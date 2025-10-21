Access Control List Commands

Notes

ACL name can be chosen to any generic name but is important later on binding multiple ACLs on the same interface and same direction since ACLs list of rules will be ordered with lexicographical order. For example, ACL with name 'A' that has 10 rules and acl with name 'B' with 5 rules, if bound to the same direction on the same interface, the 10 rules of acl 'A' will be before the 5 rules of acl 'B'.

This command is not enough for applying this custom acl, it needs to have at least one rule in it and needs to belong to the ip type either ipv4 or ipv6.

The unset command will not remove the specified ACL if it is bound to an interface. The user must unbind it and then use this command to delete the ACL.

Unset of default ACL will restore the original list of rules of that ACL.