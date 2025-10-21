NVIDIA NVOS User Manual for InfiniBand Switches v25.02.5030
NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage  NVIDIA Networking  Networking Software  Switch Software  NVIDIA NVOS User Manual for InfiniBand Switches v25.02.5030  Management Interface Commands

On This Page

Management Interface Commands

nv show interface

nv show interface [interface-id]

Displays details of an IPoIB/eth0 interface. If not interface is selected, summary of attributes of all interfaces will be displayed.

Syntax Description

interface-id

Name of the interface to display (e.g., eth0)

Default

N/A

History

25.02.2002

25.02.3000: Updated command output

Example

Copy
Copied!
            

            
admin@nvos:~$ nv show interface ib0
                         operational                                                  applied 
-----------------------  -----------------------------------------------------------  --------
ip                                                                                            
  arp-timeout            1800                                                         1800    
  autoconf               disabled                                                     disabled
  dhcp-client                                                                                 
    state                disabled                                                     disabled
    set-hostname         enabled                                                      enabled 
    is-running           no                                                                   
    has-lease            no                                                                   
  dhcp-client6                                                                                
    state                disabled                                                     disabled
    set-hostname         enabled                                                      enabled 
    is-running           no                                                                   
    has-lease            no                                                                   
  [gateway]                                                                                   
link                                                                                          
  auto-negotiate                                                                      on      
  duplex                                                                              full    
  speed                                                                               auto    
  mac                    80:00:00:02:fe:80:00:00:00:00:00:00:90:0a:84:03:00:76:a8:00          
  counters                                                                                    
    in-bytes             72 Bytes                                                             
    in-pkts              1                                                                    
    in-drops             0                                                                    
    in-errors            0                                                                    
    out-bytes            480 Bytes                                                            
    out-pkts             4                                                                    
    out-drops            0                                                                    
    out-errors           0                                                                    
    carrier-transitions  2                                                                    
  mtu                    2044                                                         2044    
  state                  up                                                           up      
ifindex                  8                                                                    
type                     ipoib                                                        ipoib

Copy
Copied!
            

            
admin@nvos:~$ nv show interface
Interface  State  Speed  MTU    Type      Description  IB speed  IB subnet           Logical state  Physical state  Summary                                          
---------  -----  -----  -----  --------  -----------  --------  ------------------  -------------  --------------  -------------------------------------------------
eth0       up     1G     1500   eth                                                                                 ip.address:                          10.7.89.7/20
                                                                                                                    ip.address: fdfd:fdfd:7:80:eaeb:d3ff:fe4b:70b8/64
ib0        up            2044   ipoib                                                                                                                                
lo         up            65536  loopback                                                                            ip.address:                          127.0.0.1/16
                                                                                                                    ip.address:                               ::1/128
sw1p1      down                 ib                               infiniband-default  Down           Polling                                                          
sw1p2      down                 ib                               infiniband-default  Down           Polling                                                          
sw2p1      down                 ib                               infiniband-default  Down           Polling                                                          
. . .                            
sw32p1     up     400G   4096   ib                     ndr       infiniband-default  Active         LinkUp                                                           
sw32p2     up     400G   4096   ib                     ndr       infiniband-default  Active         LinkUp

Copy
Copied!
            

            
admin@nvos:~$ nv show interface eth0
 
                         operational                        applied                          
-----------------------  ---------------------------------  ---------------------------------
[acl]                    ACL_MGMT_INBOUND_CP_DEFAULT        ACL_MGMT_INBOUND_CP_DEFAULT      
[acl]                    ACL_MGMT_INBOUND_CP_DEFAULT_IPV6   ACL_MGMT_INBOUND_CP_DEFAULT_IPV6 
[acl]                    ACL_MGMT_INBOUND_DEFAULT           ACL_MGMT_INBOUND_DEFAULT         
[acl]                    ACL_MGMT_INBOUND_DEFAULT_IPV6      ACL_MGMT_INBOUND_DEFAULT_IPV6    
[acl]                    ACL_MGMT_OUTBOUND_CP_DEFAULT       ACL_MGMT_OUTBOUND_CP_DEFAULT     
[acl]                    ACL_MGMT_OUTBOUND_CP_DEFAULT_IPV6  ACL_MGMT_OUTBOUND_CP_DEFAULT_IPV6
lldp                                                                                         
  [neighbor]                                                                                 
ip                                                                                           
  vrf                    default                            default                          
  arp-timeout            1800                               1800                             
  autoconf               enabled                            enabled                          
  dhcp-client                                                                                
    state                enabled                            enabled                          
    set-hostname         enabled                            enabled                          
    is-running           yes                                                                 
    has-lease            no                                                                  
  dhcp-client6                                                                               
    state                enabled                            enabled                          
    set-hostname         enabled                            enabled                          
    is-running           no                                                                  
    has-lease            no                                                                  
  [gateway]                                                                                  
link                                                                                         
  auto-negotiate         on                                 on                               
  duplex                                                    full                             
  speed                                                     1G                               
  mac                    c4:70:bd:8f:51:32                                                   
  counters                                                                                   
    in-bytes             0 Bytes                                                             
    in-pkts              0                                                                   
    in-drops             0                                                                   
    in-errors            0                                                                   
    out-bytes            0 Bytes                                                             
    out-pkts             0                                                                   
    out-drops            0                                                                   
    out-errors           0                                                                   
    carrier-transitions  1                                                                   
  mtu                    1500                               1500                             
  state                  down                               up                               
ifindex                  2                                                                   
type                     eth                                eth

REST API

GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/interface

Related Commands

nv set interface

nv show interface

Notes

nv show interface link

nv show interface <interface-id> link {brief | counters | state }

Displays link information of an IPoIB/eth0 interface.

Syntax Description

interface-id

Name of the interface to display (e.g., eth0)

state

Show only the data relating to state

stats

Show only the data relating to statistics

Default

N/A

History

25.02.2002

25.02.3000: Updated command output

Example

Copy
Copied!
            

            
admin@nvos:~$ nv show interface ib0 link counters
 
                     operational
-------------------  -----------
in-bytes             0 Bytes    
in-pkts              0          
in-drops             0          
in-errors            0          
out-bytes            0 Bytes    
out-pkts             0          
out-drops            0          
out-errors           0          
carrier-transitions  1                        

Copy
Copied!
            

            
admin@nvos:~$ nv show interface eth0 link
                       operational        applied
---------------------  -----------------  -------
auto-negotiate         on                 on     
duplex                                    full   
speed                                     1G     
mac                    c4:70:bd:8f:51:32         
counters                                         
  in-bytes             0 Bytes                   
  in-pkts              0                         
  in-drops             0                         
  in-errors            0                         
  out-bytes            0 Bytes                   
  out-pkts             0                         
  out-drops            0                         
  out-errors           0                         
  carrier-transitions  1                         
mtu                    1500               1500   
state                  down               up             

Copy
Copied!
            

            
admin@nvos:~$ nv show interface eth0 link state
    operational  applied
--  -----------  -------
    up                 

Copy
Copied!
            

            
admin@nvos:~$ nv show interface eth0 link counters
                      operational
-------------------  -----------
in-bytes             4.20 MB   
in-pkts              5561      
in-drops             0         
in-errors            0         
out-bytes            1.42 MB   
out-pkts             2942      
out-drops            0         
out-errors           0         
carrier-transitions  5

REST API

GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/interface/<interface-id>/link

Related Commands

nv show interface

nv set interface link

nv unset interface link

Notes

nv set/unset interface link connection-mode

nv set interface <interface-id> link connection-mode {value}

nv unset interface <interface-id> link connection-mode

Change the interface connection-mode value according to his peer connectivity.

Syntax Description

interface-id

Name of the interface to display.

value

The connection-mode values: xdr/ndr

Default

XDR

History

25.02.2002

Example

Copy
Copied!
            

            
$ nv set interface swA1p1 link connection-mode ndr

REST API

PATCH https://<ip>/nvue_v1/interface/{interface-id}/link

Related Commands

nv show interface swA1p1 link

Notes

This command is only supported on Q3200-RA system.

nv show interface ip

nv show interface <interface-id> ip {address | dhcp-client | dhcp-client6 | gateway}

Displays IP configuration and state of an IPoIB/eth0 interface.

Syntax Description

interface-id

Name of the interface to display (e.g., ib0, eth0)

address

Display the IP address configuration of an IPoIB/eth0 interface

dhcp-client

Display the DHCPv4 configuration and state of an IPoIB/eth0 interface

dhcp-client6

Display the DHCPv6 configuration and state of an IPoIB/eth0 interface

gateway

Display the IP gateway configuration of an IPoIB/eth0 interface

Default

N/A

History

25.02.2002

Example

Copy
Copied!
            

            
admin@nvos:~$ nv show interface eth0 ip
                operational                            applied
--------------  -------------------------------------  -------
vrf             default                                default
arp-timeout     1800                                   1800   
autoconf        enabled                                enabled
dhcp-client                                                   
  state         enabled                                enabled
  set-hostname  enabled                                enabled
  is-running    yes                                           
  has-lease     yes                                           
dhcp-client6                                                  
  state         enabled                                enabled
  set-hostname  enabled                                enabled
  is-running    yes                                           
  has-lease     no                                            
[address]       10.7.89.7/20                                  
[address]       fdfd:fdfd:7:80:eaeb:d3ff:fe4b:70b8/64         
[gateway]
Copy
Copied!
            

            
admin@nvos:~$ nv show interface eth0 ip address 
 
-------------------------------------
10.7.144.154/21
fdfd:fdfd:7:145::1000:454c/128
fdfd:fdfd:7:145:ac0:ebff:fe58:7f90/64
Copy
Copied!
            

            
admin@nvos:~$ nv show interface eth0 ip dhcp-client
              operational  applied  
------------  -----------  -------  
set-hostname  enabled      enabled  
state         enabled      enabled  
has-lease     yes                   
is-running    yes

REST API

GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/interface/<interface-id>/ip

Related Commands

nv show interface

nv set interface ip

nv unset interface ip

Notes

nv set/unset interface link state

nv set interface <interface-id> link state {value}

nv unset interface <interface-id> link state {value}

Set/unset the administrative link state of a given IPoIB/eth0 interface.

Syntax Description

interface-id

Name of the interface whose link state to set (e.g., eth0)

value

New value for the link state: up, down

Default

N/A

History

25.02.2002

Example

Copy
Copied!
            

            
admin@nvos:~$ nv unset interface ib0 link state
admin@nvos:~$ nv set interface ib0 link state up

Copy
Copied!
            

            
admin@nvos:~$ nv unset interface eth0 link state
admin@nvos:~$ nv set interface eth0 link state up

REST API

PATCH https://<ip>/nvue_v1/interface/<interface-id>/link/state

Related Commands

nv show interface

nv set interface link

nv unset interface link state

Notes

nv set/unset interface description

nv set interface <interface-id> description

nv unset interface <interface-id> description

Sets the description of a given IPoIB/eth0 interface.

The unset form of the command sets the description of a given IPoIB/eth0 interface to empty.

Syntax Description

interface-id

Name of the interface whose link state to set, (e.g. ib0, eth0)

value

New value for the description.

Default

N/A

History

25.02.2002

Example

Copy
Copied!
            

            
admin@nvos:~$ nv set interface ib0 description "IPoIB interface"
admin@nvos:~$ nv unset interface ib0 description

Copy
Copied!
            

            
admin@nvos:~$ nv set interface eth0 description "mgmt interface"
admin@nvos:~$ nv unset interface eth0 description

REST API

PATCH https://<ip>/nvue_v1/interface/<interface-id>

Related Commands

nv show interface

nv unset interface description

Notes

nv set/unset interface ip

nv set interface <interface-id> ip address <ip-prefix-id>

nv unset interface <interface-id> ip address <ip-prefix-id>

Sets the IP address of a given IPoIB/eth0 interface.

The unset form of the command deletes one or more IP addresses assigned to a given IPoIB/eth0 interface.

Syntax Description

interface-id

Name of the interface whose IP address to set (e.g., ib0, eth0)

ip-prefix-id

IP address and netmask to assign to the interface

Default

N/A

History

25.02.2002

Example

Copy
Copied!
            

            
admin@nvos:~$ nv set interface ib0 ip address 10.10.1.1/8

Copy
Copied!
            

            
admin@nvos:~$ nv set interface eth0 ip address 10.10.1.1/8

REST API

PATCH https://<ip>/nvue_v1/interface/<interface-id>/ip/address

Related Commands

nv show interface

nv unset interface ip

Notes

nv unset interface

nv unset interface <interface-id>

Sets all attributes of an IPoIB/eth0 interface to default values.

Syntax Description

interface-id

Name of the interface to set to default values (e.g., eth0)

Default

N/A

History

25.02.2002

Example

Copy
Copied!
            

            
admin@nvos:~$ nv unset interface eth0

REST API

PATCH https://<ip>/nvue_v1/interface/<interface-id>

Related Commands

nv show interface

nv set interface

Notes

nv set/unset interface link mtu

nv set interface <interface-id> link mtu <bytes>

nv unset interface <interface-id> link mtu

Sets the Maximum Transmission Unit (MTU) of this interface.

The unset form of the command resets the MTU to its default.

Syntax Description

interface-id

Name of the interface to display (e.g., eth0)

bytes

Range: 1280–9000

Default

1500

History

25.02.2002

Example

Copy
Copied!
            

            
admin@nvos:~$ nv set interface eth0 link mtu 1500 

REST API

PATCH https://<ip>/nvue_v1/interface/<interface-id>/link

Related Commands

nv show interface link

Notes

nv set/unset interface link speed

nv set interface <interface-id> link speed <speed>

nv unset interface <interface-id> link speed

Sets the interface speed.

The unset form of the command resets the speed setting for this interface to its default value.

Syntax Description

interface-id

Name of the interface to display (e.g., eth0)

speed

10M, 100M, 1000M

Default

1000M

History

25.02.2002

Example

Copy
Copied!
            

            
admin@nvos:~$ nv set interface eth0 link speed 100M

REST API

PATCH https://<ip>/nvue_v1/interface/<interface-id>/link

Related Commands

nv show interface link

Notes

This command is currently not supported in IPoIB interfaces.

nv set/unset interface link duplex

nv set interface <interface-id> link duplex <duplex>

nv unset interface <interface-id> link duplex

Sets the interface duplex.

The unset form of the command resets the duplex setting for this interface to its default value.

Syntax Description

interface-id

The interface (e.g., eth0)

duplex

full, half

Default

full

History

25.02.2002

Example

Copy
Copied!
            

            
admin@nvos:~$  nv set interface eth0 link duplex full

REST API

PATCH https://<ip>/nvue_v1/interface/<interface-id>/link

Related Commands

nv show interface link

Notes

This command is currently not supported in IPoIB interfaces.

nv set interface link auto-negotiate

nv set interface <interface-id> link auto-negotiate <auto>

Sets link speed and characteristic auto negotiation.

Syntax Description

interface-id

The interface (e.g., eth0)

auto

on, off

Default

on

History

25.02.2002

Example

Copy
Copied!
            

            
admin@nvos:~$ nv set interface eth0 link auto-negotiate on

REST API

PATCH https://<ip>/nvue_v1/interface/<interface-id>/link

Related Commands

nv show interface link

Notes

This command is currently not supported in IPoIB interfaces.

nv set interface ip autoconf

nv set interface <interface-id> ip autoconf <autoconf>

IPv6 Stateless Address Autoconfiguration (SLAAC)

Syntax Description

interface-id

The interface

autoconf

enable, disable

Default

Enable

History

25.02.2002

Example

Copy
Copied!
            

            
admin@nvos:~$ nv set interface eth0 ip autoconf enable

REST API

PATCH https://<ip>/nvue_v1/interface/<interface-id>/ip

Related Commands

nv unset interface ip gateway

Notes

nv set interface ip gateway

nv set interface <interface-id> ip gateway {gateway-ip}

Sets default gateway IP address for an interface.

Syntax Description

interface-id

The interface

gateway-ip

The gateway IP address

Default

N/A

History

25.02.2002

Example

Copy
Copied!
            

            
admin@nvos:~$ nv set interface eth0 ip gateway 1.1.1.1 

REST API

PATCH https://<ip>/nvue_v1/interface/<interface-id>/ip/gateway

Related Commands

nv show interface ip

Notes

nv set interface ip arp-timeout

nv set interface <interface-id> ip arp-timeout <time>

Sets IPv4 arp timeout (in seconds) for an interface.

Syntax Description

interface-id

The interface

time

Seconds. Range: 60–28800

Default

1800

History

25.02.2002

Example

Copy
Copied!
            

            
admin@nvos:~$ nv set interface eth0 ip arp-timeout 2100

REST API

PATCH https://<ip>/nvue_v1/interface/<interface-id>/ip

Related Commands

Notes

nv set/unset interface link breakout

nv (un)set interface <interface-id> link breakout [mode]

Set/unset interface breakout mode.

Syntax Description

interface-id

The interface for which to set breakout.

mode

The breakout mode to set.

Default

Disabled

History

25.02.2002

Example

Copy
Copied!
            

            
admin@nvos:~$ nv set interface sw1p1 link breakout 2x-ndr
Copy
Copied!
            

            
admin@nvos:~$ nv unset interface sw1p1 link breakout

REST API

PATCH https://<ip>/nvue_v1/interface/<interface-id>/ip

Related Commands

nv action change system profile breakout-mode enabled

Notes

  • Breakout configuration may only be applied when system profile allows it (i.e., breakout-mode is enabled).

  • To get the current system profile, run: nv show system profile

  • To enable breakout-mode in system profile, run: nv action change system profile breakout-mode enabled ...

VRF

nv show vrf

show vrf {vrf-id}{loopback | loopback ip | loopback ip address {ip-prefix-id}}

Shows VRFs.

Syntax Description

vrf-id

VRF

loopback

Return loopback interface details of a VRF.

loopback ip

Return IP details of a VRF loopback interface.

loopback ip address

Return details of the IP addresses.

ip-prefix-id

IPv4 or IPv6 address and route prefix in CIDR notation

<none>

Shows all VRFs

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config

History

25.02.2002

Example

Copy
Copied!
            

            
admin@nvos:~$ nv show vrf
Name       Table  Summary
---------  -----  -----------------------
+ default  254    IP Address: 127.0.0.1/8
  default         IP Address:     ::1/128
+ mgmt     1001   IP Address: 127.0.0.1/8
  mgmt            IP Address:     ::1/128
Copy
Copied!
            

            
admin@nvos:~$ nv show vrf mgmt
               operational  applied      description
-------------  -----------  -----------  ----------------------------------------------------------------------
table          1001         auto         The routing table number, between 1001-1255, used by the named VRF....
evpn
  enable                    off          Turn the feature 'on' or 'off'.  The default is 'off'.
loopback
  ip
    [address]  127.0.0.1/8  127.0.0.1/8  static IPv4 or IPv6 address
    [address]  ::1/128      ::1/128      
ptp
  enable                    on           Turn the feature 'on' or 'off'.  The default is 'on'.
router
  bgp
    enable                  off          Turn the feature 'on' or 'off'.  The default is 'off'.
  ospf
    enable                  off          Turn the feature 'on' or 'off'.  The default is 'off'.
  [rib]                                  RIB Routes
  [static]                               Routes
Copy
Copied!
            

            
admin@nvos:~$ nv show vrf mgmt loopback
             operational  applied      description
-----------  -----------  -----------  ---------------------------
ip
  [address]  127.0.0.1/8  127.0.0.1/8  static IPv4 or IPv6 address
  [address]  ::1/128      ::1/128
Copy
Copied!
            

            
admin@nvos:~$ nv show vrf mgmt loopback ip
           operational  applied      description
---------  -----------  -----------  ---------------------------
[address]  127.0.0.1/8  127.0.0.1/8  static IPv4 or IPv6 address
[address]  ::1/128      ::1/128
Copy
Copied!
            

            
admin@nvos:~$ nv show vrf mgmt loopback ip address
 
-----------
127.0.0.1/8
::1/128
Copy
Copied!
            

            
admin@nvos:~$ nv show vrf mgmt loopback ip address 127.0.0.1/8 
    operational  applied  description
--  -----------  -------  -----------

REST API

GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/vrf/{vrf-id}

Related Commands

Notes

FRR must be running to be able to use this command.


nv set interface ip vrf

nv set interface <interface-id> ip vrf {vrf-name}

Assigns an interface to a VRF.

Syntax Description

interface-id

The interface

vrf-name

The VRF: default/ mgmt

Default

N/A

History

25.02.2002

Example

Copy
Copied!
            

            
admin@nvos:~$ nv set interface eth0 ip vrf mgmt

REST API

PATCH https://<ip>/nvue_v1/interface/<interface-id>/ip

Related Commands

nv unset interface ip vrf

Notes


IP DHCP Client

nv set interface ip dhcp-client state

nv set interface <interface-id> ip dhcp-client state {enabled | disabled}

nv unset interface <interface-id> ip dhcp-client

Enables/disables DHCP client for an interface.

The unset form of the command returns the DHCP client to its default state.

Syntax Description

interface-id

The interface

Default

Enabled

History

25.02.2002

Example

Copy
Copied!
            

            
admin@nvos:~$ nv set interface eth0 ip dhcp-client state enabled

REST API

PATCH https://<ip>/nvue_v1/interface/<interface-id>/ip/dhcp-client

Related Commands

nv set interface ip dhcp-client6 state

Notes

Configuring the DHCP client for either IPv4 or IPv6 will set the same configuration for both.


nv set interface ip dhcp-client set-hostname

nv set interface <interface-id> ip dhcp-client set-hostname {enabled | disabled}

nv unset interface <interface-id> ip dhcp-client set-hostname

Allows/disallows DHCP client to set system hostname from DHCP.

The unset form of the command returns the system hostname to its default state.

Syntax Description

interface-id

The interface

Default

Enabled

History

25.02.2002

Example

Copy
Copied!
            

            
admin@nvos:~$ nv set interface eth0 ip dhcp-client set-hostname enabled

REST API

PATCH https://<ip>/nvue_v1/interface/<interface-id>/ip/dhcp-client

Related Commands

nv set interface ip dhcp-client6 set-hostname

nv set interface ip dhcp-client state

Notes

Configuring the DHCP client for either IPv4 or IPv6 will set the same configuration for both.


nv set interface ip dhcp-client6 state

nv set interface <interface-id> ip dhcp-client6 state {enabled | disabled}

nv set interface <interface-id> ip dhcp-client6

Enables/disables DHCPv6 client for an interface.

The unset form of the command returns the DHCPv6 client to its original state.

Syntax Description

interface-id

The interface

Default

Enabled

History

25.02.2002

Example

Copy
Copied!
            

            
admin@nvos:~$ nv set interface eth0 ip dhcp-client6 state enabled

REST API

PATCH https://<ip>/nvue_v1/interface/<interface-id>/ip/dhcp-client6

Related Commands

nv set interface ip dhcp-client state

Notes

Configuring the DHCP client for either IPv4 or IPv6 will set the same configuration for both.


nv set interface ip dhcp-client6 set-hostname

nv set interface <interface-id> ip dhcp-client6 set-hostname {enabled | disabled}

nv unset interface <interface-id> ip dhcp-client6 set-hostname

Allows/disallows DHCP client to set system hostname from DHCPv6.

The unset form of the command returns the DHCP client to its default state.

Syntax Description

interface-id

The interface

Default

Enabled

History

25.02.2002

Example

Copy
Copied!
            

            
admin@nvos:~$ nv set interface eth0 ip dhcp-client6 set-hostname enabled

REST API

PATCH https://<ip>/nvue_v1/interface/<interface-id>/ip/dhcp-client6

Related Commands

nv set interface ip dhcp-client set-hostname

nv set interface ip dhcp-client6 state

Notes

Configuring the DHCP client for either IPv4 or IPv6 will set the same configuration for both.


nv action renew interface ip dhcp-client

nv action renew interface <interface-id> ip dhcp-client

Renews DHCPv4 lease for this interface.

Syntax Description

interface-id

The interface

Default

N/A

History

25.02.2002

Example

Copy
Copied!
            

            
admin@nvos:~$ nv action renew interface eth0 ip dhcp-client

REST API

POST https://<ip>/nvue_v1/interface/<interface-id>/ip

Related Commands

Notes


nv action renew interface ip dhcp-client6

nv action renew interface <interface-id> ip dhcp-client6

Renews DHCPv6 lease for this interface.

Syntax Description

interface-id

The interface

Default

N/A

History

25.02.2002

Example

Copy
Copied!
            

            
admin@nvos:~$ nv action renew interface eth0 ip dhcp-client6

REST API

POST https://<ip>/nvue_v1/interface/<interface-id>/ip/dhcp-client6

Related Commands

Notes


© Copyright 2025, NVIDIA. Last updated on Oct 21, 2025.
content here