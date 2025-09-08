On This Page
Security
The SSD wipe command below performs a Secure Erase and Crypto Erase.
Cryptographic Erase (CE) is a secure method for sanitizing entire drives and storage devices by deleting the encryption keys used to protect the data.
Secure erasure is the process of permanently and irreversibly removing data from a storage device, ensuring that the data cannot be recovered using any means, even with advanced data recovery tools.
Perform Disk Wipe
To perform the SSD wipe action, run the following command:
admin@nvos:~$ nv action erase system disk
More details can be found in the Resource Management Commands section.Note
Note that once the action is completed, it will be impossible to recover the SSD data. Additionally, the user will be able to connect to the system until the next reboot, as the file system (only mandatory directories) is loaded into RAM. After a reboot, the user will not be able to see any SSD partitions.
Reboot after the SSD wipe action finishes, use the following command:
/bin/reboot
Prerequisites
Before starting the recovery process, ensure the following requirements are met:
PXE Server Setup
A PXE (Preboot Execution Environment) server must be installed and running in the lab network
The PXE server should be configured to point to the NVIDIA ONIE image and automatically boot from it without user interaction
Required Resources
NVIDIA ONIE image
NVOS image
Provisioning package
Performing an SSD wipe will erase the previous NVOS configuration, and it will not be recoverable. Ensure that any required configurations or data are backed up before proceeding.
Recovery Steps
Wait for NVIDIA ONIE installation to finish (should take up to 3 minutes).
Connect to ONIE via ssh. Please refer to UM for ONIE default credentials.
Once connected to ONIE, stop onie install by running
onie-stop.
Copy provisioning package (e.g., sed_provisioning_83.03.0001.tgz) to
/tmp.
Extract provisioning script and run it.
cd /tmp tar –xzf sed_provisioning_83.
03.0001.tgz ./sedutil_init.sh
Wait for the script to finish (which can take up to 2 minutes). The device will perform power-cycle.
Perform a new NVOS image install following the guidelines in the Installing a New NVOS Image section.