NVIDIA NVOS User Manual for InfiniBand Switches v25.02.5030
NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage  NVIDIA Networking  Networking Software  Switch Software  NVIDIA NVOS User Manual for InfiniBand Switches v25.02.5030
Download PDF

Welcome to NVOS Documentation

NVIDIA NVOS operating system enables the management and configuration of NVIDIA's switch system platforms.

NVOS provides a suite of management options, incorporates a CLI and OpenAPI , which enables administrators to easily configure and manage the system.

These pages provide information about the scope, organization, and command-line interface of NVOS as well as configuration examples.

Software Download

To download the latest software, log in to the following website: enterprise-support.nvidia.com/s/ .

For common questions about the Enterprise Account please see the following webpage: nvid.nvidia.com/NvidiaUtilities/#/needHelp

Technical Support

Customers who purchased NVIDIA products directly from NVIDIA are invited to contact us through the following methods:

Customers who purchased NVIDIA M-1 Global Support Services, please see your contract for details regarding Technical Support.

Customers who purchased NVIDIA products through an NVIDIA-approved reseller should first seek assistance through their reseller.

Document Revision History

A list of the changes made to the User Manual is provided in Document Revision History section.
© Copyright 2025, NVIDIA. Last updated on Oct 21, 2025.
content here