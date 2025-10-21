NVIDIA NVOS User Manual for InfiniBand Switches v25.02.5030
Authorization Commands

nv show sys aaa authorization

nv show system aaa tacacs authorization

Show authorization configuration.

History

25.02.5030

Example
admin@nvos:~$ nv show system aaa authorization
      operational     applied       
----  --------------  --------------
mode  session-remote  session-remote

REST API

GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/aaa/authorization

Related Commands

nv set system aaa authorization mode

Notes

This configuration applies only when TACACS authentication is configured. It does not affect RADIUS or LDAP.

nv set sys aaa authorization mode

nv set system aaa authorization mode <authorization-mode>

Sets system authorization mode.

Syntax Description

authorization-mode

enum: first-login-remote, session-remote

Default

first-login-remote

History

25.02.5030

Example
admin@nvos:~$ nv set system aaa authorization mode

REST API

SET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/aaa/authorization/mode

Related commands

nv show sys aaa authorization

Notes

This configuration applies only when TACACS authentication is configured. It does not affect RADIUS or LDAP.

