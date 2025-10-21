Control and Power

NVIDIA NVOS User Manual for InfiniBand Switches v25.02.5030
NVOS allows to perform actions such as rebooting the system, initiating a power-cycle, and retrieving information about past reboots.

  • "Power Loss"

  • "Thermal Overload: CPU"

  • "Thermal Overload: ASIC"

  • "Thermal Overload: Other"

  • "Insufficient Fan Speed"

  • "Watchdog"

  • "Hardware - Other"

  • "BIOS"

  • "CPU"

  • "Long push button"

  • "Short push button"

  • "Reset from ASIC"

Operations like firmware installation (nv action install platform firmware files) may change the behavior of the next system reboot to do a full power-cycle to apply the newly burned firmware.

