nv unset system server <server-id> port
Set the port over which to communicate with remote syslog server.
The unset form of the command returns port to default.
Syntax Description
server-id
Remote syslog server ipv4, or ipv6, or hostname
port-number
Port number of the remote syslog server: 1–65535
Default
512
History
25.02.2002
Example
REST API
PATCH https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/syslog/server/{server-id}
Related Commands
Notes
nv set system server <server-id> protocol [tcp | udp]
nv unset system server <server-id> protocol
Set the protocol over which to communicate with remote syslog server.
The unset form of the command returns the protocol to default.
Syntax Description
server-id
Remote syslog server ipv4, or ipv6, or hostname
Default
udp
History
25.02.2002
Example
REST API
PATCH https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/syslog/server/{server-id}
Related Commands
Notes
nv set system server <server-id> vrf [default | mgmt]
nv unset system server <server-id> vrf [default | mgmt]
Specify the VRF over which to communicate with the remote server.
The unset form of the command returns VRF to default.
Syntax Description
server-id
Remote syslog server ipv4, or ipv6, or hostname
Default
default
History
25.02.2002
Example
REST API
PATCH https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/syslog/server/{server-id}
Related Commands
Notes
nv unset system syslog selector
Clear remote syslog selectors.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
History
25.02.2002
Example
REST API
PATCH https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/syslog/selector
Related Commands
Notes
nv set system syslog selector {selector-id}
nv unset system syslog server {selector-id}
Set new remote syslog selector.
The unset form of the command clears a specific selector.
Syntax Description
selector-id
Specifies the unique reference for a syslog selector.
Default
N/A
History
25.02.2002
Example
REST API
PATCH https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/syslog/selector/{selector-id}
Related Commands
Notes
nv set system syslog selector <selector-id> severity <level>
nv unset system syslog server <selector-id> severity
Set the severity level for a specific syslog selector.
Unset the severity setting for a specific syslog selector.
Syntax Description
selector-id
Specifies the unique reference for a syslog selector.
level
Sets the minimum severity level of logs (debug | info | notice | warn | error | critical)
Default
N/A
History
25.02.2002
Example
REST API
PATCH https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/syslog/selector/{selector-id}/severity
Related Commands
Notes
nv set system syslog selector {selector-id} program-name {value}
nv unset system syslog server {selector-id} program-name
Set the program name filter for a specific syslog selector.
Unset the program name filter for a specific syslog selector.
Syntax Description
selector-id
Specifies the unique reference for a syslog selector.
value
Application or Program name
Default
N/A
History
25.02.2002
Example
REST API
PATCH https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/syslog/selector/{selector-id}/program-name
Related Commands
Notes
nv set system syslog selector {selector-id} facility {name}
nv unset system syslog server {selector-id} facility
Set the syslog facility for a specific selector.
Unset the facility setting for a specific syslog selector.
Syntax Description
selector-id
Specifies the unique reference for a syslog selector.
name
Log source category
(auth, authpriv, cron, daemon, kern, lpr, mail, mark, news, security, syslog, user, uucp, local0, local1, local2, local3, local4, local5, local6, local7, null)
Default
N/A
History
25.02.2002
Example
REST API
PATCH https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/syslog/selector/{selector-id}/program-name
Related Commands
Notes
nv unset system syslog server {selector-id} filter
Unset remote syslog filter.
Syntax Description
selector-id
Specifies the unique reference for a syslog selector.
Default
N/A
History
25.02.2002
Example
REST API
PATCH https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/syslog/selector/{selector-id}/filter
Related Commands
Notes
nv set system syslog selector {selector-id} filter {filter-id}
Set a specific filter for a syslog selector.
Syntax Description
selector-id
Specifies the unique reference for a syslog selector.
filter-id
Specifies the unique reference for a filter.
Default
N/A
History
25.02.2002
Example
REST API
PATCH https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/syslog/selector/{selector-id}/filter/{filter-id}
Related Commands
Notes
nv set system syslog selector {selector-id} filter {filter-id} match {match-string}
Set a match string for a specific filter within a syslog selector
Syntax Description
selector-id
Specifies the unique reference for a syslog selector.
filter-id
Specifies the unique reference for a filter.
match-string
Condition to match log messages
Default
N/A
History
25.02.2002
Example
REST API
PATCH https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/syslog/selector/{selector-id}/filter/{filter-id}/match
Related Commands
Notes
nv set system syslog selector {selector-id} filter {filter-id} action {value}
Set the action for a specific filter in a syslog selector to either include or exclude matching log entries.
Syntax Description
selector-id
Specifies the unique reference for a syslog selector.
filter-id
Specifies the unique reference for a filter.
value
Action to take on matched log messages (include or exclude)
Default
N/A
History
25.02.2002
Example
REST API
PATCH https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/syslog/selector/{selector-id}/filter/{filter-id}/action
Related Commands
Notes
nv unset system syslog server {selector-id} rate-limit
The unset form of the command clears a specific rate-limit.
Syntax Description
selector-id
Specifies the unique reference for a syslog selector.
Default
N/A
History
25.02.2002
Example
REST API
PATCH https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/syslog/selector/{selector-id}/rate-limit
Related Commands
Notes
nv set system syslog selector {selector-id} rate-limit burst {value}
nv unset system syslog server {selector-id} rate-limit burst
Sets the burst size for the rate-limiting of syslog messages
Unset the rate-limiting burst configuration
Syntax Description
selector-id
Specifies the unique reference for a syslog selector.
value
Maximum number of log messages allowed within the defined interval (1-65535)
Default
N/A
History
25.02.2002
Example
REST API
PATCH https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/syslog/selector/{selector-id}/rate-limit/burst
Related Commands
Notes
nv set system syslog selector {selector-id} rate-limit interval {value}
nv unset system syslog server {selector-id} rate-limit interval
Sets the time interval for the rate-limiting of syslog messages
Unset the rate-limiting interval configuration
Syntax Description
selector-id
Specifies the unique reference for a syslog selector.
value
Time duration (in seconds) during which the burst limit is applied (1-65535)
Default
N/A
History
25.02.2002
Example
REST API
PATCH https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/syslog/selector/{selector-id}/rate-limit/interval
Related Commands
Notes