Chassis Information and Inventory Commands
nv show platform
Displays the types of data available under more specific platform commands.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
History
25.02.2002
25.02.5002 Updated the output field "product-name" with "system type"
Example
REST API
GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/platform
Related Commands
Notes
nv show platform chassis-location
Display chassis location information.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
History
25.02.2002
Example
Related Commands
Notes
nv show platform inventory {<inventory-id>}
Display the status of all platform components. Includes the following fields: hw-version, model, serial, state and type.
Syntax Description
inventory-id
Display the status of a single platform component (with the same fields as the general command).
Default
N/A
History
25.02.2002
25.02.3000: Updated command output
Example
REST API
GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/platform/inventroy/
GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/platform/inventroy/{inventroy-id}
Related Commands
Notes