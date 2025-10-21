NVIDIA NVOS User Manual for InfiniBand Switches v25.02.5030
Link Layer Discovery Protocol

Link Layer Discovery Protocol (LLDP) is a standard protocol that lets network devices share basic information (such as name, port, and capabilities) with directly connected neighbors. It helps with network discovery and troubleshooting without affecting traffic.

In NVOS, LLDP is supported on management ports only.

LLDP State

To check LLDP state, run the following command:

admin@nvos:~$ nv show system lldp
 
                        operational   applied
------------------      -----------   -------
state                   enabled       enabled
tx-interval             30            30    
tx-hold-multiplier      4             4 

LLDP Neighbor Information

To check LLDP neighbor informaion, run the following command:

admin@nvos:~$ nv show interface eth0 lldp neighbor 
Neighbor                      Remote IP    Model    SW Version        Remote Port
-------------------------     ----------   -------  ----------------  -----------
MTL-S-F2-LAB-ADVG-SW-4-12     10.60.4.12                              11

LLDP Commands
