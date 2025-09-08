On This Page
Resource Management Commands
nv show system
Show general system information.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
History
25.02.2002
25.02.4002 Updated memory field in output
25.02.5002 Updated outp ut: removed "memory" and "build" fields and added "product-release" field
Example
REST API
GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system
Related commands
Notes
nv show system cpu
Show system CPU.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
History
25.02.2002
25.02.4002—Updated output
Example
REST API
GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/cpu
Related Commands
Notes
nv show system memory
Show system memory.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
History
25.02.2002
Example
REST API
GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/memory
Related Commands
Notes
nv show system disk
Get system disk information.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
History
25.02.3000
Example
REST API
GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/disk
Related Commands
nv show system disk usage
Notes
nv show system disk usage
Get system storage utilization information.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
History
25.02.3000
Example
REST API
GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/disk/usage
Related Commands
nv show system disk
Notes
nv action erase system disk [force]
Wipe all the SSD data.
Syntax Description
force
Force the action without asking for user confirmation (the warning message indicating that the disk data will be unrecoverable will be bypassed).
Default
N/A
History
25.02.3000
Example
REST API
GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/disk
Related Commands
nv action change system security sed-password 12345678
Notes
The procedure is secure by doing crypto erase and block erase, ensuring the data is unrecoverable.
Note
To reboot after the SSD wipe action finishes, use the following command
For more details, see in the Security section.