gNMI Streaming Commands
nv show system gnmi-server
Displays the gNMI server configured state, actual state, and version.
Syntax Description
Default
History
25.02.2002
Example
REST API
GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/gnmi-server
Related Commands
nv set system gnmi-server state disabled
nv show system gnmi-server mtls
Return mTLS state information.
Syntax Description
Default
History
25.02.4002
Example
REST API
GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/gnmi-server/mtls
Related Commands
nv show system gnmi-server
nv set system gnmi-server state <enabled | disabled>
nv unset system gnmi-server state
Sets gNMI server state.
The unset form of the command returns the gNMI server state back to its default.
Syntax Description
Default
History
25.02.2002
Example
REST API
PATCH https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/gnmi-server
DELETE https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/gnmi-server
Related Commands
nv unset system gnmi-server state
nv set sys gnmi-server certificate {cert id}
Set CA certificate for API mTLS connection.
Syntax Description
certificate
Certificate ID string
Default
self-signed
History
25.02.2002
Example
REST API
PATCH https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/gnmi-server/certificate?rev= Content-Type: application/json {"certificate": "cert_id"}
Related Commands
nv set system gnmi-server mtls ca-certificate <cacert-id>
gnmi-server security mTLS information
Syntax Description
cacert-id
CA certificates [id] for validation of client during mTLS (string)
Default
History
25.02.4002
Example
nv set system gnmi-server mtls ca-certificate ca_client
REST API
PATCH https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/gnmi-server/mtls/ca-certificate/<arg>
Related Commands
nv show system gnmi-server mtls
