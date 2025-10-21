Chassis Management

The system will have 6 leakage sensors located in different locations. Once sensors detect leakage, NVOS will publish an event immediately and update system health accordingly. User will be able to see on which sensor it was detected using the 'nv show platform environment leakage' show command. Once leakage is redeemed, the sensors can re-arm automatically without the need to clear the sensors' leak state and it takes up to 1 hour.