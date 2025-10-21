On This Page
Configuration Management
NVOS provides commands to efficiently manage and apply configurations on the system. These commands allow users to create, view, modify, compare, and save configurations to ensure consistent and accurate network setup. Whether user is making incremental updates, examining configuration differences, or saving changes for persistence across reboots, these tools offer flexibility and control over the system's operational state.
NVOS utilizes a revision-based method to manage system configurations effectively. Each configuration change creates a unique revision, providing a clear and structured way to track, compare, and revert modifications.
Creating Revisions:
A new revision is automatically generated whenever user set a configuration using
nv set *.
All subsequent commands will be attached to last created revision.
Revision can be applied on system using
nv config apply.
After a revision is applied, it becomes the "applied" revision and cannot be modified further.
Each revision includes metadata such as the revision ID, timestamp, the user who made the change, and the method of application (e.g., CLI or API).
Viewing Revisions:
Use the
nv config revisioncommand to list all stored revisions. This provides a chronological history of all configuration changes made on the system.
Tracking Changes:
The
nv config historycommand provides detailed information about revisions, including who made the changes, when they were made, and how they were applied.
Comparing Revisions:
Use
nv config diff <revision> <revision>to identify differences between two revisions.
Compare the current pending configuration with the applied configuration to preview changes before applying them.
Reverting to a Previous Revision:
If a configuration change causes issues, revert to a previous revision using
nv config apply <revision>.
This allows to restore the system to a stable state without manually re-entering configurations.
Persistence:
Changes made to configurations do not persist after a reboot unless explicitly saved using
nv config save. Saving writes the current configuration to the startup file, making it the default state after a system restart.
Restore to factory default is used when the configuration is corrupted or when there is a need to start the system with default configuration (e.g., when the system is being introduced into a new network).
The "keep" parameter allows to specify different levels of a factory reset. Each option determines which parts of the system configuration, files, and logs are retained or erased. Below are the available options:
Full Factory Reset (default): If no specific option is selected, a full reset is performed. This option erases all configuration settings, system files, and log files.
admin
@nvos:~$ nv action reset system factory-
default
keep all-config: This option preserves all system configurations but removes system files and log files. Use this option when you need to retain the configuration but clear any logs or system files.
admin
@nvos:~$ nv action reset system factory-
defaultkeep all-config
keep basic: This option keeps only the basic configuration necessary to maintain system connectivity while removing most of the configuration, system files, and log files. The following settings are retained:
Management interface (eth0, eth1)
Local AAA users and their roles
Password hardening rules
SSH server configuration
DNS server configuration
admin
@nvos:~$ nv action reset system factory-
defaultkeep basic
keep only-files: This option removes all system configuration but retains system and log files. This can be useful for debugging purposes while clearing the configuration.
admin
@nvos:~$ nv action reset system factory-
defaultkeep only-files
When doing Reset Factory, the SSD password will be reset to the default password value.