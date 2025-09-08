NVIDIA NVOS User Manual for InfiniBand Switches v25.02.5019
Resource Management Commands

nv show system

nv show system

Show general system information.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

History

25.02.2002

25.02.4002 Updated memory field in output

25.02.5002 Updated outp ut: removed "memory" and "build" fields and added "product-release" field

Example

Copy
Copied!
            

            
admin@nvos:~$ nv show system
                   operational          applied
-----------------  -------------------  --------------
uptime             2:32:29
hostname           switch-85-mgmt2
product-name       nvos
product-release    25.02.4207
status             System is ready
contact            Veni                 Veni
location           Asia                 Asia
date-time
  local-time       2025-05-19 11:38:35
  timezone         Asia/Jerusalem       Asia/Jerusalem
health
  status           OK
version
  product-release  25.02.4207                        

REST API

GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system

Related commands

Notes

nv show system cpu

nv show system cpu

Show system CPU.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

History

25.02.2002

25.02.4002—Updated output

Example

Copy
Copied!
            

            
admin@nvos:~$ nv show system cpu
 
                   operational
-----------------  ----------------------------------------
model              Intel(R) Core(TM) i3-8100H CPU @ 3.00GHz
core-count         4
total-utilization  39.9%
load-average
  one-minute       1.67
  five-minute      1.96
  fifteen-minute   1.87
 
 
Cores
========
    CPU   Utilization
    ----  -----------
    CPU0  38.5%
    CPU1  43.4%
    CPU2  39.5%
    CPU3  38.2%                        

REST API

GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/cpu

Related Commands

Notes

nv show system memory

nv show system memory

Show system memory.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

History

25.02.2002

Example

Copy
Copied!
            

            
admin@nvos:~$ nv show system memory
 
 
B - Bytes, KB - Kilobytes, MB - Megabytes, GB - Gigabytes, % - Percent
 
Physical buffer: 53.12 MB
Physical cache: 1.82 GB
Physical free: 5.74 GB
Physical total: 7.46 GB
Physical used: 1.72 GB
Physical utilization: 23.06 %
Swap free: 0 B
Swap total: 0 B
Swap used: 0 B
Swap utilization: 0.00 %

REST API

GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/memory

Related Commands

Notes

nv show system disk

nv show system disk

Get system disk information.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

History

25.02.3000

Example

Copy
Copied!
            

            
admin@nvos:~$ nv show system disk
usage
========
    Mount Point  Filesystem  Size        Used       Avail       Use%
    -----------  ----------  ----------  ---------  ----------  -----
    /host        /dev/sda3   146561.67M  12001.51M  134560.16M  8.20%
    /var/log     /dev/loop1  14660.34M   65.66M     14594.69M   0.50%

REST API

GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/disk

Related Commands

nv show system disk usage

Notes

nv show system disk usage

nv show system disk usage

Get system storage utilization information.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

History

25.02.3000

Example

Copy
Copied!
            

            
admin@nvos:~$ nv show system disk usage 
Mount Point  Filesystem  Size       Used      Avail     Use%  
-----------  ----------  ---------  --------  --------  ------
/host        /dev/sda3   14549.41M  4611.09M  9938.31M  31.70%
/var/log     /dev/loop1  3951.72M   190.77M   3760.95M  5.10%

REST API

GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/disk/usage

Related Commands

nv show system disk

Notes

nv action erase system disk

nv action erase system disk [force]

Wipe all the SSD data.

Syntax Description

force

Force the action without asking for user confirmation (the warning message indicating that the disk data will be unrecoverable will be bypassed).

Default

N/A

History

25.02.3000

Example

Copy
Copied!
            

            
admin@nvos:~$ nv action erase system disk
Copy
Copied!
            

            
admin@nvos:~$ nv action erase system disk force

REST API

GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/disk

Related Commands

nv action change system security sed-password 12345678

Notes

The procedure is secure by doing crypto erase and block erase, ensuring the data is unrecoverable.

Note

To reboot after the SSD wipe action finishes, use the following command

/bin/reboot

For more details, see in the Security section.

© Copyright 2025, NVIDIA. Last updated on Sep 8, 2025.
