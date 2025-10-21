NVIDIA NVOS User Manual for InfiniBand Switches v25.02.5030
NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage  NVIDIA Networking  Networking Software  Switch Software  NVIDIA NVOS User Manual for InfiniBand Switches v25.02.5030  Control and Power Commands

On This Page

Control and Power Commands

nv show system reboot

nv show system reboot

Show system reboot information.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

History

25.02.2002

Example
Copy
Copied!
            

            
admin@nvos:~$ nv show system reboot
 
           operational                          applied
---------  -----------------------------------  -------
[history]                                                
reason
  gentime  2022_06_02_07_32_05                           
  reason   Hardware - Other (Reset from ComEx)           
  user     N/A                                          

REST API

GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/reboot

Related commands

Notes

nv show system reboot reason

nv show system reboot reason

Show the system reboot reason.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

History

25.02.2002

Example
Copy
Copied!
            

            
admin@nvos:~$ nv show system reboot reason 
         operational                          applied
-------  -----------------------------------  -------
gentime  2022_06_02_07_32_05                           
reason   Hardware - Other (Reset from ComEx)           
user     N/A                                          

REST API

GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/reboot/reason

Related commands

Notes

nv show system reboot history

nv show system reboot history

Show the system reboot history.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

History

25.02.2002

Example
Copy
Copied!
            

            
admin@nvos:~$ nv show system reboot history
    gentime              reason                               user
--  -------------------  -----------------------------------  ----
1   2022_06_02_07_32_05  Hardware - Other (Reset from ComEx)  N/A

REST API

GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/reboot/history

Related commands

Notes

nv action reboot system

nv action reboot system [mode {halt | cold | immediate}] [force]

Reboot switch system.

Syntax Description

flag

  • halt: Shuts down the system

  • cold: Allow a controlled shutdown by notifying all running processes that the system is going down

  • immediate: Reboot system immediately without notifying any running processes

force

Force the action without asking for user confirmation.

Default

N/A

History

25.02.2002

25.02.5002 Updated reboot modes

Example
Copy
Copied!
            

            
admin@nvos:~$ nv action reboot system
Configuration has been modified, but not saved.
Type [y] to reboot the system without saving configuration.
Type [N] to abort.
 
Do you want to continue? [Y/N] N
System reboot aborted by user
Copy
Copied!
            

            
admin@nvos:~$ nv action reboot system mode halt
Type [y] to halt the system.
Type [N] to abort.
WARNING: This operation will shut down the system.
You will NOT be able to turn on the system remotely.
 
Do you want to continue? [y/N]

REST API

POST https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system

Related commands

nv action install platform firmware files

Notes

  • The prompt will be displayed only if there is unsaved configuration on the switch. Otherwise, the reboot will be performed as usual.

  • Using the halt flag will show the prompt unless force flag is passed.

  • Using the immediate flag will not trigger the firmware upgrade flow that part of normal reboot.

  • If the switch is in a fatal state, it will exit that state once it comes up.

  • `nv action reboot system` will still work as usual which is equivalent to `nv action reboot system mode cold`

nv show platform ps-redundancy

nv show platform ps-redundancy

Shows power supply redundancy policy

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

History

25.02.2002

Example
Copy
Copied!
            

            
admin@nvos:~$ nv show platform ps-redundancy
 
         operational     applied         
-------  --------------  --------------  
policy   grid-redundant  grid-redundant  
min-required  8            

REST API

GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/platform/ps-redundancy

Related Commands

nv set platform ps-redundancy policy

nv show system health

Notes

Supported only in systems that do not require all the power supplies to be connected.

nv set platform ps-redundancy policy

nv set platform ps-redundancy policy {no-redundancy | ps-redundant | grid-redundant}

Sets system power redundancy policy. When the power redundancy policy requirements are not met a health issue is raised

Syntax Description

no-redundancy

No power supply is reserved. The redundancy is not enabled.

ps-redundant

One power supply unit is redundant to the rest. The system can work with one less power supply unit.

grid-redundant

The power supplies are split into two logical power supply grids, each grid contains the minimum power supplies required by the system. The power supplies on the left side of the switch are one grid, and the power supplies on the right switch are the other. The system can work if all the power supplies of one grid fail.

Default

grid-redundant

History

25.02.2002

Example

nv set platform ps-redundancy policy grid-redundant

REST API

PATCH https://<ip>/nvue_v1/ platform/ps-redundancy

Related Commands

nv show system health

nv show platform ps-redundancy

Notes

Supported only in systems that do not require all the power supplies to be connected.
© Copyright 2025, NVIDIA. Last updated on Oct 21, 2025.
content here